San Luis, AZ

Comments / 215

Francisca48
2d ago

Before you give this Grandma the boot .. How bout policing YOUR OWN?? How bout that lying motley crew of FAKE Electors who ILLEGALLY used our Arizona Official Seal to ILLEGALLY submit ILLEGAL documentation to overturn OUR United States Presidential Election?? Justice FOR ALL .. Right??

Reply(18)
110
scott dawson
2d ago

just because she's," such a pillar of the community" doesn't mean she should not be accountable for her illegal actions. that's the problem with this country, there's to much favoritism from the left.. if it fits there agenda, they give a slap on the wrist. the rules should be fair for all

Reply(22)
73
John Delaney
2d ago

So she delivered someone else’s lawful voteLike hey I’ll drop your letter at the post office Keeping an elderly or disabled person from the hassle ridiculous law

Reply(23)
38
AZFamily

Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS News

Transcript: Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, on "Face the Nation," Oct. 9, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Now to the race for governor of Arizona. Our latest poll shows Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake tied at 49%. The two candidates have not scheduled a debate but they are here to answer our questions. Each candidate will have about eight and a half minutes, we intend to cover the same issues with each candidate. issues identified by our own polling as of leading concern to Arizona voters. Our ability to cover this ground, of course, will be influenced in no small measure by the length of the candidates answers. First Republican Carrie Lake, who joins us from Phoenix. Good morning, and welcome to FACE THE NATION.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Dem gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs fumbles question on Latino community in hard-to-watch interview

Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs delivered a fumbling answer when asked to elaborate on her relationship with the Latino community last week. The exchange came during Hobbs' appearance at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Forum in Phoenix, Arizona. A town hall moderator pressed her to explain how the state's Latino community has impacted her personally.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Wild horse advocates react to the shooting of horses in eastern Arizona

ALPINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to find who is responsible for killing 14 wild horses this week in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in eastern Arizona. The horses were found near Forest Road 25 in the Alpine and Springerville Ranger District with gunshots to the abdomen, face, and between the eyes. Witnesses say many more herd members are missing and fear they may be injured or killed.
ALPINE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

USPS worker in New Mexico helps missing Arizona man reunite with family

ANIMAS, N.M. - A USPS employee in New Mexico is being praised after she helped a missing Arizona man return home to his family back in September. Mary McCarty had just arrived to work at a post office in Animas, New Mexico on Sept. 3 when she found 68-year-old Glenn French wandering around the parking lot, according to USPS.
ANIMAS, NM
news3lv.com

Murder victim found buried in desert near Nevada/Arizona border

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A victim in a California murder was found buried in the desert near the Nevada/Arizona border this week, according to authorities. Police from Bakersfield, California contacted the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Arizona on Tuesday to alert them to a homicide investigation they were conducting.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kjzz.org

A guide to propositions on the 2022 Arizona midterm ballot

Arizona voters will decide on 10 ballot measures during the 2022 midterm election. Here's a guide to each proposition, including what your vote means, arguments for and against, as well as analysis of the measure. Proposition 128. Constitutional amendment — Voter protection act; court determinations. Official description: The constitutional...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Denies Wrongdoing in GOP Lawsuit

The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits against Maricopa County, Arizona, this week, and the county isn’t happy about it. The two Republican organizations argued that the county’s policies would favor Democratic poll workers over Republicans in the 2022 midterm election. The...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
News Break
Politics
fox10phoenix.com

Katie Hobbs holds campaign event, says Arizonans have more in common than political differences

The Democrat candidate running for Arizona Governor and current Secretary of State hosted an event on Sunday, Oct. 9. Katie Hobbs spoke at Barry Goldwater Park in Paradise Valley and was joined by several Republicans campaigning for her. She emphasized putting the country before political parties and says we have much more in common than our political differences.
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Arizona's Dem governor candidate steadfast against debate

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee in Arizona’s tight race for governor, maintained Sunday that she won’t debate her Trump-backed Republican opponent. “I have no desire of the spectacle that she’s looking to create,” Hobbs said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” of her opponent, Republican nominee Kari Lake. She described her campaign schedule as “pretty much set,” adding that she’s “happy with where we are.”
ARIZONA STATE
