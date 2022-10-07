ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Is the West Chester Open-Air Market Here to Stay for Good?

After another successful year, West Chester officials are considering making the Open-Air Market on Gay Street permanent, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The issue was discussed during a special meeting held on Wednesday. The consultant who was hired by the borough to examine future Gay Street closures through a survey of residents, businesses, and visitors determined that permanent changes would cost around $1.1 million.
