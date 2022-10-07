ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KYTV

Springfield Public Schools unveil new universal testing program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two years of off-and-on online classes because of the pandemic have led to new reports of declining test scores in schools across America, especially for younger students. Springfield school administrators said they have a plan to get above the curve. SPS officials could not confirm declining...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri State
Cadrene Heslop

Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents

Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
Mike Parson
Rachel Robinson
Awesome 92.3

What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items

When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
KYTV

Annual Ozarks Farm Fest wrapped up in Springfield Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks attended the annual Ozarks Farm Fest over the weekend. The event at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds brings out big crowds each year. This year’s event featured a thousand agricultural exhibits and more than 600 head of livestock. One business owner says it...
KYTV

Mo. DNR encouraging residents to report drought impacts

MISSOURI (KFVS) - According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, drought conditions across the state are worsening and are not expected to improve soon. DNR is encouraging people to submit reports about drought conditions in their local area. Drought-related information for a specific area can be easily completed and submitted via an online survey to the national Condition Monitoring Observer Reports service.
kmaland.com

Advocates: Missouri Medicaid Expansion Helping Citizens, Saving Jobs

(KMAland) -- With health care as a hot topic of debate in the contest for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat, attention is being drawn back to the state's Medicaid expansion. Missourians voted in a referendum in 2020 to amend the state constitution to expand the state's Medicaid program, MO HealthNet. The following spring, Attorney General Eric Schmitt sided with expansion opponents in a lawsuit which eventually found its way to the state Supreme Court. In July, a unanimous high court decision restored the will of the voters and MO HealthNet was expanded.
5 On Your Side

Midterms 2022: Here are important deadlines for Missouri, Illinois voters

ST. LOUIS — The 2022 midterm election is right around the corner, and there are many county, state and federal offices on the Nov. 8 ballot. Ballotpedia reported a total of 469 seats in the U.S. Congress up for election this November, including 34 Senate seats and all 436 seats in the majority-Democratic House of Representatives. The election also puts 36 gubernatorial seats up for grabs, including the office of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
krcu.org

Discover Nature: Missouri’s Peregrine Falcons

A speedy wanderer has returned to Missouri's skies. The Peregrine falcon was nearly wiped out in the mid-1900s due to pesticide poisoning. Historically, peregrines nested in small numbers on bluffs along the Mississippi, Missouri, and Gasconade rivers. By the late 1800s, only a few pairs remained in the state. With...
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Raytown, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Yesterday Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made four stops to talk to voters – in Jefferson City, California, Warrensburg, and Raytown – on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. Yesterday evening in Raytown, for a crowd of approximately 75 individuals at the Breakfast & Lunch...
KYTV

Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri. On Thursday President Joe Biden pardoned individuals with simple marijuana possession convictions at the federal level. Biden also encourage U.S. governors to expunge records in their respective states.
