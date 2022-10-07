ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

Billings Shrine auditorium purchased by NADC

The Shrine building on Broadwater Avenue in Billings, Montana, was recently purchased by the Native American Development Corporation (NADC). According to the press release, the 2.2 million dollar purchase of the property was funded through a loan from the Native American Bank, located in Denver, Colorado. The 50,000-square-foot property includes...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!

Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Put those boots on for an awesome, autumn day hike!

There are so many great walking and hiking trials in Billings and surrounding areas. This autumn weather is perfect for a beautiful day hike. If you need a some suggestions, here are a few of the most popular day hikes:. Mystic Lake, Silver Falls and Lost Lake, The Pryor Mountains,...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Society
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
yourbigsky.com

Harvest Fest has something for everyone

If you’re in that fall mood, downtown Billings at the Skypoint for Harvest Fest 2022. It starts bright and early at 9am and runs until 4pm with a little something for everyone including arts and crafts and even live music. It’s sponsored by Montana Brewing Company.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

5 must-see places in Montana

Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Cancer#Silent Auction
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports

Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
ABSAROKEE, MT
KULR8

More housing is coming to Downtown Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - More housing is coming to the Downtown Billings area. The old hardware building on Montana Ave. and Broadway is currently being developed into multi–use space which will include more than 20 residential units. The renovation will cost a little over $7.4 million dollars, but last month,...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
103.7 The Hawk

THIS is the Thrift Store Billings Needed, and It’s Finally Here

Jennifer is her name and selling gently-used vintage clothing is her game. I was walking down Montana Ave this passed August upon my arrival to Billings, MT and saw vintage bell-bottoms hanging on a rack outside a shop. I had to walk over, that's how great the clothes looked. We all know how used clothes can seem... dingy. But not these clothes.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
BUTTE, MT
KULR8

27th St. WB off-ramp on I-90 in Billings to close for 2 weeks

BILLINGS, Mont. - The 27th Street Interchange westbound off-ramp on I-90 in Billings will be closing for two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 10 due to construction. Crews will be constructing the connection from the interstate to the off-ramp. The Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook crews will be working...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

First RallyCross Sunday in Billings

The Yellowstone Region SCCA is bringing fast action to the Yellowstone Drag Strip Sunday, October 9. It’s the first RallyCross of the season and it all starts at 9am at the Drag Strip. The Yellowstone Region Sports Car Club of America is the world’s largest motorsports organization and is...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy