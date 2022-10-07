ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

laferianews.net

Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival

CONTACT Sue Griffin- Festival Chair – (209) 227-4823. INTERVIEWS BY APPOINTMENT (CALL AHEAD) ● NIKKI BELMONTE – AMERICAN BIRDING ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT. Please note the level of activity at the Convention Center after 6AM. will be nil. The trade show is not open, all participants are on trips. The best time to witness the hustle and bustle, interview and film is after Noon. Field Trip participation by members of the media is possible but must be prearranged.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Going to South Padre Island this weekend? What you need to know about traffic

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island officials expect multiple events this weekend that require some extra steps to manage traffic. The 34th annual Sandcastle Days is underway and continues through Sunday at Clayton’s Beach Bar, 6900 Padre Blvd. However, two other events are scheduled along Padre Boulevard this weekend, requiring motorists to […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
KRGV

Adoption fees at Harlingen humane society being waived

A safe haven for animals in Harlingen is at maximum capacity, officials say. The Humane Society of Harlingen said the animals at the shelter are now at risk of being euthanized due to capacity issues. Channel 5 News was told dogs are at the highest risk of euthanasia. According to...
HARLINGEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Mission Unknown: Air Force cargo plane overnights at Brownsville airport

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Even a $202.3 million U.S. Air Force cargo plane doesn’t get waved through customs as it arrives in the United States. A C-17 Globemaster III cargo plane landed in Brownsville Wednesday before continuing its journey Thursday, after spending the night in the Rio Grande Valley and undergoing customs inspections and refueling. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Major water leak in San Benito under repair

Work to repair a major water leak in San Benito is expected to continue through Monday, according to the city. The water leak on Business 77 near Dick Dowling is affecting a large area, according to a Saturday social media post from the city of San Benito. Although there is...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB extends road closure on Rentfro Boulevard for two weeks

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Repair on a main sewage line in Brownsville has been extended for another two weeks, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced Friday. The announcement comes after BPUB reported it would execute temporary road closures for a section of Rentfro Boulevard between Clover Drive and Scott Street earlier this week. Originally, the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Hoax roach complaint from customer looking for a free meal sends health department to inspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol heads to Brownsville for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment. Taco Bell on 3801 International Blvd is earning a ‘Top Performer’ sticker for having a 100 score on their August 9th Health Inspection report. Jose Hernandez, manager of this week’s Top Performer was there during the inspection. Hernandez […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Bribery Trial To Begin This Week In Long-Delayed Weslaco Water Plant Corruption Case

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the long-delayed corruption case surrounding a 2014 project to rehabilitate the Weslaco water treatment plant. Former Hidalgo County commissioner A.C. Cuellar and Weslaco businessman Ricardo Quintanilla are set to stand trial on bribery and conspiracy charges. They’re accused of participating in a widespread scheme in which millions of dollars were funneled to elected officials in exchange for their votes to award contracts to politically-favored engineering firms.
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case

Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
MCALLEN, TX

