Garic: LSU football has some clear issues, and we can point directly at Ed Orgeron
LSU was embarrassed by Tennessee 40-13 Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium. Long before the sun set for evening, a shadow loomed large over LSU’s program, the shadow of former coach Ed Orgeron. Kristian Garic explains why on WWL and Audacy.
225batonrouge.com
LSU’s Olivia Dunne has highest NIL valuation among female college athletes
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has been a big winner when it comes to making NIL money, and is on the top of the female NIL valuations list according to college sports website On3. Dunne’s valuation is in the top five of all college athletes, at $2.3 million and is the highest of all female athletes, OutKick reports.
LSU football: Chad Ochocinco turns down Tigers’ coaching job
LSU football has had its fair share of offensive struggles this year. The Florida State loss way back in Week 1 was riddled with wasted possessions from Brian Kelly’s squad. The Tigers seemingly fixed this issue with a huge win over Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago, but the issues popped up again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though the Bayou Bengals have continued to win football games—going 4-1 to start—the cracks were evident.
mediafeed.org
Louisiana State University will cost you this much
Louisiana State University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a comprehensive school, offering a wide variety of programs to study. Its School of Theatre was ranked the number two BA program in the US in 2018-19. So what does it cost to attend this institution? LSU tuition for the 2021-22 school year was $11,958 for in-state students, and LSU out of state tuition was $28,635. Compare this to the national averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
Yardbarker
HC Brian Kelly makes $1 million commitment to LSU athletic fund
LSU football coach Brian Kelly is finding his footing on the field with the Tigers, who have won four in a row. The program's announcement Friday that Kelly and his family made a $1 million commitment to the Tiger Athletic Fund shows he's solidifying his position off the field, too.
Look: Tennessee's Postgame Message For LSU Goes Viral
Tennessee is riding high after Saturday's big win over LSU. The Volunteers stayed undefeated with a 40-13 triumph over the Tigers. After the victory, they had some fun at their SEC adversary's expense. Tennessee's Twitter page trolled LSU by writing "Five and Eaux." Quarterback Hendon Hooker continued his sensational season...
What Brian Kelly said after LSU blown out by Tennessee: There's no QB controversy
The quarterback competition between Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier went down to the wire during LSU camp, but this week’s adversity won’t lead Brian Kelly to go back on his decision. See more on WWL and Audacy.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to LSU’s disastrous start against Tennessee
The LSU Tigers hosted the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in a pivotal Top-25 matchup between the two SEC teams. Things, however, started about as bad as they could’ve for Brian Kelly’s Tiger team when they muffed the game’s opening kickoff and lost the fumble to the Vols:
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Vols arrive in Baton Rouge for first SEC road test of 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of Vol fans have ascended upon Baton Rouge ahead of Saturday’s matchup between No. 8 Tennessee and No. 25 LSU. Week five features Tennessee’s first road SEC matchup of the season and their first trip to Tiger Stadium since 2010. All week the...
WAFB.com
Brian Kelly Post Game Comments - 10/8/2022 (Full News Conference)
Eric Dooley prepares to return to Prairie View to face old team. New Southern head coach Eric Dooley will be returning to the program where his college head coaching career started, Prairie View A&M, on Saturday, Oct. 8. Southern DT Jason Dumas named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week. Updated:...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
New traditions mark latest chapter of East Ascension, St. Amant rivalry
Following the end of the annual Spartan-Gator Shout Out last year, new traditions have been established for 2022. The Shout Out event pitted East Ascension against St. Amant in a contest to determine the loudest fan base. Last year marked the last time the Spartans and Gators joined forces for...
Detillier gives picks for LSU, Saints games
WWL football analyst Mike Detillier predicts a shootout between LSU and Tennessee and a closer game than the Las Vegas sports books indicate.
Southern, Prairie View rivalry sets off scuffle between coaches (video)
Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. weren’t the only two parties to have a back-and-forth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Oct. 8. SWAC West division rivals Prairie View A&M and Southern University also got into an on-field altercation. In addition to Southern and Prairie View being historical rivals,...
brproud.com
Southern University mourns long-time administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
Before David Robinson Jr. was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football
Former Central Lafourche standout, David Robinson Jr., was always destined to attend Nicholls State University.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Two crashes on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say two crashes occurred on LSU campus Sunday (October 9) evening. According to The City of Baton Rouge, it was around 6:50 when the collisions occurred. One unfolded at 230 Campus Lake Drive, which is near South Campus Drive. The second crash was reported on Dalrymple Drive at Highland Road.
brproud.com
LSU Shreveport biology department sets itself apart with program variety
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The head of Louisiana State University Shreveport‘s biology department says variety in concentrations gives the university a rare strength over similar programs at other colleges and universities. Dr. Santosh D’Mello, Professor & Chair of the LSUS Biology Department, says that many universities have become...
brproud.com
LSU Black Student Union hosts water drive for Jackson residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU students are putting their resources together, to make a difference for the people in Jackson. The need for clean water is still an issue in Mississippi’s capital. LSU’s Black Student Union (BSU) and other organizations are collecting water to send to Jackson,...
Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, BR pastor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System mourns the loss of the Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., who died on Friday, Oct. 7. Bilberry served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College. He later organized and directed the University’s first Office of High School Relations before becoming director of admissions. His tenure as an administrator at Southern spanned 15 years. Bilberry retired from the University to assume the pastorate of Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Scotlandville.
theadvocate.com
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
