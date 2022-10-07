Pass Rush Will Be Key for Ravens Vs. Joe Burrow & Bengals

This pass rush will be key for the Ravens when facing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been sacked 16 times, tied for second in the NFL.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens won both of their games this season when they recorded three sacks.

They lost two others when they managed just one sack.

This pass rush will be critical when facing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been sacked 16 times, tied for third in the NFL.

"If you look at when they’ve won ball games versus when they lost, the pressure was the key, and not just pressure, but getting to [Joe Burrow], getting the ball off of him," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. "That’s why the one thing I feel like we have to really do a good job of is taking advantage of turnovers when they’re there, especially in the pocket. We have to be really, really great with the pass rush lanes and rush together as a unit and go out there and really wreak havoc.”

Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh recorded his first sack of the season last week against the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens hope that Oweh can continue to boost that production.

However, the pass rush has taken a hit without Justin Houston, who leads the team with two sacks and has been hampered by a groin injury. If Houston cannot play, newly signed Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Copelan (one sack) will get more reps.

Burrow played two of his finest games against the Ravens, throwing for 941 yards with seven touchdowns last season.

If the Ravens don't bring the pressure, he has the potential to pick them apart again.

“He’s the same guy; obviously he’s an AFC championship quarterback," coach John Harbaugh said. "They do what they do with him so well. They built the offense really well around what he does well. It’s not just getting the ball out quick and on time, it’s not just reading coverage; he can hold the ball, he can move in the pocket – they do the play-action stuff as well – he’s tough to get down in the pocket.

"All those things are kind of staples to his game, and I see him doing it just like he’s been doing it.”