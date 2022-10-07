Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
17-year-old injured in weekend shooting
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot outside a home on Fir Road near Douglas Road. Police were called to the hospital in Mishawaka around 8 p.m. Sunday, where they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was treated and released.
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
WNDU
South Bend Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight shots fired call
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An overnight shooting on the 200 block of Calvert St. left multiple houses and vehicles damaged around 3:30 A.M. Saturday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a ShotSpotter notification, and while responding to that first call they responded another ShotsSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
WNDU
Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend
95.3 MNC
Man shot near Indiana Ave. & Chapin St. in South Bend has died
The man who was critically injured in a shooting near Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street in South Bend has died. Police were called around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, to the area where they found Domenik Briggs, 30, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital,...
22 WSBT
Cass County house fire causes explosion, injures one
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire that injured one person Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in the 67000 block of Valley Road in Porter Township. Police say the fire caused the home to explode. Officials state they found the homeowner...
22 WSBT
South Bend shooting leaves one person in critical condition
South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police department responded to a shooting near Indiana Ave and Chapin Street early Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson says the call came in at around 12:40 p.m. One shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The South Bend Violent Crimes...
WNDU
Survivors of gun violence, domestic abuse honored Saturday in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A celebration for survivors was held Saturday, as the day marked one year since St. Joseph High School student Tyler Brown was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It happened on the northwest side of South Bend in front...
WNDU
Appeals court deems force used by South Bend officer reasonable
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The fatal force used by a South Bend police officer has been found to be reasonable by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Eric Logan was shot to death by Officer Ryan O’Neill in June 2019. Logan’s estate sought damages saying...
KDPS officer dies after battle with leukemia
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the community are mourning the loss of an officer.
WNDU
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old from Cassopolis has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend back in June. South Bend Police were called to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court just after 1:50 a.m. on June...
WNDU
Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has arrested two men in connection to stolen vehicles following two separate car chases. Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police arrested Dwight Howell Jr., 22, for driving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident.
WWMTCw
Man charged on two separate offenses, assaults guard in Cass County jail
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Paris Bradford not only comprised the safety of jail guards, but the safety of other inmates and himself, according to Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz. Bradford appeared in court Wednesday afternoon on charges of assault of a prison employee and two counts of resisting and...
22 WSBT
South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
abc57.com
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wakarusa
WAKARUSA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 on Saturday at 6:19 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the two vehicles involved were a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by a 59-year-old woman from...
8th Grader, Teen Among 4 Dead After Spate of Crime in Gary, Indiana
Two teenagers were among four people killed in a short period of time in Gary, Indiana, and angry family members are asking why. "I want to make clear that these were not drug- or gang-related," said Mayor Jerome Prince. "From our perspective, they certainly aren’t or weren’t random acts of violence."
38-Year-Old Man Arrested Following A Car Crash In Paw Paw County (Paw Paw County, MI)
Benton Harbor man arrested after a high-speed chase that resulted in a car crash on I-94 in Van Buren County. According to the Michigan State Police, the chase started when the [..]
22 WSBT
Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women
A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
WNDU
Man formally charged with attempted murder in connection to officer-involved shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been formally charged with attempted murder after he was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in South Bend last Thursday. According to police, Ian Steven McDonald Austin, 20, of South Bend, allegedly fired multiple rounds from a gun through...
22 WSBT
Local church partners with semi driver to ship donations to Hurricane Ian victims
GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — Some local help is on its way to Southwest Florida, more than a week after Hurricane Ian. Nfluence Church partnered with Scott Sriver, a semitruck driver who hoped to fill his 53 foot semi trailer with donations. Donations were being collected this week before Sriver...
