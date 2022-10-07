ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Families invited to movie night in New Roads next weekend

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Families are invited to come out to New Roads and watch movies together. Family Movie Nights, hosted by the Aimee Moreau Campaign Fund, will have a movie night at Douglas Park on Oct. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families are asked to bring blankets and lawn chairs. A local food truck will have meals available and kids eat free.
NEW ROADS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Together Louisiana hosting ‘People On a Roll’ Conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The ‘People On a Roll’ Conference is Tuesday, October 11 at Lod Cook Conference Center, 3848 W. Lakeshore Drive in Baton Rouge. Dr. Rick Moreland and Edgar Cage with Together Louisiana said the event is to learn from a significant change that regular people in Louisiana won to our corporate tax system.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Maze#Local Life#Localevent#Lsu#Festival
WAFB

Healthy family fun day taking place in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families are being encouraged to come out to a healthy family fun day in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event is being hosted by Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge and will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 323 E. Airport Avenue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Check out BRG's Pop-Up Pink Pumpkin Patch

As you wake up Friday, October 7, you’ll see thousands of pink pumpkins pop up overnight at all three BRG campuses – Bluebonnet, Mid City and Ascension. Pop-Up Pink Pumpkin Patches are back at BRG Oct. 7. Updated: 2 hours ago. You can take photos and bring home...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Identity sought of January 2021 ‘John Doe’ found dead in Baton Rouge building

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office seeks help finding the identity of a person found dead in a building on January 19, 2021. The coroner’s office said he was found dead in the 1500 block of 79th Avenue and all possible leads to find his identity have been ruled out. The LSU FACES Laboratory created a digital image of what the person could’ve looked like.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Two crashes on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say two crashes occurred on LSU campus Sunday (October 9) evening. According to The City of Baton Rouge, it was around 6:50 when the collisions occurred. One unfolded at 230 Campus Lake Drive, which is near South Campus Drive. The second crash was reported on Dalrymple Drive at Highland Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Memorial dinner to be held for slain LSU student at former job

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Shed BBQ Baton Rouge is hosting a memorial dinner for Allison Rice, the LSU student killed on Government Street in September. The Allie Rice Memorial Dinner will be on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Shed. 150 tickets are available for $100 each and 50% of ticket sales will be donated to the Allie Rice Memorial Fund.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters put out late night shed fire in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple units with the Zachary Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Dr. Firefighters arrived around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, and found a shed fully engulfed in flames. According to the Zachary Fire Department, “The fire was quickly...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Mike the Tiger set to become movie star in upcoming film 'The Mascot'

BATON ROUGE - More than a dozen cameras captured each play in Death Valley from the sidelines Saturday as the Tigers took on the Tennessee Volunteers. It's a usual gameday sight, but this time, there was an extra camera rolling on Mike the Tiger. A crew followed the famous feline, filming a movie called 'The Mascot.'
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge Drug Bust

Court documents show photos of the many guns and stacks of cash deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office seized in a multi-week drug probe. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC. New moms celebrate Mother's...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. The accident happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, around midnight Sunday, October 9. Police identified the victim as Jude Jarreau, 44, who died at the scene. Reports show a black Range...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy