Police are searching for a man who they said tried to kidnap a woman along a New Jersey trail and drag her into the woods, before she was able to escape the terrifying attack. Lakewood police said it was around 1 p.m. Tuesday when the victim was walking by herself on North Lake Drive when the suspect, a stranger came up behind her. The man grabbed the 55-year-olld woman, tried to cover her mouth and then bring her into a wooded trail, according to police.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO