Ribs
2d ago
How about we support a good restaurant regardless of who owns it????
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Be on the lookout for these two coffee shops coming to the Birmingham area
Birmingham’s coffee shop scene is continuing a steady expansion. The Birmingham Business Journal reports two new coffee shops are coming to the Birmingham metro area: one on Highway 280 and another in Mountain Brook. The chain Scooter’s Coffee has signed a deal for space at 4725 U.S. 280, according...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Stars align for Carraway; Neighbors happy to see buildings torn down
The remnants of the former Norwood Baptist Church building lie on the ground of the campus of the former Physicians Medical Center Carraway in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Corporate Realty is demolishing nine buildings and refurbishing several as part of The Star at Uptown redevelopment project. For...
K&J’s Elegant Pastries announces Hoover location
Months after relocating their popular bakery and ice cream shop from Alabaster to Birmingham, the owners of K&J’s Elegant Pastries have announced they are opening a second location. Proprietor and executive pastry chef Kristal Bryant announced the news this week in a video on Instagram. “I’m super excited abut...
Bham Now
6 local pop-up markets this fall, including Woodlawn Street Market
Leaves are falling and the weather is cooling down — fall is officially here in The Magic City. To celebrate the days ahead, we suggest venturing to one of Birmingham’s unique local pop-up markets. Read on for our top six and why you’ll love them. 1. Woodlawn...
Bham Now
K & J’s Elegant Pastries coming to former Dreamcakes Cafe at Ross Bridge
Huge news for sweet tooths in Hoover! Fan-favorite local bakery K & J’s Elegant Pastries is opening a new location in Ross Bridge at the former Dreamcakes Cafe. Keep reading to learn more!. K & J’s Exciting News. On Friday, October 7, K & J’s Elegant Pastries founder...
5 restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area
We’ve said it before: hearing news about an upcoming restaurant is almost always welcome and refreshing. The industry is still adjusting to challenges, but restaurant owners are forging ahead in the Birmingham area. From coffee houses to new locations of Birmingham favorites, keep a lookout for these upcoming restaurants.
5 October food festivals that will make you go ‘Yum!’ in Birmingham
Sweet or savory? Spicy or mild? Simple or complex? Healthy or decadent? Whatever your taste, you’re likely to find a food festival to suit it in Birmingham. Here are five events in October that are guaranteed to make your mouth water, offering delicacies that range from hearty pierogi to tangy salsa.
Bham Now
Downtown YMCA listed for $5.75 million by Ironvest Partners
The longtime downtown location of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham is officially for sale, listed at $5.75 million by Ironvest Partners. Keep reading for all the details. Home to the YMCA of Greater Birmingham for 37 years. Completed in 1984, the building at 2101 4th Avenue North has been home...
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Mushroom Festival, Barber Vintage Festival and More
Happy Thursday, Birmingham! We’re back with another weekend full of fun events you don’t want to miss. Rev your engines—Barber Vintage Festival is happening this Friday through Sunday. Want a weekend of fungi fun? Come out to the Alabama Mushroom Festival in Sylacauga. Last but not least,...
wbrc.com
Apartment building fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
Bham Now
BREAKING: Prominent downtown building on First Ave N. changes hands in $5M portfolio sale
With new businesses and startups popping up everywhere in Birmingham, exciting deals are to the historic First Ave N. Most recently, Tax Break Recovery, LLC has purchased 2121 and 2127 1st Ave North through Harbert Realty Services from private equity firm, Sixty West. Keep reading to discover why this is a big move for this local company.
CBS42.com
WATCH: How to spice up your fall charcuterie board
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Charcuterie boards have taken social media by storm in recent years. No matter the occasion, platters of artisanal cheeses, meats, fruit, nuts and spreads have become a staple at gatherings small and large. Petal & Platter, a local charcuterie business owned by Jessica Snead, makes...
Bham Now
41 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 7-9
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 41 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
birminghamtimes.com
The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
Bham Now
Back Forty Beer Company CEO Hatton Smith talks mission, goals + more with United Way
You’ve probably heard Hatton Smith’s name before—you may know him as the CEO behind your favorite six-pack of Back Forty Beer at the Piggly Wiggly or the former CEO of Royal Cup Coffee. Even better than his great taste in beer, he’s a huge advocate for the Birmingham community and the United Way of Central Alabama. Keep reading to hear how he got the crowd excited at United Way’s professional development luncheon.
Bham Now
REOPENING: Southern Market in Gardendale reopens its door after recent storm damage—check it out
Great news for Gardendale! The city’s beloved grocery shop, Southern Market, reopened its doors this past weekend after temporarily closing the summer of 2022. That’s right, Southern Market is back and better than ever. In June 2022, the market closed due to a tree knocking out a powerline behind the store and damaging the power. Owner Rachel Hodges explained the damages she suffered in an interview with Gardendale Magazine.
Body found inside burning car in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a burning car Sunday night.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
