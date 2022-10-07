Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Animated Short | “Kiriko”
The protector of Kanezaka strikes again. Discover the two sides of Kiriko, the loving daughter and the deadly protector.
Can You Play Overwatch 2 On Steam Deck?
"Overwatch 2" is finally out, and reviews all say the same thing: It's a worthy successor to the now-defunct original game. Despite the Battle Pass confirming fans' worst fears and the change that increased prices for skins, fans have found the title to be a fun hero shooter that offers enough innovation to keep things fresh while staying true to what fans loved about the original's gameplay.
Tri-City Herald
Overwatch 2 Players Getting Disconnected for Earning Xbox Achievements
Xbox Overwatch 2 players are facing a particularly annoying bug that's causing them to get disconnected from the game after earning an achievement. As reported by GamesRadar, players have taken to Reddit to share their frustrations of not only waiting in lengthy queues for a game, but then getting kicked out of said game after earning an achievement, sending them straight back to the login screen. User ph03n1x_F0x_ said, "Anyone else dc after getting an achievement?"
Overwatch 2 Halloween event: Start date, characters, and skins
What to expect in Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What's in the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack?
Pick up the Watchpoint Pack for a mix of skins, Overwatch 2 coins and other goodies you can use to enhance your experience.
Will Overwatch 2's PvE Story Mode Be Free-To-Play?
Though originally planned for a joint launch, Blizzard Entertainment decided to split the "Overwatch 2" PvE and PvP debuts. This allowed the company to release the PvP early access in October 2022, giving the team more time to refine the PvE experience before it rolls out in 2023. As detailed during the reveal event, the PvE story mode focuses on tying loose lore threads together. The narrative blends the old and new guard of Overwatch, while also highlighting some of the heroes' origins.
Hysterical Overwatch 2 bug lets Bastion players paint the world with artillery
It's a lot of explosions, is what it is.
dotesports.com
Streamer infiltrates TwitchCon with near perfect Dr Disrespect cosplay
Despite being banned from Twitch, Dr Disrespect had a presence at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 by way of the parody streamer Drthicccrespect, who imitated and cosplayed as the two-time at the massive streaming convention. As his name may suggest, Drthicccrespect is a Twitch streamer that often takes the likeness of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overwatch 2 tier lists are a mess, but most agree that one hero is coming out on top
Look at this team, we're gonna so great..
Kingdom Hearts 4 Are Limited At The Moment, But It Looks Like A Fantastic Opportunity To Explore New Disney And Pixar Worlds
Earlier’s presentation of Kingdom Hearts 4 was a massive shock to the fan community. It was revolutionary how the unveiling trailer showed a more realistic art style blended with the Tokyo-like setting of Quadratum. Despite the lack of official information on Kingdom Hearts 4, fans have continued to speculate about the game’s potential content for the past few months.
digitalspy.com
The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 sequels announced
The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt has announced sequels to both properties. The Polish game giant has unveiled a host of new games, some that will be developed by the main studio, and some that will be helmed by other developers. Starting with The Witcher franchise, based on...
The Verge
Blizzard will be taking Overwatch 2 offline again
Blizzard will be taking the Overwatch 2 servers offline once again to fix more of the issues that have cropped up during the game’s rocky launch. The company plans to shut the game down at about 9PM ET (6PM PT), and expects the downtime to last for an hour. This downtime will be the third in two days, as Blizzard had to take the game offline twice on Thursday.
ComicBook
Nintendo's New Legend of Zelda Promo Reignites Theories About Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made a promotional appearance at the Nintendo Live event in Japan this week, and after seeing an exceptionally detailed statue of Link, Zelda fans are once again abuzz with theories about new gameplay mechanics that might be present in the Breath of the Wild sequel. The statue in question (which looks like a Zelda collector's dream) shows Link with his arm outstretched alongside a light-up feature with that particular arm being a key focus of most of the gameplay theories thus far.
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
Twitch Streamers Suffer Frightening Injuries During Falls At TwitchCon
“Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now,” Adriana Chechik, a popular streamer, tweeted.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leak allegedly reveals number of new Pokemon & Pokedex
As the release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet draws near, leaks begin to pile up claiming to provide information regarding the size of the Pokedex and the number of new Pokemon. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are a month away, set to release on November 18, 2022. And fans are...
ComicBook
Nintendo Fans are Begging for a Movie Based on Zelda
On Thursday, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment released the first teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Fans will have to wait until April 7, 2023 to see how the finished product looks, but the teaser clearly has the internet buzzing. Naturally, many fans are wondering what Nintendo franchise could see an adaptation next, and some are hoping for an animated or live-action take on The Legend of Zelda. The series has been trending on Twitter today as fans have shared their hopes for a Zelda adaptation, and there are certainly a lot of interesting directions it could go in!
epicstream.com
Chainsaw Man Editor Believes the Anime Will Be One for the Books
With the anime’s release finally happening tomorrow, Chainsaw Man is getting even more hype following the manga’s editor calling it an anime that would go down in history. Recently, the editor of the Chainsaw Man manga, Shihei Lin, revealed his reaction to seeing a preview of the upcoming anime adaptation, including how he thought that the show would be one for the books.
This weekend, Twitch's biggest streamers meet for TwitchCon, but the run-up has seen the platform embroiled in intense backlash and controversy
Twitch is at risk of losing some of its biggest streamers because of decisions over revenue sharing, gambling content, and child safety.
GTA Trevor actor sends angry video to fan asking about GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI leaked? You’re joking? I hadn’t heard … I jest. It’s inescapable, isn’t it? Last month, Rockstar Games was targeted by a cyber attack that saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leaked online alongside screenshots and source code. Since then, a UK-based teenager has appeared in court pleading “not guilty”.
Comments / 0