South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

17-year-old injured in weekend shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot outside a home on Fir Road near Douglas Road. Police were called to the hospital in Mishawaka around 8 p.m. Sunday, where they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was treated and released.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight shots fired call

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An overnight shooting on the 200 block of Calvert St. left multiple houses and vehicles damaged around 3:30 A.M. Saturday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a ShotSpotter notification, and while responding to that first call they responded another ShotsSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
95.3 MNC

Man shot near Indiana Ave. & Chapin St. in South Bend has died

The man who was critically injured in a shooting near Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street in South Bend has died. Police were called around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, to the area where they found Domenik Briggs, 30, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Cass County house fire causes explosion, injures one

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire that injured one person Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in the 67000 block of Valley Road in Porter Township. Police say the fire caused the home to explode. Officials state they found the homeowner...
CASS COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend shooting leaves one person in critical condition

South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police department responded to a shooting near Indiana Ave and Chapin Street early Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson says the call came in at around 12:40 p.m. One shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The South Bend Violent Crimes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has arrested two men in connection to stolen vehicles following two separate car chases. Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police arrested Dwight Howell Jr., 22, for driving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident.
SOUTH BEND, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
22 WSBT

South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wakarusa

WAKARUSA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 on Saturday at 6:19 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the two vehicles involved were a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by a 59-year-old woman from...
WAKARUSA, IN
22 WSBT

Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women

A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
CASSOPOLIS, MI

