WHEC TV-10
Frontier Field hosted walk to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester and the Finger Lakes held a walk to end Alzheimer’s on Saturday. The event kicked off at Frontier Field. The walk raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care and medical research for a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association has been making a return to in-person events this year after two years of pandemic interruptions.
WHEC TV-10
Governor Hochul says Rochester public safety is her main priority during City visit Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul was in Rochester Friday, and she answered some of our questions about the current rise in gun violence, and homicides in the city. News10NBC met with her at the OFC Creations Theater. Governor Hochul says her number one priority is to have more...
WHEC TV-10
“Drug take back day “: People across the city dropped off their unused prescription drugs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – U of R’s surgery department teamed up with state police for its annual “Drug take back day”. Medical staff at U of R say they took in over 50 bags of unused drugs during Saturday’s event. The main focus is to divert drugs going from a medicine cabinet into the street.
WHEC TV-10
PAB loses another member; deputy chief of community engagement fired on Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC has confirmed there is more staffing turmoil on the Rochester Police Accountability Board. Deputy Chief of Community Engagement, Mozart Guerrier, has been terminated. On Thursday we told you that Michael Higgins, the board’s chief of policy and oversight, was suspended. But he’s not the member...
WHEC TV-10
Local high school hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Vertus High School celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with live music, food, and various festivities on Saturday. In addition to the scheduled festivities, Vertus honored some local Hispanic leaders who have positively impacted the Rochester community. The all boys’ high school in Rochester aspires to provide hope...
WHEC TV-10
Lima, Le Roy, and other local villages will receive funding for water infrastructure
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A few municipalities in the Finger Lakes region have been chosen to participate in a clean water infrastructure program. New York State announced on Friday that the villages of Arcade, Le Roy, and Lima were chosen to participate. The new program will help evaluate, monitor, protect,...
WHEC TV-10
5K and 10K race to benefit Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Rotary held its fourth annual Sunshine Camp Trail Mix race on Sunday to benefit children with disabilities who attend Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp. This year’s event celebrated Sunshine Camp’s 100th anniversary. The Sunshine Camp Trail Mix event took place at Rochester Rotary Sunshine...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Why doesn’t every place have blue buttons to open doors?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about doors. The focus of this story is on making places more accessible for all. It’s a serious topic, especially for those living with a disability. “I was injured in a diving accident in 1990 when I was 14,”...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester celebrated the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman with Underground Railroad experience
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Dozens of Rochesterians went back in time on Saturday to experience the Underground Railroad. It’s part of a series of events celebrating the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman. The event was held on Saturday at Mount Olivet Baptist Church. Participants followed a conductor to freedom. They...
WHEC TV-10
Local bars host Charity Happy Hour
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Bars around Rochester are pitching in to help those in need, and the effort was led by a real-life superhero. He’s known as the Batman of San Jose. His mission is to help out and humanize homeless people in Rochester. He teamed up with some local bars to set up a Charity Happy Hour.
WHEC TV-10
Celebrations of Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day around Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday marks Columbus Day and Indigenous People’s Day in Rochester. An event at the Italian American Community Center will celebrate Columbus Day starting at 11:15 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony, followed by lunch at noon. A lifetime achievement award will also be presented to local...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Oct. 9, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam has an in-depth update on the Rochester City School District’s Facilities Modernization Project. Since 2013, the district has spent about $760 million on improvements to buildings. The first two phases of the project are now complete,...
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: Rochester homicides
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday night’s homicide was the 66th in the city of Rochester this year. That is according to the Rochester Police Department’s open data portal. The majority of homicides have been gun related. That number also includes deadly crashes. There’s been one this year. Police...
WHEC TV-10
County legislator and others threatened while picking up dirty needles on North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC was there
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some scary moments Friday morning for Monroe County Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons as she, and a group of people, were cleaning up dirty needles along North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC’s Patrick Moussignac was there when it happened. “We were certainly not wanted on North Clinton Avenue this...
WHEC TV-10
Pastor and parishioners took to the streets with a clear message, “we’re here, and we can help”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A church on the west side believes the answer to curbing the violence lies not only in the work of the police, but also in persistent presence of the faithful. They took to the streets with a clear message, “we’re here, and we can help.”
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate a possible connection between shooting and stabbing in northern Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking into whether a stabbing and a shooting in northern Rochester on Monday are connected. The Rochester Police Department said a 37-year-old woman was shot at Oregon Street near Harrison Street. Officers found out when they responded to a walk-in gunshot victim at Rochester General Hospital at around 2:40 a.m.
WHEC TV-10
Security video shows woman dumping a dog in a Rochester parking lot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s video that has raised the ire of animal lovers all over the flower city. It’s been circulating on Facebook. It shows a woman dumping a dog in a Rochester business parking lot. So when I saw it, I started investigating. And I found the kind veterinarian who discovered the abandoned dog. Her name is Dr. Brenda Buck. And she owns the Animal Hospital of Rochester at 1150 University Avenue.
WHEC TV-10
Police searching for driver after hit-and-run with ambulance
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for a runaway driver after an ambulance carrying a patient was hit on Sunday night. Three AMR ambulance employees and a patient inside were injured. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Paul Street and Upper Falls Boulevard.
WHEC TV-10
Girl rescued from Letchworth gorge after falling over 100 feet
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A teenager had to be saved from the gorge at Letchworth State Park on Friday after falling over 100 feet. New York State Park Police say they got a call about an injured hiker. When they arrived they found a 13-year-old girl about 150 feet down the slope.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Storm is an 8-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Look at Storm’s beautiful smile! This lovely senior says that you should never ask a lady her age, but she is 8 and proud of that number! She would like to meet your whole family, especially if you have kids, because she has never lived with any.
