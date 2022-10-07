Read full article on original website
614now.com
Creole restaurant serving Southern brunch, New Orleans-inspired drinks coming to the Arena District
It’s been less than six month since Creole 2 Geaux opened its first ever brick and mortar eatery inside The East Market, but that hasn’t stopped the popular Cajun concept from adding another new location. Now, Creole 2 Geaux is coming to the Arena District with its first-ever...
614now.com
I’m spending a night alone inside one of the most haunted locations in Columbus, and you can follow along live
I am already afraid, Columbus. In the name of science Halloween, and against my better judgment, I’ll be spending one night entirely alone inside The Thurber House, a historic home-turned-museum that’s regarded as one of the City’s most haunted spots, later this month. The former home of...
614now.com
Woman dies after being hit crossing Bethel Road
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the accident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. last night. The woman, who has not been identified, was attempting to cross Bethel Road near the intersection of Dierker Road. The car that struck her was traveling in the westbound lane.
614now.com
One person shot after argument over boyfriend’s stuff
An altercation over one woman’s boyfriend’s property led to another woman shot and hospitalized. According to Columbus Police, at 3:37 p.m. on Oct. 5, officers responded to the report of shooting at the 1500 block of Loretta Avenue. Police discovered one woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her right knee.
