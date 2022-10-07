ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tri-City Herald

Players Comment on the Noise Surrounding Matt Rhule’s Job Security

Matt Rhule's future in Carolina looks bleak following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, dropping the team to 1-4 on the season and 11-27 since he took over as head coach. With all the changes that were made to the roster and coaching staff this offseason,...
Tri-City Herald

Browns Set to Acquire LB Deion Jones from Falcons, Why It Makes Sense

View the original article to see embedded media. In the hours after the Cleveland Browns suffered their latest loss in no small part due to poor linebacker play, general manager has reportedly made a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire linebacker veteran Deion Jones. As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is for a late round pick.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Tyler Allgeier In, Cordarrelle Patterson OUT: Can Falcons Rookie Produce vs. Bucs?

The Atlanta Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will be without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts due to a hamstring injury. But their most significant loss will be veteran utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Falcons ruled out due to a knee injury.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Micah Parsons Injury: ‘If I’m Alive, I Can Go!’ Cowboys Sack Rams, 22-10

The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams riding the momentum of Cooper Rush's 3-0 record in the absence of Dak Prescott. Looking to keep that momentum up, and win their fourth game in a row under Rush, the Cowboys could not have asked for a better start. ... or a better finish, as they sealed a 22-10 upset win with a Micah Parsons strip-sack - even though he was hurting.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Steelers vs. Bills Takeaways: The Problem is Coaching and Talent

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their worse loss of the season in a 38-3 blowout by the Buffalo Bills. It wasn't pretty, and finding the positives after this one will more difficult than the game itself. But the Steelers have a long season ahead of them. In the NFL anything can happen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Bears Report Card: Ball Security Is for More Than QBs

Matt Eberflus told players the plain truth about the NFL after Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It's going to be this way in the NFL on a week-to-week basis and they need to find ways to win. The offense and defense both had hands in finding ways to...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Game Balls From the Saints 39-32 Thriller Over Seattle

The New Orleans Saints squeaked by the Seattle Seahawks yesterday by a 39-32 score. The game wasn’t pretty, but the Saints improved their record to 2-3 with the much-needed win. Injuries were an issue again, as New Orleans lost WR Chris Olave and CB Marshon Lattimore in the second half. That further depleted a squad that was already without wideouts Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, QB Jameis Winston, DE Payton Turner, and safeties Marcus Maye and P.J. Williams.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Dak Prescott 4-Word Injury Update: Cowboys at Eagles in Week 6?

FRISCO. - Dak Prescott wants his thumb to be OK … so much so that he’s surveying the opinions of hand-shakers. Prescott, sidelined for a month now as he continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, was on the sideline for the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win at the Rams … a game in which sub Cooper Rush again handled quarterback duties.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Top Five Key Plays in Eagles’ Win Over Cardinals

Here are my top five key plays in the Eagles’ 20-17 survival test against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. Dallas Goedert made a couple of big ones, but this particular catch came on third-and-12 from the Arizona 36 with 3:42 to play in a 17-17 game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Aaron Rodgers Asked Whether Packers Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Packers’ 27–22 loss to the Giants in London on Sunday, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed speculation regarding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham has yet to sign a contract since tearing his ACL while playing...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a great 3-1 start this season, and they'll look to keep the good times rolling on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs have some recent history riding on their side heading into this game, as the club...
KANSAS CITY, MO

