CONTACT Sue Griffin- Festival Chair – (209) 227-4823. INTERVIEWS BY APPOINTMENT (CALL AHEAD) ● NIKKI BELMONTE – AMERICAN BIRDING ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT. Please note the level of activity at the Convention Center after 6AM. will be nil. The trade show is not open, all participants are on trips. The best time to witness the hustle and bustle, interview and film is after Noon. Field Trip participation by members of the media is possible but must be prearranged.

HARLINGEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO