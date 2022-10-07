Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Former SC governor Nikki Haley stops in Myrtle Beach for book tour
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley stopped in Myrtle Beach on Sunday to promote her new book. The book is called “If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons From Bold Women.”. She spoke about women who inspired her to pursue a career in...
wpde.com
McMaster-Evette campaign responds to Joe Cunningham chicken comment
“This is a total joke - Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name-calling, and Joe is on the run," said the McMaster-Evette campaign.
Charleston City Paper
Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election
We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
abcnews4.com
SC Gov. responds to Pres. Biden's pardons on federal simple possession of marijuana
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Pres. Joe Biden announced that he is pardoning all Americans who've been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law, calling on governors to do the same at the state level. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's Office responded Friday on the president's call to action,...
South Carolina voter registration deadline nears
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The clock is ticking — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in South Carolina. The 2022 midterm elections are just over a month away, on November 8. The deadline to register in person was by 5 p.m. on Friday, however South Carolinian still have an opportunity to register to […]
WLTX.com
Here are the questions on South Carolina's general election ballots
On the ballot are 2 questions that could change the state's constitution. Both would increase the state's rainy day funds, which is money set aside for emergencies.
abcnews4.com
Time is running out to register to vote; more women have registered so far in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Friday was the deadline to register to vote in person. But, if you couldn't make it to your local election office, you still have other ways to register. You can register to vote online at scvotes.gov until Sunday, October 9. "Make sure your voter registration...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
abcnews4.com
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry asking for help; overcrowding reaches breaking point
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A dire situation as formed at the Charleston Animal Society as major capacity problems are risking dozens of dogs and cats to be left without even a temporary home. There's just no space to take in any more animals, partly due to Hurricane Ian. Officials...
abcnews4.com
Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC
ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
WRDW-TV
School ‘swatting’ prank spares Aiken County but sweeps S.C.
AIKEN, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an outbreak of hoax school threats that swept the state on Wednesday. While the hoaxes affected many districts, the largest South Carolina district in the CSRA – Aiken County Public Schools – was spared by the pranksters.
abcnews4.com
Average gas prices in South Carolina continue upward trend: GasBuddy
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The average gas prices in South Carolina have risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of thousands of stations. The average this Monday is $3.33 per gallon. That's 5.4 cents higher than a month ago and 32.5 cents higher than this time last year.
New Episode, Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders
It’s episode 77 of my true crime podcast, Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders. Trials looming and is anyone dealing? My co-host Seton Tucker and I have been following all the cases surrounding Alex Murdaugh and his family for over a year. The Murdaugh family is a legal dynasty in the low country of […]
wgac.com
Best Shrimp And Grits In The World – Most Are in South Carolina
As with any food or specialty dish, there are certain places that just do it better. Whether it’s the best pizza, burgers, Mexican food, or in this case… the best shrimp and grits. Obviously, everyone has different tastes. So your favorite may not be the same as someone else’s. But one website created a list of the best shrimp and grits in the WORLD.
8 South Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in the Palmetto State made the cut.
abcnews4.com
Parents respond to school shooting hoaxes across state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After dozens of fake calls prompted lockdowns and heavy police response at schools across the state, many South Carolina parents are worried for their kid's safety. Patrick Kelly's daughter is a student at Blythewood High School in Richland County. She texted her dad on...
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns soon to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first brought the...
WMBF
Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
Dominion Energy customers could start paying more starting Nov. 1, here's why.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominion Energy's South Carolina customers could see another increase in their bills starting Nov. 1. Dominion Energy South Carolina is asking the State's Public Service Commission to approve a 13.97% increase to its electricity rate. If approved, the monthly bill of a residential customer using 1,000...
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day, Indigenous People’s Day?
MOUNT PLESANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Expecting mail on October 10? You may have to wait another day. Columbia Day and Indigenous People’s Day is a federal holiday observed on the second Monday in October. According to the United States Postal Service, the USPS will close to recognize Columbus Day on October 10. Columbus Day is […]
