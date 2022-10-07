Stray of the Day 10/7/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

Meet Dollar, a 9-10 week old, male, black Labrador mix puppy. He was found at the Dollar Tree on Floyd Boulevard. He’s just a baby and is way too young to be shopping on his own.

The shelter says he’s a super sweet little guy that loves people and other animals, but because he is so young he will need some training. He’s looking for his forever home. Dollar is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.