Hoover, AL

CBS 42

Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley. BPD says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35 years old, of Birmingham. Police arrived at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Apartment building fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hoover, AL
Hoover, AL
Hoover, AL
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

Texas man killed in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Texas man has died following a single-vehicle crash October 7, 2022 in Jefferson County. Authorities have identified the victim as 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham, Texas. He was critically injured when the 2020 Suzuki motorcycle that he was driving left the road the road and hit a guardrail.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death during argument inside Ensley home

A man was killed early Sunday in Birmingham. The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. West Precinct officers responded to a house in the 1900 Block of 28th Street Ensley on report of a person shot and, upon arrival, found a man unresponsive inside the house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed

Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left two people dead. According to TPD, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 20th Street around 6:18 p.m. Two men were shot and transported to an area hospital where they eventually died. The suspect, who has been identified as […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office offers free firearms safety classes

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is training people on the importance of firearms safety, offering classes to people interested in learning best practices as it relates to gun safety. Classes will be offered at the Jefferson County Training Range in Fultondale throughout the month...
FULTONDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer man’s family searching for answers in love one’s disappearance

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are still looking for a Bessemer man who went missing at the end of September and his family is desperate for answers. “If you know anything, just help us out because its hurts. Y’all know my brother don’t bother nobody,” Robin Jefferson said in tears while talking about her brother’s disappearance.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. disaster relief organization helping in Florida

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are still recovering across multiple states after Hurricane Ian made landfall about a week and a half ago. Many Alabamians have their boots on the ground this weekend helping with the recovery effort. Hatching Hope spent time in Orlando this week, meeting and serving...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Former Brookside police chief who allegedly used badge to get out of speeding ticket indicted for impersonating police officer

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The former chief of the Brookside Police Department has been indicted for impersonating a police officer in order to allegedly get out of a speeding ticket earlier this spring. Michael Ryan Jones, who resigned from the Brookside Police Department in January in the wake of a scandal involving its ticketing practices, […]
BROOKSIDE, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Birmingham Tow Truck Driver’s Killing Judged Justified

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, have determined that the September shooting death of a man at a towing company was a justified killing. The shooting murder of Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, occurred on September 29 at Parking Enforcement Services, located at 2605 5th Ave. South. After compiling their findings, the investigators...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

