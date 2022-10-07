Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local ChainIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
The Browns' loss takes the fun out of the Guardians win (opinion)Jake WellsCleveland, OH
Related
Tri-City Herald
Players Comment on the Noise Surrounding Matt Rhule’s Job Security
Matt Rhule's future in Carolina looks bleak following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, dropping the team to 1-4 on the season and 11-27 since he took over as head coach. With all the changes that were made to the roster and coaching staff this offseason,...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Thermostat’ Defense: Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams
That's what Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had to say in response to the Los Angeles Rams being favored 5.5 points against the spread on Sunday. Few teams across the league are hotter than Dallas. Following surgery to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have won three games in a row.
Tri-City Herald
Cris Collinsworth Offers Up Huge Praise for Sam Hubbard: ‘He Is One Of The Best Football Players That I’ve Seen On Tape’
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are preparing for a Sunday night matchup against the Ravens. Cris Collinsworth has the call alongside Mike Tirico for NBC Sports. The Bengals legend offered up some huge praise for Sam Hubbard this week. "We all talk about Trey Hendrickson and what he’s done...
Tri-City Herald
Captain Tyler Lockett on the officiating in Seahawks’ loss at Saints: ‘It was ridiculous’
Tyler Lockett told it like like many Seahawks fans seemed to see it. “Man, it was so hard for us to even get a flag for us in that game. It was ridiculous,” the Seahawks’ captain said Sunday. That was after his two touchdowns on passes from Geno...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Browns Set to Acquire LB Deion Jones from Falcons, Why It Makes Sense
View the original article to see embedded media. In the hours after the Cleveland Browns suffered their latest loss in no small part due to poor linebacker play, general manager has reportedly made a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire linebacker veteran Deion Jones. As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is for a late round pick.
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Allgeier In, Cordarrelle Patterson OUT: Can Falcons Rookie Produce vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will be without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts due to a hamstring injury. But their most significant loss will be veteran utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Falcons ruled out due to a knee injury.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Rashaad Penny in tears, on crutches with walking boot after another major injury
The tears in Rashaad Penny’s eyes said more than any words could. Tyler Lockett came over to the Seahawks’ no-luck, lead running back seated on the bench. The taut, see-sawing game plus the roars inside the Superdome swirled all around them. All Penny could do was drop his...
Tri-City Herald
Micah Parsons Injury: ‘If I’m Alive, I Can Go!’ Cowboys Sack Rams, 22-10
The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams riding the momentum of Cooper Rush's 3-0 record in the absence of Dak Prescott. Looking to keep that momentum up, and win their fourth game in a row under Rush, the Cowboys could not have asked for a better start. ... or a better finish, as they sealed a 22-10 upset win with a Micah Parsons strip-sack - even though he was hurting.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears All Black Suit For Bengals’ Primetime Matchup With Ravens
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday night. Joe Burrow got to M&T Bank Stadium in an all black suit. Check out his pregame look below. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers vs. Bills Takeaways: The Problem is Coaching and Talent
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their worse loss of the season in a 38-3 blowout by the Buffalo Bills. It wasn't pretty, and finding the positives after this one will more difficult than the game itself. But the Steelers have a long season ahead of them. In the NFL anything can happen.
Tri-City Herald
‘You F’ing B----!’ Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Cusses Ref on Tom Brady Penalty in Loss to Bucs
The zebra-coddling of Tom Brady has long been sort of an "open secret'' in the NFL. Maybe it's subconscious on the part of referees and their protection of the 45-year-old legend. Or maybe it's respect and familiarity, as the QB has been at this a long, long time - long enough to truly develop relationships with officials.
Tri-City Herald
Bears Report Card: Ball Security Is for More Than QBs
Matt Eberflus told players the plain truth about the NFL after Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It's going to be this way in the NFL on a week-to-week basis and they need to find ways to win. The offense and defense both had hands in finding ways to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Halftime Observations: Bengals Tied With Ravens 10-10 After Slow Start on Sunday Night Football
The Bengals are tied with the Ravens 10-10 at halftime at M&T Bank Stadium. Cincinnati got off to a slow start and their offense struggled for most of the first half, but they recovered to tie the game late in the second quarter. Joe Burrow completed 10-of-18 passes for 139...
Tri-City Herald
‘Go Country Boy Go’: Texans Dameon Pierce Talks Big Performance vs. Jaguars
HOUSTON — Rookie running back Dameon Pierce played a significant role in helping the Houston Texans record their first victory of the season in a 13-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon. Pierce finished the game at TIAA Bank Field with 99 yards on 26 carries, and a...
Tri-City Herald
Game Balls From the Saints 39-32 Thriller Over Seattle
The New Orleans Saints squeaked by the Seattle Seahawks yesterday by a 39-32 score. The game wasn’t pretty, but the Saints improved their record to 2-3 with the much-needed win. Injuries were an issue again, as New Orleans lost WR Chris Olave and CB Marshon Lattimore in the second half. That further depleted a squad that was already without wideouts Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, QB Jameis Winston, DE Payton Turner, and safeties Marcus Maye and P.J. Williams.
Tri-City Herald
Dak Prescott 4-Word Injury Update: Cowboys at Eagles in Week 6?
FRISCO. - Dak Prescott wants his thumb to be OK … so much so that he’s surveying the opinions of hand-shakers. Prescott, sidelined for a month now as he continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, was on the sideline for the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win at the Rams … a game in which sub Cooper Rush again handled quarterback duties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Top Five Key Plays in Eagles’ Win Over Cardinals
Here are my top five key plays in the Eagles’ 20-17 survival test against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. Dallas Goedert made a couple of big ones, but this particular catch came on third-and-12 from the Arizona 36 with 3:42 to play in a 17-17 game.
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Rodgers Asked Whether Packers Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Packers’ 27–22 loss to the Giants in London on Sunday, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed speculation regarding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham has yet to sign a contract since tearing his ACL while playing...
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a great 3-1 start this season, and they'll look to keep the good times rolling on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs have some recent history riding on their side heading into this game, as the club...
Tri-City Herald
Postgame Observations: Bengals’ Rally Falls Short in 19-17 Loss to Ravens
The Bengals rallied, but Lamar Jackson and Justin Tucker did just enough, as the Ravens took down Cincinnati 19-17 on Sunday in Baltimore. Jackson led the Ravens on a six-play, 46-yard drive in the final two minutes and Tucker kicked the game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired. Baltimore led...
Comments / 0