LSU Reveille
This week in Baton Rouge: Halloween fun, Jambalaya and classical music
A perfect date night combination: painting and trivia. Take a two-hour class from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Painting With a Twist, 711 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. You’ll bring home a painting with the theme “It’s Always Been You.” Materials start at $39. Tuesday, Oct....
Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
Kitten removed from Coca-Cola vending machine by local firefighters
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department was called to something other than a fire on Sunday, October 9. Firefighters with Squad 655 rescued a kitten. That “little kitten was stuck in a coke machine,” according to the St. George Fire Department. The kitten...
Families invited to movie night in New Roads next weekend
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Families are invited to come out to New Roads and watch movies together. Family Movie Nights, hosted by the Aimee Moreau Campaign Fund, will have a movie night at Douglas Park on Oct. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families are asked to bring blankets and lawn chairs. A local food truck will have meals available and kids eat free.
Together Louisiana hosting ‘People On a Roll’ Conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The ‘People On a Roll’ Conference is Tuesday, October 11 at Lod Cook Conference Center, 3848 W. Lakeshore Drive in Baton Rouge. Dr. Rick Moreland and Edgar Cage with Together Louisiana said the event is to learn from a significant change that regular people in Louisiana won to our corporate tax system.
A hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along the banks of the Mississippi River, among the ropes and tangles of driftwood, you’ll find Patrick Ford. “I like to just come walking by the river to see what’s happening,” he said, “or just look for fun little treasure.”. The...
Chicken satay, 12-hour BBQ Po'boy and roasted beet and burrata salad: Best things we ate
My dinner at JED's started with the Debris Fries, which included creamy cheese sauce, roast beef debris and gravy and pickled jalapenos. To be honest, everyone at the table was so excited for the appetizer that I didn't think to snap a picture. On the po'boy, understandably, the 12-hour pulled...
Strangers turned friends spread joy and music through a senior line dancing group
Sandi McGrew, smiling out from under the shadow of a black-rimmed hat and wireless microphone, stands before the residents of the Flannery Oaks Guest House, a nursing and rehabilitation home in Baton Rouge. “Good morning, Flannery Oaks!” McGrew shouts, before gesturing to the group of women gathered behind her at...
Healthy family fun day taking place in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families are being encouraged to come out to a healthy family fun day in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event is being hosted by Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge and will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 323 E. Airport Avenue.
Check out BRG's Pop-Up Pink Pumpkin Patch
As you wake up Friday, October 7, you’ll see thousands of pink pumpkins pop up overnight at all three BRG campuses – Bluebonnet, Mid City and Ascension. Pop-Up Pink Pumpkin Patches are back at BRG Oct. 7. Updated: 2 hours ago. You can take photos and bring home...
Identity sought of January 2021 ‘John Doe’ found dead in Baton Rouge building
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office seeks help finding the identity of a person found dead in a building on January 19, 2021. The coroner’s office said he was found dead in the 1500 block of 79th Avenue and all possible leads to find his identity have been ruled out. The LSU FACES Laboratory created a digital image of what the person could’ve looked like.
Traffic Alert: Two crashes on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say two crashes occurred on LSU campus Sunday (October 9) evening. According to The City of Baton Rouge, it was around 6:50 when the collisions occurred. One unfolded at 230 Campus Lake Drive, which is near South Campus Drive. The second crash was reported on Dalrymple Drive at Highland Road.
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
Memorial dinner to be held for slain LSU student at former job
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Shed BBQ Baton Rouge is hosting a memorial dinner for Allison Rice, the LSU student killed on Government Street in September. The Allie Rice Memorial Dinner will be on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Shed. 150 tickets are available for $100 each and 50% of ticket sales will be donated to the Allie Rice Memorial Fund.
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
Firefighters put out late night shed fire in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple units with the Zachary Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Dr. Firefighters arrived around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, and found a shed fully engulfed in flames. According to the Zachary Fire Department, “The fire was quickly...
Mike the Tiger set to become movie star in upcoming film 'The Mascot'
BATON ROUGE - More than a dozen cameras captured each play in Death Valley from the sidelines Saturday as the Tigers took on the Tennessee Volunteers. It's a usual gameday sight, but this time, there was an extra camera rolling on Mike the Tiger. A crew followed the famous feline, filming a movie called 'The Mascot.'
Baton Rouge Drug Bust
Court documents show photos of the many guns and stacks of cash deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office seized in a multi-week drug probe. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC. New moms celebrate Mother's...
BRPD investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. The accident happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, around midnight Sunday, October 9. Police identified the victim as Jude Jarreau, 44, who died at the scene. Reports show a black Range...
