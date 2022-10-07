ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Peaky Blinders' Dressed Bandit Gets Away With Virginia Bank Robbery

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago

Peaky Blinders anyone? A man nicknamed the 'Dapper Dan Bandit' by police is being considered armed and dangerous after robbing a bank in Virginia while wearing a clean cut suit and hat, reports Fox 5 DC.

The suspect entered the North Chesterfield First Community Bank wearing khaki pants, a blue blazer, hat, sunglasses, mask, and carrying a semi-automatic handgun, demanding money from the teller the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 29, continues the outlet.

The robber was also wearing a pair of black "mechanics" gloves with white lettering, and is described as a 40-50-year-old white man with a slim build, with auburn hair. Witnesses say he is about 5-foot-8. His handgun reportedly has a silver barrel. Anyone with information on this man is asked to call police immediately. To read the full report from Fox 5 DC, click here.

WSLS

Senior alert canceled as missing 75-year-old found safe

FAIRFAX, Va. – UPDATE. Virginia state police have canceled the senior alert as he has been found safe. Virginia State Police is searching for Anthony Ascone, 75, last seen on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Authorities say Ascone is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 270 pounds, and has...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Local Man Found With Loaded Ghost Gun In Cortlandt, Police Say

A local man is facing a felony charge after police say he was found with a loaded ghost gun in Northern Westchester. After receiving information developed by the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force, New York State Police said on Saturday, Oct. 8 that an investigation discovered the man was in illegal possession of a fabricated 9mm pistol (ghost gun) and ammunition.
CORTLANDT, NY
