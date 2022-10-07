ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

October Prime Day: The 29 best Thanksgiving deals from KitchenAid, Lodge and more at the Prime Early Access Sale

What better way to save money on some Thanksgiving essentials than by shopping for them over the next two days at the Prime Early Access Sale? If you’re a prime member and having guests over to celebrate this year, we’ve rounded up some of the best holiday deals on decor, appliances and food to snag during October Prime Day from brands like KitchenAid, Lodge and Instant Pot.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Breakage#Oily Skin#Products 1 Png#Amazon Popular#Tiktok#Amazon These Leggings
CNN

29 Labor Day 2022 mattress sales you shouldn’t sleep on, from Allswell to Zoma

Labor Day is famous for mattress sales, and we’ve rounded up some of the best we’ve found on the internet so far. Below you’ll find discounts from brands like Beautyrest, Casper and Eight Sleep, plus organic and all-natural brands like Avocado Green, Birch and Nest. There are plenty of savings to be had, and Underscored readers can find exclusive savings found nowhere else.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNN

45 last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that get delivered ASAP

Mother’s Day is almost here, but don’t worry if you haven’t found the perfect gift for Mom quite yet. Last minute doesn’t have to mean thoughtless, and we’ve rounded up some fantastic gifts that will be on Mom’s doorstep within a day or two courtesy of Amazon Prime shipping.
SHOPPING
CNN

The best coffee grinders of 2022

CNN Underscored set out to find the best burr grinders of 2022. We tested grinders from companies like Bodum, Porlex and more. Take a look at our picks for best burr grinder, best manual grinder and more.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

The best travel pillow of 2022

CNN Underscored spent weeks testing 12 of the most popular and highest-rated travel pillows on the market. And while many of the pillows we tested had their merits, there were two clear winners.
TRAVEL
CNN

Upgrade your bedroom with these 13 mattress-in-a-box brands

More companies than ever are offering up luxurious, quality mattresses-in-a-box to consumers at the click of a button. Best of all, they get delivered directly to your door, so you don’t even have to leave the house. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got you covered.
HOME & GARDEN
CNN

The best alarm clocks of 2022

To help you replace your phone’s alarm, we put 18 top-rated alarm clocks to the test — from analog tickers to tech-filled wake-up lights. For a whole month, we set alarms, let them ring and snoozed (maybe a bit too often) to find the best of the best. After all our tests, five alarm clocks rose above the others.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

Memorial Day mattress sales: Save on Casper, Allswell, Helix and more

Stressed out? Anxious? Feeling physical pain? Have insomnia? Sleep, as experts routinely note, is vital for our mood and overall well-being, which makes owning a good, comfortable mattress extra important. If your bedroom could use an upgrade, Memorial Day mattress sales are an ideal time to go from lumpy to luxurious.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

All the best mattress sales to shop for Presidents Day

One of the key ways to get a better night’s sleep is to make sure you have a supportive mattress that allows you to rest comfortably. Luckily, Presidents Day is a great time to upgrade, as many retailers are running excellent promotions that will last through the long weekend.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy