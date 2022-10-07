ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Police impersonation scam active in Topeka

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Topeka Police Department is warning local residents about scammers pretending to be members of law enforcement.

According to the TPD, a new scam is active in the Capital City where people will receive a call from 785-368-9551, the police department’s phone number. The caller claims to be Sergeant Marr and says that the victim has missed court and that there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer then asks for personal information and sensitive bank account numbers.

The number being used by scammers is an automated line and the TPD does have a sergeant Marr on their staff. This is a scam. The TPD will never call anyone and ask for personal information. If you have received a call from TPD and have doubts about its validity, you are encouraged to contact the TPD over the phone or by visiting the station.

