The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams riding the momentum of Cooper Rush's 3-0 record in the absence of Dak Prescott. Looking to keep that momentum up, and win their fourth game in a row under Rush, the Cowboys could not have asked for a better start. ... or a better finish, as they sealed a 22-10 upset win with a Micah Parsons strip-sack - even though he was hurting.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO