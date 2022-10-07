California Wildfire alert: RADFORD update 2022-10-07

Radford Fire Photo

Last updated: Fri, 07 Oct 2022 11:10:56

Incident is 100% contained.

Friday, September 30, 2022, the Radford fire was declared 100% contained. Full control of the fire will not occur until all smokes have been mitigated or until weather conditions persist over the incident for an extended period. This could possibly continue into the winter months. Containment lines such as Dozerline and Handline have stopped all forward progression of the fire. The fire may continue to produce visible smoke at times and will continue to have an Incident Commander, fire equipment and personnel on scene daily to extinguish interior heat sources as they are discovered. This will continue for the foreseeable future. The move to full containment comes from a series of intelligence platforms that were gathered over the last few weeks. Night flying infrared imaging flew the Radford fire on the 27th and returned five heat signatures on the interior of the incident, none of which pose an immediate threat to containment lines. A helicopter has conducted a recon of the fire daily to assist ground resources in identification and access to the heat signatures. Firefighters have patrolled and extinguished heat across the entire fire. Minimal to no activity has been observed on the incident since September 23rd.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

09/08/22 Firefighter walking along the fireline.