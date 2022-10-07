Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
5K and 10K race to benefit Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Rotary held its fourth annual Sunshine Camp Trail Mix race on Sunday to benefit children with disabilities who attend Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp. This year’s event celebrated Sunshine Camp’s 100th anniversary. The Sunshine Camp Trail Mix event took place at Rochester Rotary Sunshine...
newyorkalmanack.com
Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River
This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
westsidenewsny.com
Sheriffs’ Showdown returns to Watkins Glen
On Thursday, October 13, Sheriffs from 27 counties throughout New York State will compete in the Sheriffs’ Showdown 2 at Watkins Glen International racetrack. All proceeds from this friendly competition on wheels benefit the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp on the shores of Keuka Lake in Penn Yan. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission is free and concessions will be available.
Wat Pa Lao Buddadham Temple holds Fall Food Festival
The temple was founded mostly by refugees from Laos who were displaced during the Southeast Asian War.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
NYS Canal Corp. announces fall fishing initiative in WNY is now an annual program to support fishing environment, angling community & local businesses
Several Lake Ontario tributaries to receive increased water from Erie Canal, improving spawning conditions & enhancing fishing opportunities. √ Water release schedule is now live on updated website. The New York State Canal Corp. announced that, after a successful two-year trial run, its fall fishing initiative is now a permanent...
WHEC TV-10
Governor Hochul says Rochester public safety is her main priority during City visit Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul was in Rochester Friday, and she answered some of our questions about the current rise in gun violence, and homicides in the city. News10NBC met with her at the OFC Creations Theater. Governor Hochul says her number one priority is to have more...
URMC holds prescription medicine buy-back for the Rochester community
Participants were then given a survey about the number of drugs turned in and their knowledge of routine disposal, as part of a research project.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHEC TV-10
Celebrations of Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day around Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday marks Columbus Day and Indigenous People’s Day in Rochester. An event at the Italian American Community Center will celebrate Columbus Day starting at 11:15 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony, followed by lunch at noon. A lifetime achievement award will also be presented to local...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Exploring efforts to lower gas prices across the state, country
While New York's gas prices have been ticking down slowly over the past few months, the cost at the pump is still significantly her from this time last year. According to Triple A, the state average is currently $3.61 a gallon. Let's take a look at today's average for a...
WHEC TV-10
Frontier Field hosted walk to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester and the Finger Lakes held a walk to end Alzheimer’s on Saturday. The event kicked off at Frontier Field. The walk raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care and medical research for a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association has been making a return to in-person events this year after two years of pandemic interruptions.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Bello introduces alternative redistricting map for Monroe County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is still trying to reconfigure its legislative district map. The county executive is proposing new borders in a map he introduced Thursday. Adam Bello said the districts in this new map were designed with input from voting rights experts. He offered it as an alternative to the one proposed by Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina Lamar and others that created five Black-majority districts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
waynetimes.com
Sodus Town Board takes the low road
They did it under the auspices of “circulation and cost of legal notices”. Of course, that was just a cover for the real reason. At their last meeting, the Sodus Town Board voted to change their town legal newspaper designation from the Times of Wayne County to the Lakeshore News.
wxxinews.org
Marking Rochester's first official Indigenous Peoples' Day
A flag raising ceremony was held in front of Rochester City Hall on Friday to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is on Monday, October 10. That day honors Native American history and culture. The event on Friday featured a reading of the new ordinance approved by City Council in...
Harvesting Cash: Here Are New York State’s 11 Most Valuable Crops
With fall, comes harvest season in New York State. Maybe you've already gone out apple or pumpkin picking with friends or family and enjoyed our state's beautiful nature and delicious produce. Touring a farm in the autumn is a great way to get a glimpse of one of New York's most lucrative and important industries. The saying is 100% true: "if you ate today, thank a farmer."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
First-ever Getting-Into-College Fair held in Pittsford
Pittsford, N.Y. — Charriot Learning with the help of Wegmans put on the first-ever Greater Rochester Getting-into-College Fair in Pittsford on Saturday. While the fair didn't feature any colleges, it did have experts to help parents and students navigate the complicated application and financial aid process that comes with attending college.
Erie County Auction holding a deeper meaning to some
Around one thousand community members flock to the Buffalo Niagara Conference Center for the Erie County Auction for foreclosed homes and buildings. But some are there for a deeper meaning.
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
Comments / 0