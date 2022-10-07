Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Unconscious man gets arrested as soon as he wakes up
PHELAN -- A 911 call came into deputies from Sierra Vista Drive, in Phelan. According to the caller, a man was unconscious inside a vehicle, and they were unable to tell if he was breathing. When a deputy arrived, he located Jeffery Leffert asleep in a 1994 Honda Civic. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Chelsea Emma Franko set to take stage in local theatre fundraiser
VICTORVILLE -- The High Desert's one and only community theater has been raising funds throughout the year to revitalize its venue post-pandemic. The now, newly renamed Cultural Arts Center of the High Desert has recruited a professional off-Broadway and Disney singer who grew up right here in the Victor Valley.
