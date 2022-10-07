Stacked Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All compilation features Wet Leg, The Regrettes, Pearl Jam and plenty more

Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Blink-182 and Green Day to headline When We Were Young Fest 2023
The official line up for When We Were Young Festival 2023 has been announced and it includes Blink-182 and Green Day as headliners. The first When We Were Young Fest was announced earlier this year and is set to take place later this month across the 22, 23 and 29 October – meaning pop-punk fans will have yet another fiesta to look forward to next year.
guitar.com
Josh Klinghoffer claims being in Red Hot Chili Peppers was “enormously stifling, creatively”
Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has opened up on the creative struggles he faced during his time with the band, claiming that he found the role “enormously stifling”. Speaking with Guitar World, the guitarist reflected on his time in the band, admitting that he was surprised...
guitar.com
“The truth is, I do miss David Crosby”: Graham Nash on archival compilation featuring former CSNY bandmate
Graham Nash of supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash has spoken out on his upcoming archival compilation album, and his ropey relationship with David Crosby. Crosby, Stills & Nash (which eventually became Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young with the addition of Neil Young) came to an end in 2015, and since then, both Nash and Crosby have had some fairly public feuds.
guitar.com
The Genius Of… American Thighs by Veruca Salt
“Seether is neither loose nor tight,” said Olivia Rodrigo, heralding the iconic first refrains of Veruca Salt’s 1994 hit single Seether. Rodrigo was onstage in Portland, Oregon in April this year when she covered the track, which was celebrated by the recently reformed Louise Post and Nina Gordon on social media.
guitar.com
Europe set to tour, release new music and unveil documentary in 2023
Joey Tempest has revealed that 2023 will be a busy year for Europe, with the band set to release a host of new material and undergo a worldwide anniversary tour. Speaking as part of the Behind The Vinyl podcast, frontman Joey Tempest has stated that Europe fans can expect to see new music from the band next year, as well as a brand new documentary.
guitar.com
Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge for massive world tour, announce new single Edging
Blink-182 have announced a colossal global tour with guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge rejoining the line up after nearly 10 years out of the band. The worldwide circuit includes their first ever dates in Latin America as well as stops in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand where DeLonge will of course join drummer Travis Barker and bassist Mark Hoppus to once again form the iconic pop-punk trio.
guitar.com
Watch: Willow performs live on SNL, smashes guitar through a TV
Pop-punk artist Willow put on a “smashing” show for her Saturday Night Live performance last weekend (8 October). Willow performed two tracks, Curious/Furious and Ur A Stranger from her new album Coping Mechanism on the live show, where she rocked out on her St. Vincent Ernie Ball Music Man.
guitar.com
Robert Fripp’s advice to aspiring musicians: “This is a field we only enter if there is nothing else we can do with our lives”
Robert Fripp has shared his thoughts on what it takes to be a musician in the current day – advising aspiring musicians to only pursue a career in the field if they believe there is “nothing else” they can do with their lives. Fripp has shared some...
guitar.com
Pink Floyd catalogue sale reportedly hits a wall due to ‘infighting’
Pink Floyd’s $500 million catalogue sale is reportedly being delayed due to ‘infighting’ within the band. The Financial Times reports that between band members disagreeing over tax and assets, and bassist Roger Waters’ claims that he is on a Ukrainian “kill list”, the auction process — which began sometime in May — has hit a wall.
guitar.com
A brief history of Gretsch guitars
“That Great Gretsch Sound” has been 135 years in the making – and counting. That’s how long Gretsch has been making musical instruments, starting out as a drum manufacturer in the latter half of the 19th century, before becoming one of the world’s most beloved guitar brands.
guitar.com
Fender’s American Vintage II range promises vintage-correct guitars without the vintage price tags
After a couple of rumours, Fender’s new American Vintage II range is officially here. The range of Stratocasters, Telecasters, Jazzmasters, Precision Basses and Jazz Basses promise as-new vintage specifications without the price tag of a real vintage Fender. The 12-guitar range spans classic Fender models from the 50s, 60s...
guitar.com
Face It Alone: Queen to release unheard song with Freddie Mercury, originally thought “unsalvageable”
Queen have announced that they will be releasing a new track later this week, made from a previously-unheard demo made with late vocalist Freddie Mercury. Entitled Face It Alone, the forthcoming release features Freddie Mercury on vocals and was originally recorded in 1989 – around the same time that the band were working on their thirteenth studio album, The Miracle.
