Dallas, TX

Tri-City Herald

Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson, Jr., in post-game altercation

View the original article to see embedded media. Things got a little tense after Jackson State's 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday when the teams' coaches met for the post-game handshake. Deion Sanders was denied by Eddie Robinson, Jr., who pushed the coach away when he went in for the hug.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tri-City Herald

Players Comment on the Noise Surrounding Matt Rhule’s Job Security

Matt Rhule's future in Carolina looks bleak following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, dropping the team to 1-4 on the season and 11-27 since he took over as head coach. With all the changes that were made to the roster and coaching staff this offseason,...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Tyler Allgeier In, Cordarrelle Patterson OUT: Can Falcons Rookie Produce vs. Bucs?

The Atlanta Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will be without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts due to a hamstring injury. But their most significant loss will be veteran utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Falcons ruled out due to a knee injury.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Dak Prescott 4-Word Injury Update: Cowboys at Eagles in Week 6?

FRISCO. - Dak Prescott wants his thumb to be OK … so much so that he’s surveying the opinions of hand-shakers. Prescott, sidelined for a month now as he continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, was on the sideline for the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win at the Rams … a game in which sub Cooper Rush again handled quarterback duties.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Steelers vs. Bills Takeaways: The Problem is Coaching and Talent

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their worse loss of the season in a 38-3 blowout by the Buffalo Bills. It wasn't pretty, and finding the positives after this one will more difficult than the game itself. But the Steelers have a long season ahead of them. In the NFL anything can happen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Browns Set to Acquire LB Deion Jones from Falcons, Why It Makes Sense

View the original article to see embedded media. In the hours after the Cleveland Browns suffered their latest loss in no small part due to poor linebacker play, general manager has reportedly made a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire linebacker veteran Deion Jones. As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is for a late round pick.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell called it "rock bottom". The Detroit Lions didn’t have much go right on Sunday, as they were shutout by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. Detroit falls to 1-4 heading into its bye week, with the Dallas Cowboys looming the following...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

4 Quarters — Ravens-Bengals: What We Learned in Week 5

BALTIMORE — The Ravens had a thrilling 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. Baltimore is 8-1 at home on Sunday Night Football under coach John Harbaugh. 1. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley made his much anticipated season debut after missing most of the last two seasons with an ankle injury. It was Stanley's second game in a span of 707 days and third since signing a five-year, $98.75 million deal in October 2020. Stanley played the first drive but sat out the second and Pat Mekari took his spot. The plan was for Stanley to ease back in and alternate snaps. Stanley did look good when he was on the field and the offense struggled when he was on the sideline.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Game Balls From the Saints 39-32 Thriller Over Seattle

The New Orleans Saints squeaked by the Seattle Seahawks yesterday by a 39-32 score. The game wasn’t pretty, but the Saints improved their record to 2-3 with the much-needed win. Injuries were an issue again, as New Orleans lost WR Chris Olave and CB Marshon Lattimore in the second half. That further depleted a squad that was already without wideouts Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, QB Jameis Winston, DE Payton Turner, and safeties Marcus Maye and P.J. Williams.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Stock Market Report: Survival in the Desert

GLENDALE, AZ - The Eagles survived in the desert Sunday when their backup kicker proved more competent than the Cardinals' fill-in. Rookie Cameron Dicker, filling in for the injured Jake Elliott, was able to cash in on a 23-yard chip shot with 1:45 keft in the game but veteran Matt Ammendola, the replacement for Matt Prater in Arizona, missed a 43-yard attempt badly with 17 seconds remaining as Philadelphia survived for its first win ever at StateFarm Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Aaron Rodgers Asked Whether Packers Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Packers’ 27–22 loss to the Giants in London on Sunday, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed speculation regarding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham has yet to sign a contract since tearing his ACL while playing...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Five Thoughts: How Much More of Matt Canada?

Kenny Pickett got the “varsity” call this week to be the Pittsburgh Steelers QB1 heading into one of the toughest environments in the NFL. His team nearly went down two scores before he even took the field. Things got off to a rocky start for Pittsburgh and never...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans

After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
HOUSTON, TX

