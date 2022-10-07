Springfield firefighter injured in house fire released from hospital after undergoing rehab

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield firefighter injured in a house fire nearly two weeks ago is heading home.

Firefighter Rob Baise was released from Springfield Regional Medical Center Friday, according to Springfield Fire Captain Matt Davis. This came a week after Baise was released from Miami Valley Hospital and sent to undergo rehabilitation for his injuries.

Baise was evacuating a house fire on Rice Street on Sept. 25 when he fell down the stairs and injured his neck, Fire Chief Brian Miller previously told News Center 7.

Two crews, including Baise, were on the second floor when they experienced a “sudden increase in temperature,” forcing the evacuation.

After quickly realizing that he didn’t exit the house, several firefighters went back in and removed Baise from the house.

Baise was taken from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital.

Four other firefighters suffered smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion during the incident. They were all evaluated, treated and released from Springfield Regional Medical Center the day of the fire.

