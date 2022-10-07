Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s SEA LIFE aquarium officials asking for help naming new Giant Pacific Octopus
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s SEA LIFE aquarium is looking for help naming one of its newest members — a Giant Pacific Octopus. The four-pound octopus arrived in San Antonio from Vancouver, British Columbia in September and has slowly been acclimating to its environment. On Saturday, which...
San Antonio veteran couple who experienced years of infertility expecting first child
SAN ANTONIO — Starting a family can be a frustrating and devastating journey. A San Antonio veteran is sharing nearly 20 years of heartbreaking lessons. By sharing her story, she says she's hoping to encourage others to never give up because miracles do happen. "I'm now down to three...
We took adorable fall pictures at the San Antonio-area alpaca barn
It's the joy you need in your life right now.
San Antonio food activist and 'Puta de la Fruta' sole Texas candidate for national $50,000 grant
Jamie Gonzalez is one of a dozen candidates vying for American Heart Association EmPOWERED to Serve Business Accelerator prizes.
A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old
In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'The family aspect kept growing': UTSA's Ahofitu Maka finds home away from home in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Ahofitu Maka has a steady focus on the football field. It’s a trait that’s rivaled only by his passion for family and where he came from. Family is a pillar of Polynesian culture. It’s been drilled into the UTSA senior offensive lineman for as long as he can remember.
tpr.org
‘Women's Wave’ washes over San Antonio
A large crowd gathered in downtown San Antonio Sunday for a ‘Women’s Wave’ rally and march. The march was part of a national movement uniting in protest against attacks on reproductive rights ahead of the November midterm elections. Sofia Sepulveda, one of the local organizers of the...
Los Lobos to headline San Antonio's 10th annual Muertos Fest at Hemisfair
'One of the 10 great Day of the Dead Celebrations in the world.'
KSAT 12
Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
Elsewhere Too, Grilled Cheese Fest: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Three of our five most-read food stories concerned forthcoming San Antonio festivals celebrating mole, grilled cheese sandwiches and tamales.
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom 'bungalow' near San Antonio College
The porch swing is charming.
Report says this Texas festival is one of the best fall festivals in the nation
If you want to visit one of the best fall festivals in the nation, a new report from TripAdvisor.com says you ought to make a trip down to San Antonio.
fox7austin.com
San Antonio Spurs hold practice at Uvalde High School gym
UVALDE, Texas - The San Antonio Spurs made a stop in Uvalde where elementary school students and families got to join in on a practice ahead of the Spurs' 2022-23 season. The full team and coaching staff went to Uvalde High School Saturday as a part of Spurs Sports & Entertainment’s (SS&E) long term commitment to their neighbors in Uvalde, says the team. Players and students shot baskets and practiced their dribbling skills, with players even lifting little ones up to dunk. Players also signed autographs for the kids.
paisano-online.com
‘Empty Place at the Table’
To honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month, UTSA displays an exhibition titled, “Empty Place at the Table.”. The solemn exhibition is a disheartening and eye-opening demonstration located in various dining halls around UTSA. This exhibit gives a visual representation of a dinner table that has no participants due to domestic violence. Each table is set up with beautiful plates and inhabiting each plate is a note card that reads the story of a San Antonio victim that lost their life because of domestic violence.
Latin American seafood spot Arenas Marisqueria set to open in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
The eatery comes from the family behind longtime Alamo City restaurant Sabor Cocina Mexicana.
Police Firing, H-E-B 'Fast Scan': The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Police accountability was at the forefront of two of the Current's most-read stories this week.
flicksandfood.com
This Restaurant and Bar is Hosting a Free & Fun October Movie Series
This Restaurant and Bar in Southtown to Host a Free October Movie Series. This Restaurant and Bar, The Good Kind, will be hosting a free October Movie Series in collaboration with Slab Cinema in the garden every Thursday beginning on October 13th at 7pm through October 27th. The Good Kind,...
MySanAntonio
5 fantastic fall road trips less than 2 hours from San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Is there anything more American than a family road trip? Entire books, songs and films have been dedicated to the desire to gas up (or charge up) the family roadster and hit the open road. At the least, a change of scenery offers a reset from the daily grind. At its best, a road trip offers a chance to reflect and return with a new sense of wonder. (It’s also a great chance to catch up on those podcasts that have been piling up.)
news4sanantonio.com
The Mac Assistance Center
A one-of-a-kind multi-assistance center is now open to the special needs community. The facility is called, "The Mac" and it's located at Morgan's Wonderland. Experts say it will re-shape healthcare and social services for the disabled all across the state. Today we're joined by "CEO" of the Mac" Allan Castro. Take a look for more info.
San Antonio firefighter resigns amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at City facility
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at a City facility. A tip came into KENS 5 that firefighter Eric Aunkst resigned after behaving inappropriately with female migrants at the City's migrant resource center on San Pedro. We reached out to the City of San Antonio, and they responded with a statement on the firefighter and their investigation into his conduct.
