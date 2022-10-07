ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Had A Troubled Preseason Game

Ben Simmons is supposed to be a major part of the Brooklyn Nets and their success in the seasons ahead. When he was picked up from the Philadelphia 76ers, the team’s front office swore up and down that Simmons’ best days were ahead of him and he could return to All-Star status in no time.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
FanSided

Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times

Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
MLB
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia 76ers#The Cleveland Cavaliers
FanSided

Skip Bayless is having a full-blown meltdown over Cowboys beating Rams

Skip Bayless was in rare form after his Dallas Cowboys stomped the Los Angeles Rams. Only the Dallas Cowboys can make Skip Bayless go full-blown CAPS ATTACK over Twitter. Not since Teddy Bridgewater took over briefly for Drew Brees have we seen a backup quarterback look this undeniably tremendous. All Cooper Rush does is win games quarterbacking America’s Team. Although Dak Prescott will be returning here very soon, Dallas is 4-1 on the season and the Cowboys’ only loss was back in Week 1 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Prescott got hurt.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Eagles without some key players against Cardinals

The Eagles will be without a few key players as they travel to Arizona for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Jordan Mailata (shoulder) is doubtful after missing all week of practice. Meanwhile, Jake Elliott (ankle), Avonte Maddox (ankle) and Patrick Johnson (concussion) have been ruled out. All four missed the entire week of practice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

290K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy