ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
US105

A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old

In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

‘Women's Wave’ washes over San Antonio

A large crowd gathered in downtown San Antonio Sunday for a ‘Women’s Wave’ rally and march. The march was part of a national movement uniting in protest against attacks on reproductive rights ahead of the November midterm elections. Sofia Sepulveda, one of the local organizers of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Tmi Episcopal
KSAT 12

Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?

I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Mexico City
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
fox7austin.com

San Antonio Spurs hold practice at Uvalde High School gym

UVALDE, Texas - The San Antonio Spurs made a stop in Uvalde where elementary school students and families got to join in on a practice ahead of the Spurs' 2022-23 season. The full team and coaching staff went to Uvalde High School Saturday as a part of Spurs Sports & Entertainment’s (SS&E) long term commitment to their neighbors in Uvalde, says the team. Players and students shot baskets and practiced their dribbling skills, with players even lifting little ones up to dunk. Players also signed autographs for the kids.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
paisano-online.com

‘Empty Place at the Table’

To honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month, UTSA displays an exhibition titled, “Empty Place at the Table.”. The solemn exhibition is a disheartening and eye-opening demonstration located in various dining halls around UTSA. This exhibit gives a visual representation of a dinner table that has no participants due to domestic violence. Each table is set up with beautiful plates and inhabiting each plate is a note card that reads the story of a San Antonio victim that lost their life because of domestic violence.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

5 fantastic fall road trips less than 2 hours from San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Is there anything more American than a family road trip? Entire books, songs and films have been dedicated to the desire to gas up (or charge up) the family roadster and hit the open road. At the least, a change of scenery offers a reset from the daily grind. At its best, a road trip offers a chance to reflect and return with a new sense of wonder. (It’s also a great chance to catch up on those podcasts that have been piling up.)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The Mac Assistance Center

A one-of-a-kind multi-assistance center is now open to the special needs community. The facility is called, "The Mac" and it's located at Morgan's Wonderland. Experts say it will re-shape healthcare and social services for the disabled all across the state. Today we're joined by "CEO" of the Mac" Allan Castro. Take a look for more info.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio firefighter resigns amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at City facility

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at a City facility. A tip came into KENS 5 that firefighter Eric Aunkst resigned after behaving inappropriately with female migrants at the City's migrant resource center on San Pedro. We reached out to the City of San Antonio, and they responded with a statement on the firefighter and their investigation into his conduct.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy