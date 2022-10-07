Before you give this Grandma the boot .. How bout policing YOUR OWN?? How bout that lying motley crew of FAKE Electors who ILLEGALLY used our Arizona Official Seal to ILLEGALLY submit ILLEGAL documentation to overturn OUR United States Presidential Election?? Justice FOR ALL .. Right??
just because she's," such a pillar of the community" doesn't mean she should not be accountable for her illegal actions. that's the problem with this country, there's to much favoritism from the left.. if it fits there agenda, they give a slap on the wrist. the rules should be fair for all
So she delivered someone else’s lawful voteLike hey I’ll drop your letter at the post office Keeping an elderly or disabled person from the hassle ridiculous law
Comments / 215