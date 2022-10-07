Read full article on original website
Europe turns to Africa in a bid to replace Russian natural gas
The war in Ukraine and Russia's willingness to cut off gas exports have left European countries scrambling to find alternative sources of energy.
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire mysteriously shows up in Hong Kong
A superyacht named the Nord and linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has dropped anchor in Hong Kong, amid efforts by the West to seize the luxury assets of Russian elites in allied ports as the war in Ukraine drags on.
Ukraine grain ships stuck in Istanbul traffic jam
A cargo ship traffic jam stretched as far as the eye could see off Istanbul, where a key deal to get Ukraine grain to market has translated into major hold-ups. The group noted last week the waiting time for cargo ships leaving Ukraine reached nine days on average, in a statement that warned of "congestion" in some of the waters near Istanbul.
Opinion: A razor blow for a nation rising to its feet
Even amid the irrepressible jubilation in Ukraine following the massive explosion of the hugely strategic and symbolic Kerch Straight bridge at the weekend, fears of a retaliation by Russia were never far away, writes Michael Bociurkiw in Odesa. "On Monday those fears were realized."
‘The worst is yet to come’: IMF issues stark recession warning
London CNN Business — The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: “The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.”. The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to...
France tries to break oil refinery strike as drivers line up for gas
The French government has ordered staff at an ExxonMobil refinery to return to work, taking the extraordinary measure after a weeks-long strike led to fuel shortages, with drivers lining up for miles to refill their tanks.
Chinese company's 'flying car' lifts off for first time in Dubai
The Chinese-built Xpeng X2 lifted off from Skydive Dubai on Tuesday in what the company said was the first global public flight of the electric "flying car."
Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power
Ukraine's state nuclear operator says Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant to lose all external power for the second time in five days
Ukraine gets new air defenses, allies deepen resolve after Russian strikes
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's allies announced delivery of new air defenses and recommitted to providing it robust, enduring military assistance at a meeting at NATO headquarters on Wednesday, saying Russian missile strikes two days ago only further united them.
Italian Feature Film Exports Doubled from 2017 to 2021 According To Anica Study – MIA
The number of Italian feature films finding a home outside of Italy doubled between 2017 to 2021, according to a new landmark study commissioned by local cinema body Anica. Extracts of the research, conducted by Emilio Pucci at eMedia for Anica, were unveiled in a presentation at Rome’s MIA market on Wednesday. The study’s preliminary findings suggested that between 96 to 118 Italian feature films were distributed outside of Italy in 2021, against between 43 to 52 in 2017. This in turn, suggested that an estimated 49% of Italian features produced in 2021 had travelled outside of Italy Pucci explained it was...
Russian authorities arrest eight people following Crimea bridge blast
Eight people have been detained over Saturday's blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with the Russian mainland, marking a critical juncture in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said Wednesday. On-site monitors from the U.N.’s atomic energy watchdog reported the last remaining outside line to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was restored about eight hours later. The war-related interruption nonetheless highlighted “how precarious the situation is” at Europe’s largest nuclear plant, International Atomic Energy Agency Director Rafael Grossi said. The nuclear scare came amid a flurry of developments in Russia’s 7 1/2-month invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s main domestic security agency said eight people were arrested over an explosion on a bridge that links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. The Ukrainian president’s office said strikes Moscow ordered in retaliation for the bridge attack killed at least 14 people and wounded 34 in the last day. Western officials meeting in Brussels discussed their plans to maintain winter weapon and aid deliveries to Ukraine.
After 2022's chaos, United Airlines says it's adding trans-Atlantic flights next summer
United Airlines plans to expand its trans-Atlantic flying next summer and says it is "redoubling" efforts to prevent a repeat of the chaos travelers to Europe experienced this year.
Elon Musk's unsolicited idea for Taiwan welcomed by Beijing, slammed in Taipei
As tensions between China and Taiwan simmer at their highest point in decades, officials in both places have clashed in recent days over an unsolicited idea from billionaire Elon Musk.
Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim that he spoke directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent weeks about the war in Ukraine and a proposed "peace plan" to end the conflict.
