ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico

A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Beaches#Stormy Weather#Flood#Australians#The Bureau Of Meteorology
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Depression 13 forms in Caribbean

Tropical Depression 13 formed in the Caribbean Sea late Thursday and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it heads west toward Latin America, forecasters said. The storm is not a threat to Florida or other parts of the United States. The depression was moving at about 15 mph...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
natureworldnews.com

As River Continues to Dry Up, Thousands of Salmons Found Dead in Canada

As Canada's drought dries up the river, thousands of dead fish are discovered, with around 65,000 dead fish washing up on the creek due to a lack of rain on the western beaches. New Victim of the Dreaded Drought. The newest victim of the drought gripped British Columbia for more...
WORLD
The Independent

Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean

Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane

A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

To save California coasts, scientists turn to the humble oyster

There are no pearls growing on the oyster reefs in San Diego Bay, but scientists hope they will yield an even more valuable treasure: protection against coastal erosion wrought by rising sea levels. Thousands of the tiny mollusks have begun growing on the artificial reefs dropped in the bay as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Massive dust storm blankets parts of California

A massive dust storm rolled over parts of California, blanketing the San Diego area on Thursday, 6 October.Footage posted by the National Weather Service (NWS) shows the scene from the air as “near-zero visibility” was experienced on the ground.Also known as a “haboob,” the dust storm brought about dangerous driving conditions for motorists in Imperial, Riverside, and San Diego counties.The NWS warned those in the desert that evening to “use extreme caution.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Endangered softshell baby turtle hatches at San Diego Wildlife ZooKidnapping of California family of four captured on surveillance footageEndangered softshell baby turtle hatches at San Diego Wildlife Zoo
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy