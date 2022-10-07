ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert

When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles. After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum. Quite a tidy sum, innit?. But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Clare Crawley: Engaged to Someone Named Ryan Dawkins!!!!!

Clare Crawley has traded in her final rose for a diamond ring. The former Bachelorette lead revealed on Monday that she’s engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins, just about a year after she ended things with her season’s winner, Dale Moss. “He has held me in my darkness, loves...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann Reveal Baby's Gender, Due Date and More!

Back in August, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’re expecting their first child. At the time, fans clamored for more information, but the the couple was tight-lipped. Last week, Hannah promised that more updates would be posted soon, and she certainly delivered!. The couple kicked things off...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bower
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar Will Never Leave Josh, Former Friend Grimly Admits

In her own eyes, Anna Duggar is happily married these days. She has not said much to the public in recent years, but she said that much loud and clear. Her husband is a disgusting monster. Josh was all of that and more long before he downloaded CSAM, and the world knew it.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Angela Lansbury, Legend of Stage and Screen, Dies at 96

Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote. Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast. Miss Eglantine Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Nancy Oliver in Gaslight. Dame Angela Lansbury is an absolute legend of stage, the small screen, and film. Her career spanned 77 years. On Tuesday, October 11, her family announced...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy