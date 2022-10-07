TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $250 million has been used to pay rent and help with utilities from the KERA program, which will soon close. The Kansas Housing Resource Corporation says that as of Saturday, Oct. 8, more than 75,000 Kansans and 10,000 housing and service providers have received more than $250 million in rental and utility assistance to prevent thousands of evictions and provide vital services to more than 30,000 families.

KANSAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO