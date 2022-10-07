Read full article on original website
Related
eastcountymagazine.org
LA MESA VIETNAM VETERAN CHOSEN FOR HONOR FLIGHT
October 9, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Long-time La Mesa resident Garry Armacost, a Vietnam veteran, will be flown to Washington D.C. on November 4 aboard an Honor Flight to be hailed as a hero. He will spend two days in our nation’s capital, where he will visit war memorials.
eastcountymagazine.org
La Mesa Home Tour
LA MESA HISTORY CENTER PRESENTS 16TH ANNUAL HOME TOUR: FABULOUS FOOTHILLERS NOV. 5. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.
eastcountymagazine.org
WHO DUMPED 100+ PIGS IN RURAL EAST COUNTY?
October 9, 2022 (Mesa Grande Reservation, Calif.) – In the middle of the night last week, someone dumped off over a hundred pet pigs on the Mesa Grande tribal reservation near Santa Ysabel. Several have been struck by vehicles, leading animal rescue groups and residents to try and aid the animals.
eastcountymagazine.org
MEJGAN AFSHAN, LA MESA CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE, SEEKS EQUITY FOR ALL
October 6, 2022 (La Mesa) – In an interview with East County Magazine’s Henri Migala originally aired on KNSJ radio, La Mesa City Council candidate Mejgan Afshan shared her experience as a civil rights leader and her goals to build a more equitable La Mesa if elected. She is one of four candidates running (a fifth, Kathleen Brand, has dropped out); ECM will be publishing interviews with all of the candidates over the next several days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastcountymagazine.org
Walk Bike and Roll to School
October 7, 2022 (La Mesa) - The La Mesa Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class October 12, 2022. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.
eastcountymagazine.org
THESE RESTAURANTS IN EAST COUNTY NOW OFFERING DINE-IN, TAKE-OUT AND/OR DELIVERY
Update February 2021: Restaurants in San Diego County are now allowed to offer outdoor dining, as well as take-out, curbside pickup and delivery, under the latest state and county COVID-19 restrictions. Below are restaurants across East County, with information on the options offered by each. If you own a restaurant...
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU WOMEN'S SOCCER TOPS FRESNO STATE 1-0
Poway High alum Trinity Coker scored a free kick in the 71st minute to give the Aztecs the win. October 9, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State women’s soccer (6-3-5, 4-1-1 MW) beat Fresno State (1-10-3, MW 1-4-1) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon on the SDSU SportsDeck. A stunning Trinity Coker free kick in the 70th minute gave the Aztecs the win.
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU MEN'S TENNIS FINISHES STRONG AT UCSB FALL CLASSIC
San Diego State won three of four singles matches on Sunday at the UCSB Fall Classic. Following a pair of wins on the second day of the tournament, Eugenio Gonzalez Fitzmaurice kept it rolling by defeating Pierre Boullenger, of host UC Santa Barbara, 7-5, 6-4. The furthest Aztec to advance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU SWIMMING & DIVING FINISHES SECOND AT CHICK-FIL-A INVITE
The Aztecs surged into the second position with a two-day point-total of 794.33, trailing only UCLA’s tally of 962.83 points, while California (628.5) took third. Another Pac-12 squad landed in the fourth spot as Washington State racked up 423.5 points, while Mountain West members Fresno State (396.33), Colorado State (379) and San José State (337.5) rounded out the meet.
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU WOMEN'S GOLF TIES FOR NINTH AT RON MOORE INTERCOLLEGIATE
Bernice Olivarez Ilas tied for 10th with a personal best 54-hole score of 214. The Aztecs shot a 291 (+3) Sunday, their best round of the tournament. Olivarez Ilas’ 54-hole score of 214 tied a personal best score. She went 69-72-73 and had one birdie, 15 pars and two bogeys Saturday.
Comments / 0