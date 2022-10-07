Read full article on original website
Authorities: Man cornered, threatened Amazon delivery driver; asked if he knew neighborhood he was in was racist
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says an Amazon delivery driver was reportedly cornered and asked last month if he knew the neighborhood he was in was racist before being threatened with a gun.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Letter: Thank You Lakewood Police for Ticketing my Husband
This might sound a bit weird, but I will say it anyway. Thank you Lakewood Police for pulling over my husband. Since we’ve gotten married several years ago, I’ve told my husband on numerous occasions to slow down while driving. He’s nearly been involved in several serious accidents because of his speeding, and once almost killed a mom walking her child in a stroller.
fox29.com
Scammers swindle New Jersey grandmother out of thousands of dollars by posing as her grandson
GLOUCESTER, N.J. - An 82-year-old woman in Gloucester County, NJ said half of her savings are now gone after scammers pulled on her heartstrings. Libby Maurer of Deptford Township said she received a phone call on September 16. She believed it was her grandson on the line. "I was so...
NJ animal control says pet dumping on the rise here
My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the...
NBC New York
Woman Fights Off Would-Be Kidnapper Amid Scary Daylight Attack Along Wooded NJ Trails
Police are searching for a man who they said tried to kidnap a woman along a New Jersey trail and drag her into the woods, before she was able to escape the terrifying attack. Lakewood police said it was around 1 p.m. Tuesday when the victim was walking by herself on North Lake Drive when the suspect, a stranger came up behind her. The man grabbed the 55-year-olld woman, tried to cover her mouth and then bring her into a wooded trail, according to police.
Hear Me Out, NJ: This Why We Should Reschedule Halloween This Year
Halloween is on a Monday this year and it has me thinking, should we celebrate early? I’m a total Halloween fan and take it upon myself to celebrate the holiday every day during the month of October, so I’m not being a holiday hater. Still, it always is...
This is the saddest imitation of a New Jersey bagel I’ve ever seen
A lot of people are moving out of New Jersey. It's not that I don't understand why: cost of living, taxes, pollution, over-crowded, traffic, loud and attitude-filled. But there are also quite a few reasons why many people have told me it was a mistake to move out of the Garden State.
These 5 NJ animal shelters are waiting for you to adopt a new pet
If you’ve always wanted a pet but maybe never got around to adopting there is no better time than now. The weather is getting colder and there are countless animals that are in need of a home. Dog rescues and shelters do an amazing job of taking care of...
NJ utility pole falls & the inexcusable response that followed
Sometimes, absolutely nothing has to happen for a utility pole for it to fall, which is what happened in this New Jersey town this past summer. And it's scary to think that this could happen for no apparent reason, but it does. To avoid issues for those that had to...
New Jersey’s Beer Drinking Rank Will Make You Want A Cold One
It seems to me that the residents of New Jersey have plenty of reasons to pop open a cold one after a long day at work, but the data about Garden State beer drinking is going to surprise you. The list of reasons New Jersey dwellers want to pop open...
pethelpful.com
Video of Pets Affected by Hurricane Ian Being Brought to Safety in New Jersey Warms Our Hearts
Despite the loss, pain, and fear Hurricane Ian has left in its wake, some kindhearted people are going out of their way to help those who have been displaced. That includes the animals! In an effort to create room in Florida shelters for cats and dogs who need to get off the streets, @greatergoodcharities partnered with several New Jersey and Pennsylvania rescues to bring animals there.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Did you know New Jersey has a Volcano?
The last time there was any type of volcanic magma activity in this area was hundreds of millions of years ago, so you do not need to worry about any type of eruption any time soon. About 420 million years ago, there was volcanic activity in New Jersey. More than...
New Jersey goes deep into their wallets to find a tip
In the restaurant business, there has been a big concern with inflation, cost of goods going through the roof and increased energy costs that servers here in New Jersey will suffer in their tip jar because of the trickledown effect consumers and restaurant owners are experiencing. According to a national...
Dog missing for three weeks after flight from Puerto Rico to N.J.
A six-year-old foster dog escaped from her crate after arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport from Puerto Rico three weeks ago and remains missing, according to a frequent shelter volunteer. The light brown lab mix, named Sukie, was on a flight from a shelter outside of San Juan when she...
2 teens shot outside of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's Long Island home
Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s twin daughters called the police Sunday after two people were shot outside of Zeldin’s Long Island home.
Why are spotted lanternflies so bad? Here’s damage they do in NJ
Their eggs started hatching in the spring and since then they’ve been spotted by the thousands, wreaking havoc on New Jersey’s trees and shrubs. I’m talking about those pests, the spotted lanternflies. These bugs have the potential to kill trees that they are feeding on but George...
Can You Believe THIS Used To Be Legal In New Jersey?
What used to be accepted back in the day will surprise you! We know these things are more than dangerous today but way back when it was not only legal to use these products or practices in New Jersey and beyond, it was recommended. We’ve all heard that there used...
How you can help stand up for a fallen NJ state trooper
In June of 2010, New Jersey lost a hero. NJ State Trooper Marc Castellano was hit by a driver while standing on the shoulder on the westbound side of 195. Trooper Castellano left behind two kids, a wife, and a grieving mom. He was only 29 years old having served as an NJ State Trooper for six years.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
Hey South Jersey! Show Us Your Horrifying Halloween Decorations
As we've been driving around South Jersey, we've noticed that people take Halloween seriously. Some front lawns look like full-on haunted houses and we love it!. No more waiting until the Christmas season to break out the larger-than-life decorations, Halloween is taking over as the holiday for insane decorations. Whether...
