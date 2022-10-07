BALTIMORE — The Ravens had a thrilling 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. Baltimore is 8-1 at home on Sunday Night Football under coach John Harbaugh. 1. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley made his much anticipated season debut after missing most of the last two seasons with an ankle injury. It was Stanley's second game in a span of 707 days and third since signing a five-year, $98.75 million deal in October 2020. Stanley played the first drive but sat out the second and Pat Mekari took his spot. The plan was for Stanley to ease back in and alternate snaps. Stanley did look good when he was on the field and the offense struggled when he was on the sideline.

