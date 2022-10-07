Read full article on original website
Related
loudersound.com
That time Elton John, Axl Rose and Queen played the most brilliantly chaotic version of Bohemian Rhapsody ever
Love it? Hate it? Either way, 30 years on, we still can't stop watching it. The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert was a triumph. Held on Easter Monday, April 20 1992, at a raucous and emotional Wembley Stadium just under five months after Queen frontman Freddie Mercury had died of complications related to AIDs, it united his surviving bandmates with some of the biggest names in rock and pop music history.
20 Years Ago: Bon Jovi Grapples With 9/11 on ‘Bounce’
By the middle of 2001, Bon Jovi seemed like they were on the verge of cracking into a new layer of the rock stratosphere. The New Jersey quintet had pulled off a successful comeback with 2000's Crush, a double-platinum hit in the U.S. following 1995's relatively underperforming These Days. This was in no small part thanks to the hit single “It’s My Life,” co-written by Swedish pop savant Max Martin (Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC). The song became a global Top 10 hit and peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, endearing Bon Jovi to a new generation of listeners. This all resulted in a successful world tour, culminating in two sold-out shows at Giants Stadium in their home state.
Rock Stars Who Walked Away and Never Looked Back
Rock bands, like relationships, are difficult to manage. In both cases, egos and emotions are involved, and knowing when it’s time to quit is extremely difficult to gauge. For many musicians opting to break away from their bands, the classic line is true: “It’s not you, it’s me.” For various reasons, artists outgrow the groups that brought them to fame, be it due to personality clashes with bandmates or simply differing opinions regarding musical directions.
Stevie Nicks Said She Would Have Left Fleetwood Mac to Join This Band
Stevie Nicks once said she would have quit Fleetwood Mac to join another rock and roll band.
RELATED PEOPLE
John Lennon Began to Think There Must Be a God When He Kept Hearing George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ on the Radio
John Lennon joked that there must be a God when he kept hearing George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord' on the radio.
Badfinger’s Joey Molland Said George Harrison Would ‘Close up and Walk Away’ if Someone Treated Him Like a Beatle
Badfinger's Joey Molland said George Harrison didn't enjoy it when people talked to him like he was a Beatle. George wasn't just a Beatle.
Lorne Michaels Reveals Key Detail of Chevy Chase, Bill Murray Fight Mystery
A "Saturday Night Live" rumor was confirmed by producer Lorne Michaels who discussed Chase and Murray's fight on the "Fly on the Wall" podcast.
45 Years Ago: ‘Let There Be Rock Song’ Gives AC/DC a Chance to Preach
AC/DC and church are not often mentioned or even thought of in the same breath. But the Australian group took to the pulpit with 1977's "Let There Be Rock," the proselytizing title track of their third album and first international release. The 6:10-long tune is a hard-rock sermon, with singer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
George Harrison Said the ‘Saddest’ Part of Being in The Beatles Was the Impact on His Relationship With His Bandmates
George Harrison and his bandmates argued often in The Beatles. He said that this was the saddest part of being in the celebrated band.
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
David Bowie’s ‘Hunky Dory’ Era Explored With Expansive Box Set
A new David Bowie box set, Divine Symmetry, will celebrate the Hunky Dory era with 48 previously unreleased tracks and demos and new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott. The collection, out Nov. 25 as a four-CD/Blu-ray package and digital equivalent, includes home demos, BBC radio sessions and various...
R.E.M. Wrestles With Writer’s Block on ‘Man on the Moon’
The song was ready. Everything was there: Bass, drums, extra percussion and a smattering of guitars. The country-rock track, recorded over numerous sessions, was ready to appear on R.E.M.’s new album. There was only one slight problem. It didn’t have a title, or lyrics, or vocals. With precious...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Lennon Said 1 Beatles Song Revealed George Harrison’s ‘Innate Talent’
John Lennon was a fan of one of The Beatles' songs written by George Harrison. George said the song was complex on an instrumental level.
John Lennon Didn’t Expect 1 Beatles Song to Get Played in the American South
John Lennon didn't want to explain to someone who worked at a radio station why one of The Beatles' songs might offend listeners.
How Meg Ryan, Miami and 10cc Impacted R.E.M.‘s ‘Star Me Kitten’
In the early ’90s, Meg Ryan wasn’t just preventing Tom Hanks from being Sleepless in Seattle. The movie star also was helping R.E.M. avoid getting a “Parental Advisory” sticker stamped on their new album. At the same time that Ryan was filming the aforementioned romantic comedy...
R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Vents His Spleen on ‘Ignoreland’
R.E.M. began crafting their follow-up to Out of Time, just as the album was becoming a multi-platinum blockbuster in the spring and summer of 1991. They wanted to do something different, from a musical vantage point. Where their seventh full-length studio release had been delicate (mandolins), pastoral (string sections) and often cheery (“Shiny Happy People” anyone?), R.E.M. were planning to come up with a batch of rockers. This next disc would be hard, fast and loud, the sonic successor to the crunchiest material on 1987’s Document and 1988’s Green.
A Motown Singer Said Mick Jagger Should Be ‘Ashamed’ of 1 Rolling Stones Song
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger altered some lyrics from a Motown hit for one of his band's songs. The song is about violence.
How 100 of Rock’s Biggest Acts Got Their Names
Certain trends emerge as you explore how rock's 100 biggest acts got their names. They are often forced into taking the moniker that stuck, for instance, simply because somebody else had already claimed their earlier attempt at a fame-clinching title. Far too many of them were also chosen without any...
Watch Def Leppard Perform With Foo Fighters and Miley Cyrus
Def Leppard members Joe Elliott, Phil Collen and Rick Savage performed with Miley Cyrus and Foo Fighters at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles Tuesday night. The band opened its two-song set with "Rock of Ages," performing with Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, plus Weezer drummer Pat Wilson.
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles: Photo Gallery
“This is the hometown shit, so you’ve got to make it loud,“ Dave Grohl declared as he took the stage in the early moments of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles. The audience, unsurprisingly, obliged. The Foo Fighters frontman was addressing a packed crowd Tuesday night...
Ultimate Classic Rock
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 0