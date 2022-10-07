Off the Streets Bridgeport holds annual fundraiser in fight against homelessness

A local nonprofit that fights homelessness by helping people get housing held its annual fundraiser in Bridgeport.

Off the Streets Bridgeport held the event at the Discovery Science Center & Planetarium. News 12 Connecticut's Frank Recchia was among the speakers.

The fundraiser featuring everything from wine-tasting to a raffle.

Organizers say about 120 people turned out.

The nonprofit provides security deposits to people who qualify for its services.