FIFA

That time Elton John, Axl Rose and Queen played the most brilliantly chaotic version of Bohemian Rhapsody ever

Love it? Hate it? Either way, 30 years on, we still can't stop watching it. The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert was a triumph. Held on Easter Monday, April 20 1992, at a raucous and emotional Wembley Stadium just under five months after Queen frontman Freddie Mercury had died of complications related to AIDs, it united his surviving bandmates with some of the biggest names in rock and pop music history.
20 Years Ago: Bon Jovi Grapples With 9/11 on ‘Bounce’

By the middle of 2001, Bon Jovi seemed like they were on the verge of cracking into a new layer of the rock stratosphere. The New Jersey quintet had pulled off a successful comeback with 2000's Crush, a double-platinum hit in the U.S. following 1995's relatively underperforming These Days. This was in no small part thanks to the hit single “It’s My Life,” co-written by Swedish pop savant Max Martin (Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC). The song became a global Top 10 hit and peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, endearing Bon Jovi to a new generation of listeners. This all resulted in a successful world tour, culminating in two sold-out shows at Giants Stadium in their home state.
Rock Stars Who Walked Away and Never Looked Back

Rock bands, like relationships, are difficult to manage. In both cases, egos and emotions are involved, and knowing when it’s time to quit is extremely difficult to gauge. For many musicians opting to break away from their bands, the classic line is true: “It’s not you, it’s me.” For various reasons, artists outgrow the groups that brought them to fame, be it due to personality clashes with bandmates or simply differing opinions regarding musical directions.
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon

Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Vents His Spleen on ‘Ignoreland’

R.E.M. began crafting their follow-up to Out of Time, just as the album was becoming a multi-platinum blockbuster in the spring and summer of 1991. They wanted to do something different, from a musical vantage point. Where their seventh full-length studio release had been delicate (mandolins), pastoral (string sections) and often cheery (“Shiny Happy People” anyone?), R.E.M. were planning to come up with a batch of rockers. This next disc would be hard, fast and loud, the sonic successor to the crunchiest material on 1987’s Document and 1988’s Green.
How 100 of Rock’s Biggest Acts Got Their Names

Certain trends emerge as you explore how rock's 100 biggest acts got their names. They are often forced into taking the moniker that stuck, for instance, simply because somebody else had already claimed their earlier attempt at a fame-clinching title. Far too many of them were also chosen without any...
