ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koZMX_0iQCCIIv00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m.

Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more.

The auction will be in parking lot D in Columbus Civic Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Helicopter crew named Columbus Regional’s ‘First Friday Heroes’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional name a helicopter crew with Air Methods Lifesaver as the organization’s First Friday Heroes for October. Tom Shaffer, Matt Huddleston and Nick Simons handled a call where a woman had to be intubated and flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown’s Emergency Trauma Center because of severe symptoms that were later found to be from a ruptured brain aneurysm.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Sunny and pleasant before rain returns midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Start of the week remains unchanged as high pressure builds in from the north. Temperatures slowly uptick into the mid to low 80s ahead of another frontal system which looks to bring some measurable rainfall to the region finally. A few showers and storms will...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Cars
Columbus, GA
Lifestyle
Columbus, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Government
WRBL News 3

Columbus Blue Devil’s fight with cancer

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – For over four decades Phil Marino has helped coached young men to become football players. He’s had a game plan for just about everything on a football field, but recently he had to come up with a game plan for something else. Coach Marino has been diagnosed with Stage 2 prostate […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Continued Sunny & Dry For Now, But Showers Possible Midweek!

TODAY: The sunny and dry conditions continue for Sunday with a few clouds streaming through the region, mainly south of Columbus. Highs today will be near 80°. TONIGHT: Another clear and cool night is on tap with overnight lows down in the upper 40s to around 50°. MONDAY & TUESDAY: We continue the theme of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Cancer organization holding annual walk/run in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Registration is open for those wanting to participate in the 13th annual Paint the Town Pink Fun 5K Walk/Run, presented by the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition (WCGCC). This event will benefit the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Cancer Assistance Fund, which assists eligible people in the community who are receiving chemotherapy or […]
COLUMBUS, GA
thecitymenus.com

Granger Playground open to the public after major renovation

Granger Playground is officially open to the public after major renovations to the park. The City of LaGrange utilized SPLOST dollars approved by LaGrange residents to finish the complete redevelopment of the park. The playground features all-new equipment, a “trike track”, a picnic pavilion, additional parking, a unique boardwalk structure and a walking trail with direct connection to The Thread.
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Civic Center#Linus Business#The City Auction#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Warnock visits Columbus over weekend, defends women’s rights to make choices about their bodies and healthcare

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock made a campaign stop in the Columbus Liberty District this weekend, where he made it clear where he stands on Abortion. Warnock is locked in a tight battle with Republican GOP challenger Herschel Walker. Walker is pro-life, but in the last week has been accused of paying […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Sunny and dry conditions continue well into October

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —  No chance of rain for the upcoming week with only a few fair-weather clouds possible as we look ahead to the weekend. However, we will start to see even more sunshine by Saturday as a dry front moves through Saturday morning clearing up any clouds we will have. This front will […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

1 shot in Dawson shooting

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, according to Dawson Police Department. Police said the shooting happened on 7th Street around 2:50 p.m. The condition of the man is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
DAWSON, GA
WTVM

LaGrange man charged with murder in Brown Street shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in LaGrange. LaGrange police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Carver and Brown Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered Charlie Dudley suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Dudley was transported to the hospital where he later died.
LAGRANGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WTVM

Man shot after wielding knife and bow at Columbus officers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following a early morning shooting on Saturday. Officers approached a man along 3rd Avenue just before 2a.m. following a call regarding a domestic dispute. A report from the police department states the man responded by pulling out a knife and chain. The report states the man did not respond to multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Warm today but a weekend cold front is on the way

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Very warm today as temperatures warm up to the middle to upper 80s and yes, there even may be a few isolated locations in the low 90s. Sunshine will continue through the day with passing clouds moving in late this afternoon and evening. A cold front will...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSD has highest graduation rate to date, surpasses state rate

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Georgia Department of Education, the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has exceeded the state of Georgia’s graduation rate for the tenth consecutive year, says a MCSD press release. MCSD’s graduation rate has increased by 0.89 percentage points to 92.04% from 91.15% in 2021. This is MCSD’s highest graduation […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy