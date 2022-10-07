'Peaky Blinders' Dressed Bandit Gets Away With Virginia Bank Robbery

Peaky Blinders anyone? A man nicknamed the 'Dapper Dan Bandit' by police is being considered armed and dangerous after robbing a bank in Virginia while wearing a clean cut suit and hat, reports Fox 5 DC.

The suspect entered the North Chesterfield First Community Bank wearing khaki pants, a blue blazer, hat, sunglasses, mask, and carrying a semi-automatic handgun, demanding money from the teller the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 29, continues the outlet.

The robber was also wearing a pair of black "mechanics" gloves with white lettering, and is described as a 40-50-year-old white man with a slim build, with auburn hair. Witnesses say he is about 5-foot-8. His handgun reportedly has a silver barrel. Anyone with information on this man is asked to call police immediately. To read the full report from Fox 5 DC, click here.