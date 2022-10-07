Read full article on original website
Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival
CONTACT Sue Griffin- Festival Chair – (209) 227-4823. INTERVIEWS BY APPOINTMENT (CALL AHEAD) ● NIKKI BELMONTE – AMERICAN BIRDING ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT. Please note the level of activity at the Convention Center after 6AM. will be nil. The trade show is not open, all participants are on trips. The best time to witness the hustle and bustle, interview and film is after Noon. Field Trip participation by members of the media is possible but must be prearranged.
Going to South Padre Island this weekend? What you need to know about traffic
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island officials expect multiple events this weekend that require some extra steps to manage traffic. The 34th annual Sandcastle Days is underway and continues through Sunday at Clayton’s Beach Bar, 6900 Padre Blvd. However, two other events are scheduled along Padre Boulevard this weekend, requiring motorists to […]
Gladys Porter Zoo unveils new plan, includes zip line and new lion exhibit
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo unveiled its master plan including improvements to multiple areas of the zoo and an opportunity for expansion. According to a post from the City of Brownsville, new additions to the zoo include a zip line, new lion exhibit, a nocturnal exhibit and cape hunting dog exhibit. The zoo […]
Fallen firefighters honored including San Benito fire chief who died in 2021
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Across the United States on Sunday, many communities have lowered flags to pay respect and to memorialize 148 fallen firefighters, including a fire chief from San Benito who died from complications of COVID-19. The gesture is part of a weekend of observances organized by the National Firefighters Memorial Service that […]
Adoption fees at Harlingen humane society being waived
A safe haven for animals in Harlingen is at maximum capacity, officials say. The Humane Society of Harlingen said the animals at the shelter are now at risk of being euthanized due to capacity issues. Channel 5 News was told dogs are at the highest risk of euthanasia. According to...
Recap: Separate school alerts led to arrests of several teens this past week in RGV
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A number of separate threats to school security were investigated this past week in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, resulting in the arrests of at least six students. Across the four separate incidents, no one was reported as harmed. Districts involved alerted parents and the community, and in all causes took steps […]
Fall fest ‘Terror on Texas Ave.’ set to return for its second year
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The second annual fall fest “Terror on Texas Ave.” is slated to return this October. The festival will take place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo, along with South Texas Ford Dealers. The festival will feature a haunted house consisting of “13 […]
Texas authorities rescue 84 migrants from tractor trailer near Mexico border
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that at least 84 undocumented immigrants were rescued from a semi-truck just 8 miles north of the U.S. border. According to Fox News and CNN, a concerned citizen reported a semi-truck at a home in Weslaco, Texas. Guerra said...
Cameron County officials focus on hurricane evacuations in emergency preparedness meeting
Cameron County emergency managers are looking to learn from Hurricane Ian after it slammed into Florida last month as a major Category 4 hurricane. Leaders met Friday with local law enforcement and state officials for their final emergency preparedness meeting for the year at the Harlingen Community Center. The key...
Mission Unknown: Air Force cargo plane overnights at Brownsville airport
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Even a $202.3 million U.S. Air Force cargo plane doesn’t get waved through customs as it arrives in the United States. A C-17 Globemaster III cargo plane landed in Brownsville Wednesday before continuing its journey Thursday, after spending the night in the Rio Grande Valley and undergoing customs inspections and refueling. […]
Major water leak in San Benito under repair
Work to repair a major water leak in San Benito is expected to continue through Monday, according to the city. The water leak on Business 77 near Dick Dowling is affecting a large area, according to a Saturday social media post from the city of San Benito. Although there is...
5 more vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported a combined five COVID-19-related deaths. Hidalgo County reported three deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a release sent from the county, all the deceased individuals were vaccinated. All three individuals were 70 years old and up. Among the dead are a Hidalgo woman, a McAllen […]
BPUB extends road closure on Rentfro Boulevard for two weeks
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Repair on a main sewage line in Brownsville has been extended for another two weeks, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced Friday. The announcement comes after BPUB reported it would execute temporary road closures for a section of Rentfro Boulevard between Clover Drive and Scott Street earlier this week. Originally, the […]
Man threatened wife then threw lumber at responding officers, Brownsville PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was taken into custody this week after officers alleged he threatened his wife with a knife and threw lumber at police, Brownsville Police Department said. The suspect identified as 25-year-old Hector Almaraz-Martinez was taken into custody Thursday at the 1100 block of Wild Rose Lane on charges of […]
Hoax roach complaint from customer looking for a free meal sends health department to inspect
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol heads to Brownsville for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment. Taco Bell on 3801 International Blvd is earning a ‘Top Performer’ sticker for having a 100 score on their August 9th Health Inspection report. Jose Hernandez, manager of this week’s Top Performer was there during the inspection. Hernandez […]
Bribery Trial To Begin This Week In Long-Delayed Weslaco Water Plant Corruption Case
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the long-delayed corruption case surrounding a 2014 project to rehabilitate the Weslaco water treatment plant. Former Hidalgo County commissioner A.C. Cuellar and Weslaco businessman Ricardo Quintanilla are set to stand trial on bribery and conspiracy charges. They’re accused of participating in a widespread scheme in which millions of dollars were funneled to elected officials in exchange for their votes to award contracts to politically-favored engineering firms.
These Are the 5 Cities With the Lowest Cost of Living in the U.S.
These cities are off the beaten path, but they're definitely worth a closer look.
Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case
Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
Lucky Texas Resident Claims Whopping Mega Millions Lottery Prize
One Texas resident is now several million dollars richer!
San Benito man arrested after SpaceX reports guns, vehicle stolen, sheriff’s office says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested in connection to a string of burglaries at the SpaceX facilities in Boca Chica Beach, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a call Sept. 13 at the SpaceX facilities near Boca Chica Beach, where several vehicles had been burglarized. “The SpaceX […]
