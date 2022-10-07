Wolcott police investigate liquor store burglary

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wolcott Police Department is investigating a burglary at a liquor store in the town Friday morning.

According to police, A&E Liquors at 382 Wolcott Rd. was broken into around 2:40 a.m. The front window was smashed in and two suspects stole several bottles of liquor before fleeing the scene.



Police are looking to identify the suspects, captured on security camera footage below:

This is an active investigation.

