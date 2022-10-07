ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Off the Streets Bridgeport holds annual fundraiser in fight against homelessness

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYtQL_0iQCB1Q200

A local nonprofit that fights homelessness by helping people get housing held its annual fundraiser in Bridgeport.

Off the Streets Bridgeport held the event at the Discovery Science Center & Planetarium. News 12 Connecticut's Frank Recchia was among the speakers.

The fundraiser featuring everything from wine-tasting to a raffle.

Organizers say about 120 people turned out.

The nonprofit provides security deposits to people who qualify for its services.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Society
State
Connecticut State
Yale Daily News

City disputes FOCUS account of homeless encampment clearing

A homeless encampment at a New Haven-area park was abandoned by its residents — not evacuated by police — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the News. His account clashes with that given by leaders of the Yale orientation program FOCUS on New Haven, which cleared the encampment under the supervision of city officials over a month ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Science Center#Wine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car and Scooter Collide

2022-10-08@7:59pm–#Bridgeport CT– A scooter rider is injured in a collision with a car at Grand and James Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Rose Smoke and Vape Shop Investigation

Following a continued extensive investigation led by the Fairfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau Quality of Life Unit, police make an arrest at the Rose Smoke and Vape Shop located at 2035 Black Rock Tnpk for the second time since June. Throughout the past several months, police continued to receive...
FAIRFIELD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford native brings mysteries of Charles Island to life

MILFORD — Marissa D’Angelo’s love of writing began in her elementary school days. The Milford native began writing in journals in her youth, a habit that continues to this day. Her love of literary creation even led her, when in fourth grade, to create a screenplay, which she had her friends act out.
MILFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

112K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy