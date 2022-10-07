Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m.
Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more.
The auction will be in parking lot D in Columbus Civic Center.
