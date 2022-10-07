ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Wichita, Kansas

Wichita is a vibrant city in the south-central part of Kansas, about 139 miles south of Topeka. It sits at the crossroads of Interstate 35 and State Highway 400, making it easy to access. What is Wichita, Kansas, known for? Wichita is known by many as the Air Capital of...
Kansas Reflector

‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life

When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
wichitabyeb.com

Metro Grill and Wichita Cheesecake Co. Revisited

We were downtown, hungry, and looking for food. Since we were at Union Station in downtown Wichita, I suggested we go check out Metro Grill, located inside Wichita Cheesecake Co. Nobody else in my group had been there, so this was the perfect opportunity for everyone to try something new.
KWCH.com

City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
Great Bend Post

Kansas inmates waiting months for mental health treatment

TOPEKA — Local government officials urged Kansas lawmakers to fund more mental health services, saying the shortage of mental health beds is pushing understaffed hospitals and jails to the brink. Larned State Hospital is the largest psychiatric facility in the state, used by the western two-thirds of Kansas. With...
kfdi.com

October 9, 2022

Firefighters found one person dead after a three-alarm fire that destroyed two structures near downtown Wichita late Saturday. The fire broke out around 9:45 p.m. at a two-story home near Broadway and Murdock, and it spread to.
KNSS Radio

One dead in downtown Wichita fire

Firefighters were dispatched around 9:50 p.m., to the area near Broadway and Murdock. Fire crews found two homes involved. A search of the homes found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WIBW

KERA to close soon with $250 million used to help pay Kansans’ rent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $250 million has been used to pay rent and help with utilities from the KERA program, which will soon close. The Kansas Housing Resource Corporation says that as of Saturday, Oct. 8, more than 75,000 Kansans and 10,000 housing and service providers have received more than $250 million in rental and utility assistance to prevent thousands of evictions and provide vital services to more than 30,000 families.
KVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients

The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
KWCH.com

Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: How are you voting on legislative veto?

Kansans will soon vote on Constitutional Amendment 1 (also called HCR 5014), which creates a “legislative veto.” At stake is an important but dull topic to most — checks and balances. Civics 101 time. Legislatures make laws, often using vague language. Governors and the state agencies they...
Hutch Post

City of Hutch employee to join South Hutch City Council

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk, engineering construction manager with the City of Hutchinson has been recommended to join the South Hutchinson City Council to complete the remainder of Megan Weber's term. Weber resigned at the last council meeting because her family was moving out of town. Schenk's appointment...
