4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
What Happened To These Missing Children And Adults In Kansas?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWichita, KS
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita is a vibrant city in the south-central part of Kansas, about 139 miles south of Topeka. It sits at the crossroads of Interstate 35 and State Highway 400, making it easy to access. What is Wichita, Kansas, known for? Wichita is known by many as the Air Capital of...
‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life
When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
wichitabyeb.com
Metro Grill and Wichita Cheesecake Co. Revisited
We were downtown, hungry, and looking for food. Since we were at Union Station in downtown Wichita, I suggested we go check out Metro Grill, located inside Wichita Cheesecake Co. Nobody else in my group had been there, so this was the perfect opportunity for everyone to try something new.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
Kansas inmates waiting months for mental health treatment
TOPEKA — Local government officials urged Kansas lawmakers to fund more mental health services, saying the shortage of mental health beds is pushing understaffed hospitals and jails to the brink. Larned State Hospital is the largest psychiatric facility in the state, used by the western two-thirds of Kansas. With...
wichitabyeb.com
The Final Four is set for the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is closing in on a champion. The tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may have never heard...
kfdi.com
October 9, 2022
Firefighters found one person dead after a three-alarm fire that destroyed two structures near downtown Wichita late Saturday. The fire broke out around 9:45 p.m. at a two-story home near Broadway and Murdock, and it spread to.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Kansas on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
One dead in downtown Wichita fire
Firefighters were dispatched around 9:50 p.m., to the area near Broadway and Murdock. Fire crews found two homes involved. A search of the homes found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WIBW
KERA to close soon with $250 million used to help pay Kansans’ rent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $250 million has been used to pay rent and help with utilities from the KERA program, which will soon close. The Kansas Housing Resource Corporation says that as of Saturday, Oct. 8, more than 75,000 Kansans and 10,000 housing and service providers have received more than $250 million in rental and utility assistance to prevent thousands of evictions and provide vital services to more than 30,000 families.
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
KWCH.com
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
Ogallala Aquifer on track to 70% depletion in 40-45 years
The Kansas Geological Survey (KGS) says current drought conditions are on par with what the state saw between 2011-2012, and this could mean significant decreases for parts of the Ogallala Aquifer, the biggest groundwater source for Southwest Kansas.
Referee shortage in Kansas could be due to bad behavior by parents, fans
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is a problem nationwide and here in Kansas, and that’s a lack of officials for sporting events. Videos are all over social media of fans and parents coming out of the stands to confront officials and referees. Now, the state of Kansas is taking action. USD 259 District Athletic Director […]
Beer Freedom: Butler County businesses push for ballot measure to reassess food sales rule
This November, Butler County voters will have the opportunity to keep or rescind a 1986 rule affecting all public eateries, bars and breweries.
INSIGHT KANSAS: How are you voting on legislative veto?
Kansans will soon vote on Constitutional Amendment 1 (also called HCR 5014), which creates a “legislative veto.” At stake is an important but dull topic to most — checks and balances. Civics 101 time. Legislatures make laws, often using vague language. Governors and the state agencies they...
City of Hutch employee to join South Hutch City Council
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk, engineering construction manager with the City of Hutchinson has been recommended to join the South Hutchinson City Council to complete the remainder of Megan Weber's term. Weber resigned at the last council meeting because her family was moving out of town. Schenk's appointment...
Schmidt blasts Kelly’s justice commission despite his affirmation of racial bias by Kansas police
Derek Schmidt — who is attacking the governor for acknowledging systemic racism — told the governor's Commission on Racial Equality and Justice that racial bias "obviously" exists among Kansas police. The post Schmidt blasts Kelly’s justice commission despite his affirmation of racial bias by Kansas police appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
