Darrell Brooks tried to set a humbled and conciliatory tone Monday upon his return to a Waukesha courtroom for his homicide trial. Brooks, 40, has been defending himself against six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and dozens of other counts in the Christmas parade tragedy last year. Prosecutors say he drove down the crowded parade route striking participants and attendees.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO