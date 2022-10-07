Read full article on original website
Billings Shrine auditorium purchased by NADC
The Shrine building on Broadwater Avenue in Billings, Montana, was recently purchased by the Native American Development Corporation (NADC). According to the press release, the 2.2 million dollar purchase of the property was funded through a loan from the Native American Bank, located in Denver, Colorado. The 50,000-square-foot property includes...
Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!
Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
Put those boots on for an awesome, autumn day hike!
There are so many great walking and hiking trials in Billings and surrounding areas. This autumn weather is perfect for a beautiful day hike. If you need a some suggestions, here are a few of the most popular day hikes:. Mystic Lake, Silver Falls and Lost Lake, The Pryor Mountains,...
Stolen: Bull elk rack snatched from hunter's truck in Billings
Bringing home a 340 inch, six by seven bull elk may be many hunters dreams come true, but for Adam Grenda, it now feels like a bad dream.
Harvest Fest has something for everyone
If you’re in that fall mood, downtown Billings at the Skypoint for Harvest Fest 2022. It starts bright and early at 9am and runs until 4pm with a little something for everyone including arts and crafts and even live music. It’s sponsored by Montana Brewing Company.
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
Before winter hits Montana, experts advise to clear out sprinklers
Freezing pipes are an expensive risk that people in Montana are used to, and it's that time of the year when it's best to be prepared.
Fish, Wildlife & Parks warns bird hunters in Montana to be vigilant of bird flu
"The current one is transmitted primarily by waterfowl. It's highly lethal in geese, especially snow geese and Canadian geese." said Charles Noland
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports
Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
More housing is coming to Downtown Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - More housing is coming to the Downtown Billings area. The old hardware building on Montana Ave. and Broadway is currently being developed into multi–use space which will include more than 20 residential units. The renovation will cost a little over $7.4 million dollars, but last month,...
Fundraiser launched for Bozeman High teacher hit by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
THIS is the Thrift Store Billings Needed, and It’s Finally Here
Jennifer is her name and selling gently-used vintage clothing is her game. I was walking down Montana Ave this passed August upon my arrival to Billings, MT and saw vintage bell-bottoms hanging on a rack outside a shop. I had to walk over, that's how great the clothes looked. We all know how used clothes can seem... dingy. But not these clothes.
Veteran's Career Fair held at Billings Metra
Close to 90 businesses were on display and accessible at the Montana Pavilion Saturday morning, as hundreds of veterans walked up and down the aisles.
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
27th St. WB off-ramp on I-90 in Billings to close for 2 weeks
BILLINGS, Mont. - The 27th Street Interchange westbound off-ramp on I-90 in Billings will be closing for two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 10 due to construction. Crews will be constructing the connection from the interstate to the off-ramp. The Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook crews will be working...
First RallyCross Sunday in Billings
The Yellowstone Region SCCA is bringing fast action to the Yellowstone Drag Strip Sunday, October 9. It’s the first RallyCross of the season and it all starts at 9am at the Drag Strip. The Yellowstone Region Sports Car Club of America is the world’s largest motorsports organization and is...
Where in Billings is the Best For This Type of Health Food?
So October is national seafood month and think about it: Where do you go in Billings if you want great seafood?. I'm sorry but Long John Silver's and Red Lobster is not seafood, it's an attempt at seafood. Now for you north of town, fish and chips are not seafood....
Montana land owners in the dark about rail cleanup
It has been nearly one week since 15 train cars derailed near Bridger and as the cleanup continues, the property owners in the area say they're growing more concerned.
The struggle is real for Montana COVID long haulers
New data released this week from the CDC shows that about 80 percent of people suffering from long Covid are experiencing trouble performing everyday activities.
