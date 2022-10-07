ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, NY

WHEC TV-10

5K and 10K race to benefit Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Rotary held its fourth annual Sunshine Camp Trail Mix race on Sunday to benefit children with disabilities who attend Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp. This year’s event celebrated Sunshine Camp’s 100th anniversary. The Sunshine Camp Trail Mix event took place at Rochester Rotary Sunshine...
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River

This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Sheriffs’ Showdown returns to Watkins Glen

On Thursday, October 13, Sheriffs from 27 counties throughout New York State will compete in the Sheriffs’ Showdown 2 at Watkins Glen International racetrack. All proceeds from this friendly competition on wheels benefit the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp on the shores of Keuka Lake in Penn Yan. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission is free and concessions will be available.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exploring efforts to lower gas prices across the state, country

While New York's gas prices have been ticking down slowly over the past few months, the cost at the pump is still significantly her from this time last year. According to Triple A, the state average is currently $3.61 a gallon. Let's take a look at today's average for a...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Frontier Field hosted walk to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester and the Finger Lakes held a walk to end Alzheimer’s on Saturday. The event kicked off at Frontier Field. The walk raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care and medical research for a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association has been making a return to in-person events this year after two years of pandemic interruptions.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bello introduces alternative redistricting map for Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is still trying to reconfigure its legislative district map. The county executive is proposing new borders in a map he introduced Thursday. Adam Bello said the districts in this new map were designed with input from voting rights experts. He offered it as an alternative to the one proposed by Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina Lamar and others that created five Black-majority districts.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Sodus Town Board takes the low road

They did it under the auspices of “circulation and cost of legal notices”. Of course, that was just a cover for the real reason. At their last meeting, the Sodus Town Board voted to change their town legal newspaper designation from the Times of Wayne County to the Lakeshore News.
SODUS, NY
wxxinews.org

Marking Rochester's first official Indigenous Peoples' Day

A flag raising ceremony was held in front of Rochester City Hall on Friday to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is on Monday, October 10. That day honors Native American history and culture. The event on Friday featured a reading of the new ordinance approved by City Council in...
ROCHESTER, NY
96.9 WOUR

Harvesting Cash: Here Are New York State’s 11 Most Valuable Crops

With fall, comes harvest season in New York State. Maybe you've already gone out apple or pumpkin picking with friends or family and enjoyed our state's beautiful nature and delicious produce. Touring a farm in the autumn is a great way to get a glimpse of one of New York's most lucrative and important industries. The saying is 100% true: "if you ate today, thank a farmer."
AGRICULTURE
13 WHAM

First-ever Getting-Into-College Fair held in Pittsford

Pittsford, N.Y. — Charriot Learning with the help of Wegmans put on the first-ever Greater Rochester Getting-into-College Fair in Pittsford on Saturday. While the fair didn't feature any colleges, it did have experts to help parents and students navigate the complicated application and financial aid process that comes with attending college.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY

