Bronx, NY

Support Surges For North Jersey Family After Death Of Beloved 2-Year-Old Son From Brief Illness

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Miles Martin Breitenbach died at Montefiore Children’s Hospital in the Bronx on Monday, Oct. 3, his obituary says. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Support is on the rise for a North Jersey family after the unexpected death of their two-year-old son from a brief illness.

Miles Martin Breitenbach died at Montefiore Children’s Hospital in the Bronx on Monday, Oct. 3, his obituary says.

Described as being always happy and an “incredible snuggler,” Miles brought his family endless joy during his life. His organs and tissue will be donated to pass the priceless gift of life onto others, his memorial says.

Miles is the cherished son of Christopher and Amy Breitenbach; brother of Logan Breitenbach; great-grandson of Sonja Gluck and Dominick DelGaizo; grandson of Brenda and Larry Predmore; Jennifer Breitenbach and Eugene Breitenbach; nephew of Erik and Amanda Breitenbach and Martin Predmore and Jacqueline LeSeur.

Meanwhile, more than $9,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched by the Pochuck Valley Fire Auxiliary, which describes the Vernon family as long-standing members.

Amy Breitenbach is also a preschool teacher for children with disabilities in Hamburg, the campaign says.

“Chris and Amy have been the main caregivers for their medically fragile children; Logan and Miles require around-the-clock nursing care,” the fundraiser says.

“Miles was a happy and feisty 2-year-old who stole the hearts of everyone he met. Last week both Logan and Miles were in the hospital, and unfortunately, Miles could not recover. Please donate to support the family through this crisis and unimaginable time.”

The Pochuck Valley Fire Department is also hosting a benefit dinner for the family on Sunday, Oct. 16. Details can be found here.

“They are always willing to help anyone and everyone that needs help; now it's our turn to help them in a time of need,” the fundraiser says.

Miles’s funeral visitation will be held at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home in Vernon on Friday, Oct. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

“The measure of life is not its duration, but its contribution,” reads Miles’s obituary. “He brought pure happiness to all who knew him and will be forever etched in our hearts.”

