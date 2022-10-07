Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert
When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles. After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum. Quite a tidy sum, innit?. But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
Angela Deem Tries to FIGHT Michael After Tearing Up His Car on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Recap)
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Episode 7, multiple couples seemed beyond hope. And that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing. First, Angela’s screaming tantrum outside of Michael’s home finally got his attention. The results were explosive. Bilal managed to win over some viewers. Does...
Clare Crawley: Engaged to Someone Named Ryan Dawkins!!!!!
Clare Crawley has traded in her final rose for a diamond ring. The former Bachelorette lead revealed on Monday that she’s engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins, just about a year after she ended things with her season’s winner, Dale Moss. “He has held me in my darkness, loves...
Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann Reveal Baby's Gender, Due Date and More!
Back in August, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’re expecting their first child. At the time, fans clamored for more information, but the the couple was tight-lipped. Last week, Hannah promised that more updates would be posted soon, and she certainly delivered!. The couple kicked things off...
Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Is a Racist "Karen," Spouts Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories In Anti-Semitic Interview
Kanye West has a long history of making controversial statements in order provoke a reaction from the public. So fans of his might claim the rapper’s latest remarks were made in the interest of further pushing the envelope, but it appears that something much more serious is happening. As...
Anna Duggar Will Never Leave Josh, Former Friend Grimly Admits
In her own eyes, Anna Duggar is happily married these days. She has not said much to the public in recent years, but she said that much loud and clear. Her husband is a disgusting monster. Josh was all of that and more long before he downloaded CSAM, and the world knew it.
Angela Lansbury, Legend of Stage and Screen, Dies at 96
Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote. Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast. Miss Eglantine Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Nancy Oliver in Gaslight. Dame Angela Lansbury is an absolute legend of stage, the small screen, and film. Her career spanned 77 years. On Tuesday, October 11, her family announced...
