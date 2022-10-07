Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Sixers Part Ways With Former NBA G League MVP
The Sixers are moving on from one of their summer signings.
3 Sixers who stood out in team's Blue X White scrimmage from Delaware
The Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Wilmington, DE on Saturday afternoon to the home of their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, as they looked to continue building team chemistry and camaraderie. It was the annual Blue X White intrasquad scrimmage and it was time to put on a fun...
Joel Embiid’s Tweet After Phillies Win Playoff Series
Joel Embiid is happy for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Had A Troubled Preseason Game
Ben Simmons is supposed to be a major part of the Brooklyn Nets and their success in the seasons ahead. When he was picked up from the Philadelphia 76ers, the team’s front office swore up and down that Simmons’ best days were ahead of him and he could return to All-Star status in no time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times
Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
MLB・
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Not only did Brent Venables get embarrassed by Texas, he’s being a poor sport about it
The Oklahoma Sooners and head coach Brent Venables were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown, and they didn’t show up to their postgame press conference on time. The honeymoon period for Brent Venables as Oklahoma Sooners head coach has ended. After starting off the season...
RELATED PEOPLE
Phillies series win sets up incredible sports weekend in Philadelphia
Now that the Phillies clinched a spot in the NLDS, next weekend in Philadelphia is going to be sports heaven for Philly fans with the Phils and Eagles in action.
Atlanta Falcons: Ref Jerome Boger has comical explanation for awful call
It is pretty safe to say that Atlanta Falcons fans, and the rest of the NFL for that matter, are up in arms about the horrendous roughing the passer penalty against Grady Jarrett in week five, all thanks to Jerome Boger. The penalty came at the most crucial spot in...
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
Doc Rivers gives honest assessment of Matisse Thybulle's shooting
WILMINGTON, Del.–The Philadelphia 76ers convened at their G League affiliate’s home in Delaware on Saturday to have an intrasquad scrimmage as they continue to push towards opening night in Boston on Oct. 18. The Sixers have a lot of expectations as they continue to chase a title and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagles injury report: 3 out against Cardinals, another key player doubtful
The Eagles had been hoping that left tackle Jordan Mailata would be available to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. However, it appears that Mailata will play the role of spectator. The Eagles officially released their injury report Friday, and Mailata is doubtful...
Phillies learn start times for first two games of NLDS
Major League Baseball announced the start times for the first two games of each ALDS and NLDS series on Sunday, and the Phillies have two afternoon games on tap.
Skip Bayless is having a full-blown meltdown over Cowboys beating Rams
Skip Bayless was in rare form after his Dallas Cowboys stomped the Los Angeles Rams. Only the Dallas Cowboys can make Skip Bayless go full-blown CAPS ATTACK over Twitter. Not since Teddy Bridgewater took over briefly for Drew Brees have we seen a backup quarterback look this undeniably tremendous. All Cooper Rush does is win games quarterbacking America’s Team. Although Dak Prescott will be returning here very soon, Dallas is 4-1 on the season and the Cowboys’ only loss was back in Week 1 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Prescott got hurt.
NBC Sports
Eagles without some key players against Cardinals
The Eagles will be without a few key players as they travel to Arizona for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Jordan Mailata (shoulder) is doubtful after missing all week of practice. Meanwhile, Jake Elliott (ankle), Avonte Maddox (ankle) and Patrick Johnson (concussion) have been ruled out. All four missed the entire week of practice.
FanSided
290K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0