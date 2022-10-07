ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New women’s center opening in Columbia

By Ethan Heinz
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A community organization is celebrating the opening of a facility that's meant to help women who have dealt with trauma.

Powerhouse Community Development is holding a grand opening Friday for its Family Regeneration Center. This center is located at 601 Business Loop 70 W, Suite 204.

This shelter will add vital resources for victims of abuse and domestic assault during a time when shelters find themselves hurting for resources and backed up with cases.

Organizations like True North provide services for victims of domestic and sexual abuse from intimate partners but often find themselves overloaded with cases and putting people on waitlists for services due to the influx of people needing help.

According to a report from the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, throughout the central region of Missouri, 2,514 individuals received domestic violence services last year. The organization reports 534 requests for help were unmet due to agencies lacking resources. Most of the victims -- 1,923 -- were women.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that 41.8% of Missouri women and 35.2% of Missouri men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.

One-in-three women and one-in-four men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. The coalition says 65% of murder-suicides involve an intimate partner and 96% of the victims in these cases are women.

