Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: 25 best deals on Halloween costumes and decor for October Prime Day
Halloween is quickly approaching. And what better time to snag deals on the candy, costumes and creative decor you still need than at Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Waterpik, Apple, Bose and more of the most popular items from October Prime Day
With day one of Amazon’s two-day Prime Early Access Sale now well underway, you might be curious what fellow Prime members are snatching up. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the most popular products our readers have been adding to their carts during October Prime Day.
The AirPods Pro 2 just hit their lowest price ever for the Prime Early Access Sale
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 have only been on shelves for a few weeks now, but they’ve already gotten a solid discount as part of Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale.
October Prime Day: The 29 best Thanksgiving deals from KitchenAid, Lodge and more at the Prime Early Access Sale
What better way to save money on some Thanksgiving essentials than by shopping for them over the next two days at the Prime Early Access Sale? If you’re a prime member and having guests over to celebrate this year, we’ve rounded up some of the best holiday deals on decor, appliances and food to snag during October Prime Day from brands like KitchenAid, Lodge and Instant Pot.
The 23 best deals from Walmart’s Rollbacks and More sale
Walmart’s Rollbacks section is a reliable source of great deals, and the mega-retailer has just dropped a ton of prices on tech, homewares, appliances and way more.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale continues today — here are the top deals remaining
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has entered its second day, but plenty of can’t-miss deals are still to be had. So if you’ve been debating whether or not to check out the sale, you have time to pick up those items you’ve had your eye […]
29 Labor Day 2022 mattress sales you shouldn’t sleep on, from Allswell to Zoma
Labor Day is famous for mattress sales, and we’ve rounded up some of the best we’ve found on the internet so far. Below you’ll find discounts from brands like Beautyrest, Casper and Eight Sleep, plus organic and all-natural brands like Avocado Green, Birch and Nest. There are plenty of savings to be had, and Underscored readers can find exclusive savings found nowhere else.
46 little things you can buy on Amazon that make a big difference
That’s why we’ve pulled together some of our staff’s favorite useful things on Amazon. These small items have yielded mighty results in our lives, and as a bonus, they’re all under $50 (and start at just $5).
45 last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that get delivered ASAP
Mother’s Day is almost here, but don’t worry if you haven’t found the perfect gift for Mom quite yet. Last minute doesn’t have to mean thoughtless, and we’ve rounded up some fantastic gifts that will be on Mom’s doorstep within a day or two courtesy of Amazon Prime shipping.
The cult-favorite GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker is on sale right now
Drive-in ice — you know, the nugget-shaped ice you can get at certain fast-food spots — is one of summer’s greatest pleasures, and now you can re-create it yourself at home, thanks to the cult-favorite GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker.
The best coffee grinders of 2022
CNN Underscored set out to find the best burr grinders of 2022. We tested grinders from companies like Bodum, Porlex and more. Take a look at our picks for best burr grinder, best manual grinder and more.
The best travel pillow of 2022
CNN Underscored spent weeks testing 12 of the most popular and highest-rated travel pillows on the market. And while many of the pillows we tested had their merits, there were two clear winners.
Cult-favorite Swedish dishcloths are soaking up a sale today
If you're looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it's as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon at a starting price of $13.99.
Upgrade your bedroom with these 13 mattress-in-a-box brands
More companies than ever are offering up luxurious, quality mattresses-in-a-box to consumers at the click of a button. Best of all, they get delivered directly to your door, so you don’t even have to leave the house. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got you covered.
The best alarm clocks of 2022
To help you replace your phone’s alarm, we put 18 top-rated alarm clocks to the test — from analog tickers to tech-filled wake-up lights. For a whole month, we set alarms, let them ring and snoozed (maybe a bit too often) to find the best of the best. After all our tests, five alarm clocks rose above the others.
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 look to improve on two of the best laptops around
Microsoft just unveiled a new lineup of Surface products, including the convertible Surface Pro 9, the traditional Surface Laptop 5 and the powerful all-in-on Surface Studio 2+ desktop.
Memorial Day mattress sales: Save on Casper, Allswell, Helix and more
Stressed out? Anxious? Feeling physical pain? Have insomnia? Sleep, as experts routinely note, is vital for our mood and overall well-being, which makes owning a good, comfortable mattress extra important. If your bedroom could use an upgrade, Memorial Day mattress sales are an ideal time to go from lumpy to luxurious.
All the best mattress sales to shop for Presidents Day
One of the key ways to get a better night’s sleep is to make sure you have a supportive mattress that allows you to rest comfortably. Luckily, Presidents Day is a great time to upgrade, as many retailers are running excellent promotions that will last through the long weekend.
Roku just launched a ton of new smart home products — here’s what you need to know
Roku is best known for its streaming devices and connected speakers, and now, through a partnership with Wyze and Walmart, the company is diving headfirst into the rest of the smart home.
