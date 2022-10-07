BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office seeks help finding the identity of a person found dead in a building on January 19, 2021. The coroner’s office said he was found dead in the 1500 block of 79th Avenue and all possible leads to find his identity have been ruled out. The LSU FACES Laboratory created a digital image of what the person could’ve looked like.

