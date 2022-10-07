Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged trespass incident on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 5:00 p.m., the 34-year old was trespassed from CHI Mercy Medical Center after being discharged. He allegedly returned onto the property and refused to leave, so was taken into custody. Bail was set at $1,250.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER GARBAGE BIN INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged garbage bin incident on Saturday. An RPD report said at 5:15 p.m. the 30-year old allegedly slammed the Roseburg Disposal bin on the hood of a victim’s car in the 1600 block of Northeast Morris Street. That allegedly caused a considerable size dent to the SUV.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED AN OFFICER
Roseburg Police jailed a man who allegedly punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said shortly after 1:00 p.m. 30-year old Brendan Flaeschel was contacted by officers in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street due to being a city exclusion violator. Officers attempted to take Flaeschel into custody and during the process he ran before allegedly throwing the punch.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAILED MAN AFTER ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENTS
Sutherlin Police jailed a man after alleged disorderly conduct incidents on Sunday. An SPD report said just after 8:30 a.m. an officer responded to the intersection of the Interstate 5 exit 136 off ramp and West Central Avenue where a man with a long metal pole was allegedly throwing things at vehicles and was confronted by patrons of a nearby business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT LEADS TO ARREST
An alleged menacing incident led a man being arrested on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said 47-year old Keith Rockett was allegedly trespassing at a recently vacated trailer in the 400 block of Northeast Sterling Drive. He was confronted by a woman, which angered him. The suspect allegedly threatened her with a knife that was attached to a long metal police.
kqennewsradio.com
WASCO COUNTY TRANSIENT JAILED FOR BURGLARY, OTHER CHARGES
A Wasco County transient was jailed for burglary and other charges by Sutherlin on Saturday. An SPD report said the suspect from a recent burglary case was identified following another string of crimes. He was located in the 700 block of Hastings Avenue and held on existing charges as well as the new charges. The suspect failed to provide fingerprints or a name so his identity was unknown.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Two people were jailed after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy received information that a trailer had been stolen near Romie Howard Road in the Yoncalla area. The deputy located the trailer two miles up a Bureau of Land Management road.
kezi.com
Springfield Police to award two local citizens for helping to stop child kidnapping in June
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- Springfield Police Department is honoring two local residents who helped to stop an attempted kidnapping back in June. It happened on June 6th in the south of 48th Street near Daisy Road. Neighbors saw what was going on and quickly called 911. They gave police descriptions of Hoover's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
Alleged thief shot, injured by business caretaker
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by the caretaker of U-Stow-It Mini Storage, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. At approximately 11:27 PM on Saturday, GPPD began receiving calls regarding shouting coming from the U-Stow-It Mini Storage...
kptv.com
Security at storage facility in Grants Pass shoots, injures burglary suspect
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was injured after being shot by a person watching a storage facility in Grants Pass on Saturday night, according to Grants Pass police. Police said just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at U-Stow-It Mini Storage on Willow Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot numerous times. Officers provided life-saving care before he was taken to a hospital. He has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Correa Jr.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SWINGING A KNIFE
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged disturbance where he reportedly went to a neighbor’s property and was swinging a knife around. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Thursday morning shortly after 11:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Buckhorn Road in Dixonville. 44-year old Michael Smith also allegedly stabbed a wooden bench during the incident, causing a victim to be afraid for his life. Smith allegedly refused to listen to deputies and when told he was under arrest, started tensing up and grabbed a bottle of alcohol.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR PROBATION VIOLATION
A Roseburg man was jailed after being contacted by Roseburg Police Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard regarding a possible theft suspect. The 35-year old was taken into custody and charged with a probation violation. He was detained without bail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Man arrested after barricade scene in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police said they arrested a Jason Gibson, 56, Saturday morning after a he barricaded himself inside Jackson's Auto Care on the 600 block of West 6th Avenue. Police said at about 10 a.m., the suspect broke inside the building, lit a fire and used used cabinets and...
oregontoday.net
Search Warrant, Lane Co., Oct. 7
On 09/08/22 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report at a residence in the Veneta area. During the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate. Deputies learned that a suspect used one of the victim’s stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases following the burglary. They identified the suspect and tracked her to a residence in the 1400blk of Bramblewood Ln. in Eugene. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was executed yesterday afternoon at about 3:45pm. Deputies recovered several items from the burglary, including the victim’s identification, passport, checkbook, and some jewelry. Deputies located additional evidence from at least two other burglaries. The suspect was not at the residence and remains outstanding. Deputies are continuing to investigate this case.
kqennewsradio.com
JAILED MAN GIVEN ADDITIONAL CITATION
A jailed man was given an additional citation by Roseburg Police on Monday night. An RPD report said the 29-year old was identified as the person who shoved a victim in the hallway after a brief confrontation regarding him being in her apartment without permission on October 2nd. That incident took place in the 2500 block of Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg. He was cited for harassment just after 6:15 p.m. The suspect remained in jail on other charges.
KVAL
LCSO: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Last month, the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Veneta area. According to deputies, during the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate.
kezi.com
Stolen property returned after Lane County deputies search burglary suspect’s home
EUGENE, Ore. -- After several items were stolen from a Veneta home in early September, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies were able to return some items after an investigation led to a search of the burglar’s home. According to the LCSO, on September 8 a...
kezi.com
Woman convicted of manslaughter in Coos County hit-and-run trial
COOS BAY, Ore. – A woman accused of hitting a man with her car in a parking lot who later died from his injuries has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter by a Coos County jury. Kelsey Culver, 31, was accused of hitting Kyle Hagquist with her car on March...
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 4:10 p.m. 67-year old Kevin Gayle allegedly trespassed onto the victim’s property in the 15000 block of North Myrtle Road near Myrtle Creek, and pointed a crossbow at him. Gayle was contacted and taken into custody. He was charged with menacing, second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful use of a weapon. Gayle was detained without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING ONCE AGAIN
A transient was cited for littering once again, by Roseburg Police Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. the 54-year old man was contacted on the old trestle, which is now a walkway and path, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The...
Comments / 2