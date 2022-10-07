Read full article on original website
WIFR
From a trailer at City Market to their own brick and mortar restaurant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After five months of preparation, a new Thai restaurant opens in Rockford. Nick Stanfa and his wife wanted to open Thai Jasmine Rice & Noodles in New York. After things didn’t go as expected, Stanfa moved back to his hometown of Rockford after almost 50 years with the federal government. Now they celebrate their official grand opening Saturday and Sunday.
Rockford Jeep group kicks off Halloween a little early
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some stateline kids got to kick off all the fun of Halloween a little early Sunday. Screw City Jeeps held “815 Trunk or Treat” in Rockford. The Jeeps were all lined up and decorated in the Halloween spirit, and kids got to go trick-or-treating at each car. Organizers are happy to […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Here’s your handy guide to Rockford area trick-or-treat times
ROCKFORD — Halloween is always a treat for kids. Here’s a quick guide to 2022 trick-or-treat times in the Rockford area. Belvidere: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cherry Valley: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Freeport: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Loves Park: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Machesney...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Jefferson st Bridge Repairs
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Vs Propane Tank Cage At Loves Park Gas Station
How Does This Confusing Rockford, Illinois Intersection Work?
I've been wondering about this intersection for a while. If you don't recognize that by the picture, this is where Guilford, Rural, and Prospect all meet by Sinnissippi to make a 5-way intersection. Here's the overview, the picture is taken at the arrow:. As you can see, only three (3)...
Rockford Gets It’s First Marijuana ‘Craft Grow’ Location on Forest View Road
Hey Rockford, we are first to receive a license (one of 340 for Illinois) for a cannabis "craft grow." MyStateline. O.K. so first question, what does "craft grow" mean?. Craft grown is a cannabis cultivation process that generally involves environmentally sustainable practices. In addition, craft grown cannabis is usually produced in small batches and certified organic. - Leafwell.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident Near Cherry Valley, Avoid The Area For A Bit…
After 50 years, Belvidere might be getting a new train stop
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere residents got a preview Wednesday night of what a new passenger rail station in the city could look like. The Region 1 Planning Council and the City of Belvidere offered the public forum, showing pictures and detailed plans for the project at the meeting. City leaders said that the last […]
WIFR
Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A small animal boutique offering unique products for little furry friends, makes it’s grand opening in Rockford Saturday. Norm’s Piggy Pen is located at the Edgebrook Center, where staff says the store will offer boarding, grooming services, and even manicure clippings for small animals. The boutique is a partner with Winnebago County Animal Services, to promote and assist in adoptions of small animals.
Rockford house under construction goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house that was being remodeled caught fire Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of King Street around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a residential structure fire, according to the Rockford Police Department. Units arrived in four minutes to find smoke coming from the home. Firefighters found […]
rockrivercurrent.com
As the ATV registry deadline approaches, here’s how the laws have been enforced in Rockford so far
ROCKFORD — The city has issued four citations and impounded two vehicles since adopting new laws in mid-August meant to crack down on the illegal driving of ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets. One of the citations resulted in a $251 fine, and the other four are still...
Columbia Missourian
To stay or to go: Increased flooding forces towns to make hard choices
The Pecatonica River runs two blocks from Laurie Thomas' mother's stoop in Freeport, Ill. After a recent two-day deluge, floodwaters reached the basement's ceiling. But the family has seen wors.
100fmrockford.com
Moving up the ranks: Rockford Police Department promotes 3
ROCKFORD — Three Rockford Police Department officers who have more than 63 years of combined service with the city moved up in the ranks on Friday during a promotions ceremony at the District 1 police station. Mark Danner, who has been with the department since 2005, was promoted from...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Fire Department Are Battling A House Fire This Morning On The West Side
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a possible robbery scene in Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Adult Male Shot In Face Sunday Evening In Rockford
Rockford Scanner™: Adult Male Shot In Face Sunday Evening In Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Auto Accident on the East Side
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Auto Accident on the East Side
Illinois Town Specializes In Spaghetti Pizza. Is It Any Good?
First some apologies to a few co-workers. Apparently this has been covered twice already by people I work with in the past few years. Back in 2017, my friend Shannon Zimmerman down at Q98.5 wrote about it. And then in 2018, Sweet Lenny from 97ZOK did a video on the peculiar pie.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Structure Fire in Winnebago County, Several Firefighters On Scene…
