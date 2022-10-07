Read full article on original website
Springfield Public Schools unveil new universal testing program
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two years of off-and-on online classes because of the pandemic have led to new reports of declining test scores in schools across America, especially for younger students. Springfield school administrators said they have a plan to get above the curve. SPS officials could not confirm declining...
Report: Springfield named 4th most dangerous college town in America
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As summer ends and a new school year begins, students look for the safest college towns to call home for the next four years. Statistically, Springfield may not be your best choice. According to an August report by SafeWise, Springfield ranks fourth among the 10 most dangerous college towns in America. The ranking […]
Missouri among top 10 states in smoking rates and smoking-related deaths
Millions die from smoking-related illnesses and health complications worldwide each year, and new research finds Missouri might be one of the hardest-hit US states from smoking.
Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers
Missouri senators on Tuesday passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers, ranchers and other agriculture-related businesses as part of a special legislative session.
Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents
Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
suntimesnews.com
Department of Natural Resources encourages Missourians to report local drought impacts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and sometimes windy conditions and are not expected to improve soon, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The department is asking for the public’s assistance, encouraging people to submit reports about drought...
Jeff City Airbnb Features Maybe the Best Private Pool in Missouri
If pools are your priority when seeking some relaxation time, boy have I found a Missouri place for you. It's a villa in Jefferson City and it just might have the best private pool in Missouri. Where to start? How about the more than 6,000 square foot relaxation space in...
Greene County Highway Department plans for winter amidst labor shortage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As every industry continues to battle a labor shortage, the Greene County Highway Department says the lack of employees could impact winter road conditions. The county is scheduling snow plow drills and learning the routes to prepare for this winter, but with fewer employees, it will...
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items
When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
Washington Examiner
$1 million grant to help Missouri nursing homes transition from faxing to texting
(The Center Square) – University of Missouri researchers are using a $1 million federal grant to help nursing home staffers transition from fax machines and voicemail to texting. Kimberly Powell, an assistant professor in the MU School of nursing and the principal investigator for the research project, said an...
Environmental group gives Kansas, Missouri utilities low marks for clean energy transition
Kansas and Missouri’s largest utilities earned nearly failing grades for their progress transitioning to renewable sources of energy, according to a new report from a national environmental group. The Sierra Club’s “Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges” report gave Evergy an 18% for its investments in clean energy and...
MSU Care Clinic adjusts income guidelines so more families can qualify for free services
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Access to health care is essential to everyone. Missouri State University’s Care Clinic has made its free services available to more people by adjusting its income guidelines. What is now the MSU Care Clinic was initially started by The Kitchen in the 1980′s as an...
Annual Ozarks Farm Fest wrapped up in Springfield Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks attended the annual Ozarks Farm Fest over the weekend. The event at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds brings out big crowds each year. This year’s event featured a thousand agricultural exhibits and more than 600 head of livestock. One business owner says it...
Mo. DNR encouraging residents to report drought impacts
MISSOURI (KFVS) - According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, drought conditions across the state are worsening and are not expected to improve soon. DNR is encouraging people to submit reports about drought conditions in their local area. Drought-related information for a specific area can be easily completed and submitted via an online survey to the national Condition Monitoring Observer Reports service.
kmaland.com
Advocates: Missouri Medicaid Expansion Helping Citizens, Saving Jobs
(KMAland) -- With health care as a hot topic of debate in the contest for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat, attention is being drawn back to the state's Medicaid expansion. Missourians voted in a referendum in 2020 to amend the state constitution to expand the state's Medicaid program, MO HealthNet. The following spring, Attorney General Eric Schmitt sided with expansion opponents in a lawsuit which eventually found its way to the state Supreme Court. In July, a unanimous high court decision restored the will of the voters and MO HealthNet was expanded.
Midterms 2022: Here are important deadlines for Missouri, Illinois voters
ST. LOUIS — The 2022 midterm election is right around the corner, and there are many county, state and federal offices on the Nov. 8 ballot. Ballotpedia reported a total of 469 seats in the U.S. Congress up for election this November, including 34 Senate seats and all 436 seats in the majority-Democratic House of Representatives. The election also puts 36 gubernatorial seats up for grabs, including the office of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
krcu.org
Discover Nature: Missouri’s Peregrine Falcons
A speedy wanderer has returned to Missouri's skies. The Peregrine falcon was nearly wiped out in the mid-1900s due to pesticide poisoning. Historically, peregrines nested in small numbers on bluffs along the Mississippi, Missouri, and Gasconade rivers. By the late 1800s, only a few pairs remained in the state. With...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Raytown, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Yesterday Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made four stops to talk to voters – in Jefferson City, California, Warrensburg, and Raytown – on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. Yesterday evening in Raytown, for a crowd of approximately 75 individuals at the Breakfast & Lunch...
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri. On Thursday President Joe Biden pardoned individuals with simple marijuana possession convictions at the federal level. Biden also encourage U.S. governors to expunge records in their respective states.
Some Missouri lawmakers concerned foreign farms could benefit from agriculture tax credits
About 100,000 acres of Missouri farmland are foreign owned and nearly half of that is owned by a company from China, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
