Stray of the Day 10/7/22

By Mallory Smith
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

Meet Dollar, a 9-10 week old, male, black Labrador mix puppy. He was found at the Dollar Tree on Floyd Boulevard. He’s just a baby and is way too young to be shopping on his own.

The shelter says he’s a super sweet little guy that loves people and other animals, but because he is so young he will need some training. He’s looking for his forever home. Dollar is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 3

Trina Hawkins
2d ago

What a CUTE PUPPY!! He will make a Great Family pet and Hunting dog,Labs are Good Hunting dog's, my uncle in Washington state had a Lab for 16 year's, she was a AWESOME DOG !!! LOVE AND PROPER CARE /TRAINING WORKS WONDERS!! 😊🐾🐕🐾💕

Reply
4
Dennis Brauer
19h ago

I would love to have him as my pet, just lost my last dog 6 months ago but have no way to come over and adopt him

Reply
2
