Herbert Lee
2d ago
The police need to enforce traffic laws and alot of this would go away... I know we all a see cars zipping by traveling well above the speed limit... Let alone breaking every traffic law ever put in place. Until they do that then this will continue.
Fox40
One seriously injured in early morning Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is seriously injured after being shot in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responding to reports of a shooting on Olmstead Drive around 1:30 a.m. found an adult man with serious injuries who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital.
Suspect arrested in Oct. 5 shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a woman is under arrest in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Sacramento earlier this week. Police said through an investigation they determined Asia Kinslow, 31, was responsible for the shooting and that they arrested her without incident Sunday morning. According to police, on Wednesday officers responding […]
Man on bicycle struck by two cars, dies in hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. KRON On is streaming news […]
Driver dies in Stockton after fleeing traffic stop
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle pursuit in Stockton on Saturday resulted in a fatal collision after the suspect vehicle failed to yield at a traffic stop, according the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:30 a.m. deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle near North Filbert and Myrtle streets in east Stockton when the […]
Fox40
1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
One dead, one injured in Oakland shooting
One person has died after a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
1 dead, another injured in stabbing on Broadway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing Saturday evening. The Sacramento Police Department reported to the 400 block of Broadway just after 5 p.m. on reports of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found one man dead from at least one stab wound and another suffering major injuries, according to officials.
Man killed in Sacramento County stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way in North Highlands on Saturday. Deputies say that around 9:49 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the scene after reports came in of a...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
Police pursuit comes to an end in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — A police pursuit ended in a crash in South Sacramento.According to Sacramento Police, at around 12:52 p.m., they were pursuing a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 52 Street. At some point, police lost track of the vehicle. They later found the vehicle crashed on 47th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. Police discovered that the vehicle hit a pedestrian. The victim, a female, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was later detained. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.
Minor missing in Pleasant Hill
A Pleasant Hill teenager was reported missing on Sunday, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
Fox40
Man dies from ‘medical issue’ following arrest in Roseville, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said a man died from a “medical issue” following his arrest on Sept. 28 in Roseville. According to police, officers pulled the man over around 2:00 p.m. on Vista Grand Boulevard after his car and license plate matched a report of stolen auto parts the officers were responding to.
Hwy 280 traffic fatality involving pedestrian, CHP says
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose. The incident, which was first reported Saturday around 1 a.m., occurred near the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP. The CHP is reporting a […]
KCRA.com
Driver accused of DUI in Sacramento crash that seriously injured pedestrian
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was arrested on Friday afternoon following a police pursuit that ended in a two-vehicle crash that injured a pedestrian in Sacramento, authorities said. The pursuit started around 12:52 p.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 52nd Street after an officer spotted a driver...
Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
KCRA.com
Suspect shot after firing at deputies in Calaveras County, sheriff’s office says
JENNY LIND, Calif. — A person who shot at deputies early Sunday in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County was shot by deputies following a standoff, authorities said. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that people called 911 around 2 a.m. to report a person had been shooting in an unsafe manner.
Officer-involved shooting in Calaveras County leads to investigation
CALAVERAS COUNTY — An investigation has been opened after an officer-involved shooting in a California town.According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday morning, at roughly 2 a.m., the dispatch center received several reports about a person shooting in an "unsafe manner."While officers were checking the 7000 block of Gabor Road in Jenny Lind, the suspect opened fire on the deputies.Calaveras County SWAT, Tuolumne SWAT, and CHP responded to the area to help with the investigation.The Sheriff's Office says that during the investigation, an officer-involved shooting happened. They did not specify what happened, but we will update this story as more details are given.
Stockton community bands together after serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — As the search for a potential serial killer in Stockton intensifies, anxiety is rising in the community. Some neighbors are turning to social media for support and information that might help crack the case. “The first thing that came to my mind was concern and fear...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Accident Reported on Highway 99 at SR-120 in Stockton
On the morning of Thursday, October 6, 2022, a motorcycle wreck occurred on SR-99 in the Stockton area. The incident was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. and involved a Tesla and a motorcyclist, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Wreck on SR-99 and SR-120 in Stockton.
