Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Plano Back to Discuss Short-Term Rental Restrictions Following Brothel DiscoveryLarry LeasePlano, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Cooper Rush Leads the Cowboys to a Fourth WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Thermostat’ Defense: Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams
That's what Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had to say in response to the Los Angeles Rams being favored 5.5 points against the spread on Sunday. Few teams across the league are hotter than Dallas. Following surgery to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have won three games in a row.
Tri-City Herald
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson, Jr., in post-game altercation
View the original article to see embedded media. Things got a little tense after Jackson State's 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday when the teams' coaches met for the post-game handshake. Deion Sanders was denied by Eddie Robinson, Jr., who pushed the coach away when he went in for the hug.
Tri-City Herald
Players Comment on the Noise Surrounding Matt Rhule’s Job Security
Matt Rhule's future in Carolina looks bleak following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, dropping the team to 1-4 on the season and 11-27 since he took over as head coach. With all the changes that were made to the roster and coaching staff this offseason,...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Cris Collinsworth Offers Up Huge Praise for Sam Hubbard: ‘He Is One Of The Best Football Players That I’ve Seen On Tape’
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are preparing for a Sunday night matchup against the Ravens. Cris Collinsworth has the call alongside Mike Tirico for NBC Sports. The Bengals legend offered up some huge praise for Sam Hubbard this week. "We all talk about Trey Hendrickson and what he’s done...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears All Black Suit For Bengals’ Primetime Matchup With Ravens
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday night. Joe Burrow got to M&T Bank Stadium in an all black suit. Check out his pregame look below. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Allgeier In, Cordarrelle Patterson OUT: Can Falcons Rookie Produce vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will be without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts due to a hamstring injury. But their most significant loss will be veteran utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Falcons ruled out due to a knee injury.
Tri-City Herald
Dak Prescott 4-Word Injury Update: Cowboys at Eagles in Week 6?
FRISCO. - Dak Prescott wants his thumb to be OK … so much so that he’s surveying the opinions of hand-shakers. Prescott, sidelined for a month now as he continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, was on the sideline for the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win at the Rams … a game in which sub Cooper Rush again handled quarterback duties.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Rashaad Penny in tears, on crutches with walking boot after another major injury
The tears in Rashaad Penny’s eyes said more than any words could. Tyler Lockett came over to the Seahawks’ no-luck, lead running back seated on the bench. The taut, see-sawing game plus the roars inside the Superdome swirled all around them. All Penny could do was drop his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
Steelers vs. Bills Takeaways: The Problem is Coaching and Talent
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their worse loss of the season in a 38-3 blowout by the Buffalo Bills. It wasn't pretty, and finding the positives after this one will more difficult than the game itself. But the Steelers have a long season ahead of them. In the NFL anything can happen.
Tri-City Herald
Browns Set to Acquire LB Deion Jones from Falcons, Why It Makes Sense
View the original article to see embedded media. In the hours after the Cleveland Browns suffered their latest loss in no small part due to poor linebacker play, general manager has reportedly made a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire linebacker veteran Deion Jones. As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is for a late round pick.
Tri-City Herald
‘You F’ing B----!’ Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Cusses Ref on Tom Brady Penalty in Loss to Bucs
The zebra-coddling of Tom Brady has long been sort of an "open secret'' in the NFL. Maybe it's subconscious on the part of referees and their protection of the 45-year-old legend. Or maybe it's respect and familiarity, as the QB has been at this a long, long time - long enough to truly develop relationships with officials.
Tri-City Herald
Postgame Observations: Bengals’ Rally Falls Short in 19-17 Loss to Ravens
The Bengals rallied, but Lamar Jackson and Justin Tucker did just enough, as the Ravens took down Cincinnati 19-17 on Sunday in Baltimore. Jackson led the Ravens on a six-play, 46-yard drive in the final two minutes and Tucker kicked the game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired. Baltimore led...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell called it "rock bottom". The Detroit Lions didn’t have much go right on Sunday, as they were shutout by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. Detroit falls to 1-4 heading into its bye week, with the Dallas Cowboys looming the following...
Tri-City Herald
4 Quarters — Ravens-Bengals: What We Learned in Week 5
BALTIMORE — The Ravens had a thrilling 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. Baltimore is 8-1 at home on Sunday Night Football under coach John Harbaugh. 1. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley made his much anticipated season debut after missing most of the last two seasons with an ankle injury. It was Stanley's second game in a span of 707 days and third since signing a five-year, $98.75 million deal in October 2020. Stanley played the first drive but sat out the second and Pat Mekari took his spot. The plan was for Stanley to ease back in and alternate snaps. Stanley did look good when he was on the field and the offense struggled when he was on the sideline.
Tri-City Herald
Game Balls From the Saints 39-32 Thriller Over Seattle
The New Orleans Saints squeaked by the Seattle Seahawks yesterday by a 39-32 score. The game wasn’t pretty, but the Saints improved their record to 2-3 with the much-needed win. Injuries were an issue again, as New Orleans lost WR Chris Olave and CB Marshon Lattimore in the second half. That further depleted a squad that was already without wideouts Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, QB Jameis Winston, DE Payton Turner, and safeties Marcus Maye and P.J. Williams.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Stock Market Report: Survival in the Desert
GLENDALE, AZ - The Eagles survived in the desert Sunday when their backup kicker proved more competent than the Cardinals' fill-in. Rookie Cameron Dicker, filling in for the injured Jake Elliott, was able to cash in on a 23-yard chip shot with 1:45 keft in the game but veteran Matt Ammendola, the replacement for Matt Prater in Arizona, missed a 43-yard attempt badly with 17 seconds remaining as Philadelphia survived for its first win ever at StateFarm Stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Rodgers Asked Whether Packers Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Packers’ 27–22 loss to the Giants in London on Sunday, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed speculation regarding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham has yet to sign a contract since tearing his ACL while playing...
Tri-City Herald
Five Thoughts: How Much More of Matt Canada?
Kenny Pickett got the “varsity” call this week to be the Pittsburgh Steelers QB1 heading into one of the toughest environments in the NFL. His team nearly went down two scores before he even took the field. Things got off to a rocky start for Pittsburgh and never...
Tri-City Herald
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans
After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
What is the NFL doing to prevent concussions? What are the new treatments?
What is the NFL doing to prevent concussions? What are the new treatments? On today’s Ask The Expert, Dr. Rob Dickerman joined us from Neuro Texas.
Comments / 0