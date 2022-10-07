ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Pass Rush Will Be Key for Ravens Vs. Joe Burrow & Bengals

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeK0d_0iQCJTWD00

This pass rush will be key for the Ravens when facing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been sacked 16 times, tied for second in the NFL.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens won both of their games this season when they recorded three sacks.

They lost two others when they managed just one sack.

This pass rush will be critical when facing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been sacked 16 times, tied for third in the NFL.

"If you look at when they’ve won ball games versus when they lost, the pressure was the key, and not just pressure, but getting to [Joe Burrow], getting the ball off of him," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. "That’s why the one thing I feel like we have to really do a good job of is taking advantage of turnovers when they’re there, especially in the pocket. We have to be really, really great with the pass rush lanes and rush together as a unit and go out there and really wreak havoc.”

Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh recorded his first sack of the season last week against the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens hope that Oweh can continue to boost that production.

However, the pass rush has taken a hit without Justin Houston, who leads the team with two sacks and has been hampered by a groin injury. If Houston cannot play, newly signed Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Copelan (one sack) will get more reps.

Burrow played two of his finest games against the Ravens, throwing for 941 yards with seven touchdowns last season.

If the Ravens don't bring the pressure, he has the potential to pick them apart again.

“He’s the same guy; obviously he’s an AFC championship quarterback," coach John Harbaugh said. "They do what they do with him so well. They built the offense really well around what he does well. It’s not just getting the ball out quick and on time, it’s not just reading coverage; he can hold the ball, he can move in the pocket – they do the play-action stuff as well – he’s tough to get down in the pocket.

"All those things are kind of staples to his game, and I see him doing it just like he’s been doing it.”

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral

After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News

Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals

With 1:58 on the clock, the Ravens faced the demoralizing possibility of another home defeat, this time against their AFC North nemesis, the Cincinnati Bengals. Instead, they righted their ship with a clutch drive, relying on their bedrock elements: Lamar Jackson’s feet and Justin Tucker’s leg. Here are five things we learned from their 19-17 victory on “Sunday Night Football.” Faced with ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter

As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday. "FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Owings Mills, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Rush
The Spun

NFL Reveals Explanation For Tom Brady Roughing Penalty

The NFL has released a statement on the controversial roughing the passer penalty on the hit on Tom Brady. The Bucs vs. Falcons game ended in controversy, with the refs calling a brutal roughing the passer penalty for a third-down hit on Brady. Many NFL fans, former players and media...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For Coach's Firing On Sunday

It's safe to say that Cleveland Browns fans have seen enough of defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The Browns have some talent on defense, but so far this season, they've really disappointed. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the same is true on Sunday. Cleveland is now trailing Los Angeles, 17-14, following some really...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday

An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k

The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Newly signed OLB Jason Pierre-Paul turns back the clock in Ravens’ 19-17 win over Bengals

Jason Pierre-Paul turned back the clock and showed Sunday night why he could be the answer for the team’s depth issues at outside linebacker. Throughout much of the Ravens’ 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the 33-year-old displayed the same game-changing traits that made him a three-time Pro Bowl selection and one of the most fearsome pass rushers in the league. Pierre-Paul made his ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy