Birmingham, AL

Ribs
2d ago

How about we support a good restaurant regardless of who owns it????

AL.com

K&J’s Elegant Pastries announces Hoover location

Months after relocating their popular bakery and ice cream shop from Alabaster to Birmingham, the owners of K&J’s Elegant Pastries have announced they are opening a second location. Proprietor and executive pastry chef Kristal Bryant announced the news this week in a video on Instagram. “I’m super excited abut...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

5 restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area

We’ve said it before: hearing news about an upcoming restaurant is almost always welcome and refreshing. The industry is still adjusting to challenges, but restaurant owners are forging ahead in the Birmingham area. From coffee houses to new locations of Birmingham favorites, keep a lookout for these upcoming restaurants.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Downtown YMCA listed for $5.75 million by Ironvest Partners

The longtime downtown location of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham is officially for sale, listed at $5.75 million by Ironvest Partners. Keep reading for all the details. Home to the YMCA of Greater Birmingham for 37 years. Completed in 1984, the building at 2101 4th Avenue North has been home...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Truck#Grand River#Magic City#Food Drink#Racism#The U S Census Bureau#About African American#African#Llc Excited#Deb S Italian Ices Sure
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: Mushroom Festival, Barber Vintage Festival and More

Happy Thursday, Birmingham! We’re back with another weekend full of fun events you don’t want to miss. Rev your engines—Barber Vintage Festival is happening this Friday through Sunday. Want a weekend of fungi fun? Come out to the Alabama Mushroom Festival in Sylacauga. Last but not least,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Apartment building fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS42.com

WATCH: How to spice up your fall charcuterie board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Charcuterie boards have taken social media by storm in recent years. No matter the occasion, platters of artisanal cheeses, meats, fruit, nuts and spreads have become a staple at gatherings small and large. Petal & Platter, a local charcuterie business owned by Jessica Snead, makes...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Back Forty Beer Company CEO Hatton Smith talks mission, goals + more with United Way

You’ve probably heard Hatton Smith’s name before—you may know him as the CEO behind your favorite six-pack of Back Forty Beer at the Piggly Wiggly or the former CEO of Royal Cup Coffee. Even better than his great taste in beer, he’s a huge advocate for the Birmingham community and the United Way of Central Alabama. Keep reading to hear how he got the crowd excited at United Way’s professional development luncheon.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

REOPENING: Southern Market in Gardendale reopens its door after recent storm damage—check it out

Great news for Gardendale! The city’s beloved grocery shop, Southern Market, reopened its doors this past weekend after temporarily closing the summer of 2022. That’s right, Southern Market is back and better than ever. In June 2022, the market closed due to a tree knocking out a powerline behind the store and damaging the power. Owner Rachel Hodges explained the damages she suffered in an interview with Gardendale Magazine.
GARDENDALE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE

