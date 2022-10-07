On Thursday, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment released the first teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Fans will have to wait until April 7, 2023 to see how the finished product looks, but the teaser clearly has the internet buzzing. Naturally, many fans are wondering what Nintendo franchise could see an adaptation next, and some are hoping for an animated or live-action take on The Legend of Zelda. The series has been trending on Twitter today as fans have shared their hopes for a Zelda adaptation, and there are certainly a lot of interesting directions it could go in!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO