Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
Body found inside burning car in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a burning car Sunday night.
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
Apartment building fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
Texas man killed in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Texas man has died following a single-vehicle crash October 7, 2022 in Jefferson County. Authorities have identified the victim as 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham, Texas. He was critically injured when the 2020 Suzuki motorcycle that he was driving left the road the road and hit a guardrail.
Man killed following argument in Birmingham, suspect fled on foot
Man shot to death during argument inside Ensley home
A man was killed early Sunday in Birmingham. The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. West Precinct officers responded to a house in the 1900 Block of 28th Street Ensley on report of a person shot and, upon arrival, found a man unresponsive inside the house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Woman arrested, charged after allegedly barricading herself in apartment with neighbors children
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police arrested a woman after she allegedly barricaded herself inside her home with her neighbors children Sunday. According to TPD, officers arrived to The Path of Tuscaloosa on the 800 block of 31st St. just before noon Sunday. Two residents who lived in the complex told officers they allowed their […]
Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed
Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
2 killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left two people dead. According to TPD, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 20th Street around 6:18 p.m. Two men were shot and transported to an area hospital where they eventually died. The suspect, who has been identified as […]
Trussville police officers given key card access to area schools
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Police in Trussville are now better equipped to respond to potential security problems at schools in the area. Watch the video above to learn about the critical tool each officer now possesses.
Birmingham firefighter injured on duty at Division Avenue house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Department, crews responded to a fire at the 6900 block of Division Avenue early Sunday morning, Oct. 9. At the scene, crews found a one story house with heavy smoke and fire. All occupants of the house were successfully...
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office offers free firearms safety classes
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is training people on the importance of firearms safety, offering classes to people interested in learning best practices as it relates to gun safety. Classes will be offered at the Jefferson County Training Range in Fultondale throughout the month...
Bessemer man’s family searching for answers in love one’s disappearance
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are still looking for a Bessemer man who went missing at the end of September and his family is desperate for answers. “If you know anything, just help us out because its hurts. Y’all know my brother don’t bother nobody,” Robin Jefferson said in tears while talking about her brother’s disappearance.
Shelby Co. disaster relief organization helping in Florida
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are still recovering across multiple states after Hurricane Ian made landfall about a week and a half ago. Many Alabamians have their boots on the ground this weekend helping with the recovery effort. Hatching Hope spent time in Orlando this week, meeting and serving...
Former Brookside police chief who allegedly used badge to get out of speeding ticket indicted for impersonating police officer
BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The former chief of the Brookside Police Department has been indicted for impersonating a police officer in order to allegedly get out of a speeding ticket earlier this spring. Michael Ryan Jones, who resigned from the Brookside Police Department in January in the wake of a scandal involving its ticketing practices, […]
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City identified
A man killed in a drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community Thursday morning has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said on Friday Tarik Juwan Hawkins, 20, died following the shooting in the 7500 block of Georgia Road just after 10:30 a.m. Another person was also...
Counseling center sharing insight during Bullying Prevention Awareness Month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October is Bullying Prevention Awareness Month and a local counseling center is sharing how parents can help if their student is caught in this situation. The topic of bullying and the solution to it can be pretty complicated because there are a ton of factors, but...
Birmingham Tow Truck Driver’s Killing Judged Justified
Police in Birmingham, Alabama, have determined that the September shooting death of a man at a towing company was a justified killing. The shooting murder of Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, occurred on September 29 at Parking Enforcement Services, located at 2605 5th Ave. South. After compiling their findings, the investigators...
