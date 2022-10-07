ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine grain ships stuck in Istanbul traffic jam

A cargo ship traffic jam stretched as far as the eye could see off Istanbul, where a key deal to get Ukraine grain to market has translated into major hold-ups. The group noted last week the waiting time for cargo ships leaving Ukraine reached nine days on average, in a statement that warned of "congestion" in some of the waters near Istanbul.
Opinion: A razor blow for a nation rising to its feet

Even amid the irrepressible jubilation in Ukraine following the massive explosion of the hugely strategic and symbolic Kerch Straight bridge at the weekend, fears of a retaliation by Russia were never far away, writes Michael Bociurkiw in Odesa. "On Monday those fears were realized."
‘The worst is yet to come’: IMF issues stark recession warning

London CNN Business — The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: “The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.”. The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to...
Italian Feature Film Exports Doubled from 2017 to 2021 According To Anica Study – MIA

The number of Italian feature films finding a home outside of Italy doubled between 2017 to 2021, according to a new landmark study commissioned by local cinema body Anica. Extracts of the research, conducted by Emilio Pucci at eMedia for Anica, were unveiled in a presentation at Rome’s MIA market on Wednesday. The study’s preliminary findings suggested that between 96 to 118 Italian feature films were distributed outside of Italy in 2021, against between 43 to 52 in 2017. This in turn, suggested that an estimated 49% of Italian features produced in 2021 had travelled outside of Italy Pucci explained it was...
Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said Wednesday. On-site monitors from the U.N.’s atomic energy watchdog reported the last remaining outside line to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was restored about eight hours later. The war-related interruption nonetheless highlighted “how precarious the situation is” at Europe’s largest nuclear plant, International Atomic Energy Agency Director Rafael Grossi said. The nuclear scare came amid a flurry of developments in Russia’s 7 1/2-month invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s main domestic security agency said eight people were arrested over an explosion on a bridge that links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. The Ukrainian president’s office said strikes Moscow ordered in retaliation for the bridge attack killed at least 14 people and wounded 34 in the last day. Western officials meeting in Brussels discussed their plans to maintain winter weapon and aid deliveries to Ukraine.
