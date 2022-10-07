ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, OH

Woman dies after being hit crossing Bethel Road

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the accident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. last night. The woman, who has not been identified, was attempting to cross Bethel Road near the intersection of Dierker Road. The car that struck her was traveling in the westbound lane.
COLUMBUS, OH
One person shot after argument over boyfriend’s stuff

An altercation over one woman’s boyfriend’s property led to another woman shot and hospitalized. According to Columbus Police, at 3:37 p.m. on Oct. 5, officers responded to the report of shooting at the 1500 block of Loretta Avenue. Police discovered one woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her right knee.
