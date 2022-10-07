Another #1 for Morgan Wallen. He just scored his seventh career hit at country radio with “You Proof.” It’s also his fastest-rising chart topper to date, as it spent just 17 weeks climbing the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and took the top spot just 12 weeks after it was officially sent to country radio as a single. This one actually wasn’t included on his 2021 record-shattering Dangerous double album, which produced #1’s like his multi-week hit “Wasted On You,” “7 […] The post Morgan Wallen Scores Fastest-Rising Hit At Country Radio To Date With Seventh Career #1 “You Proof” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 23 MINUTES AGO