Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Frontier Field hosted walk to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester and the Finger Lakes held a walk to end Alzheimer’s on Saturday. The event kicked off at Frontier Field. The walk raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care and medical research for a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association has been making a return to in-person events this year after two years of pandemic interruptions.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local high school hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Vertus High School celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with live music, food, and various festivities on Saturday. In addition to the scheduled festivities, Vertus honored some local Hispanic leaders who have positively impacted the Rochester community. The all boys’ high school in Rochester aspires to provide hope...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

5K and 10K race to benefit Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Rotary held its fourth annual Sunshine Camp Trail Mix race on Sunday to benefit children with disabilities who attend Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp. This year’s event celebrated Sunshine Camp’s 100th anniversary. The Sunshine Camp Trail Mix event took place at Rochester Rotary Sunshine...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local bars host Charity Happy Hour

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Bars around Rochester are pitching in to help those in need, and the effort was led by a real-life superhero. He’s known as the Batman of San Jose. His mission is to help out and humanize homeless people in Rochester. He teamed up with some local bars to set up a Charity Happy Hour.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Oct. 9, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam has an in-depth update on the Rochester City School District’s Facilities Modernization Project. Since 2013, the district has spent about $760 million on improvements to buildings. The first two phases of the project are now complete,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: Rochester homicides

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday night’s homicide was the 66th in the city of Rochester this year. That is according to the Rochester Police Department’s open data portal. The majority of homicides have been gun related. That number also includes deadly crashes. There’s been one this year. Police...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Security video shows woman dumping a dog in a Rochester parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s video that has raised the ire of animal lovers all over the flower city. It’s been circulating on Facebook. It shows a woman dumping a dog in a Rochester business parking lot. So when I saw it, I started investigating. And I found the kind veterinarian who discovered the abandoned dog. Her name is Dr. Brenda Buck. And she owns the Animal Hospital of Rochester at 1150 University Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police searching for driver after hit-and-run with ambulance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for a runaway driver after an ambulance carrying a patient was hit on Sunday night. Three AMR ambulance employees and a patient inside were injured. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Paul Street and Upper Falls Boulevard.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Girl rescued from Letchworth gorge after falling over 100 feet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A teenager had to be saved from the gorge at Letchworth State Park on Friday after falling over 100 feet. New York State Park Police say they got a call about an injured hiker. When they arrived they found a 13-year-old girl about 150 feet down the slope.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Storm is an 8-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Look at Storm’s beautiful smile! This lovely senior says that you should never ask a lady her age, but she is 8 and proud of that number! She would like to meet your whole family, especially if you have kids, because she has never lived with any.
ROCHESTER, NY

