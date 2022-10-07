ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, NY

Man accused of stealing $45K from Garden City resident as part of e-mail scam

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YChTD_0iQCAyrf00

The Nassau County District Attorney has announced the arrest of a man accused of stealing $45,000 from a Garden City resident as part of an e-mail scam.

Emeka Ndukwu, 50, from Lanham, Maryland, and a dual national of the United States and Nigeria, was arraigned on a felony complaint Saturday on a charge of grand larceny in the third degree.

Ndukwu was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court.

If convicted of the charge, Ndukwu faces a potential maximum sentence of two and 1/3 years to seven years in prison.

“Across the United States, we’re seeing an epidemic of email scams targeting people who transfer large sums of money as part of their jobs or who are about to transfer money as part of an important life event, like buying a home,” says DA Anne T. Donnelly. “In this case, the defendant and his co-conspirators allegedly targeted a young homebuyer in an email scam where they pretended be a real estate attorney and stole $45,000.00 in the process.”

Officials say between Oct. 8, 2021, and Oct. 12, 2021, a resident of Garden City sent two electronic wires for $45,000 total to a person he believed to be his real estate attorney.

Ndukwu, allegedly acted in concert with two other individuals, allegedly recruited an individual to receive the stolen money into that person’s bank account, and then obtained the proceeds of the fraud.

The defendant surrendered to detectives at the Garden City Police Department on Sept.30.

Officials are telling residents to review email addresses carefully for deviations in the sender’s name or domain name and ensure that transaction details, including account numbers or payment options, haven’t changed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lanham, MD
Lanham, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Garden City, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Garden City, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Fraud
NBC New York

LI Mom Arrested for Allegedly Striking 15-Year-Old With Her Car

A mother on Long Island is under arrest after police said she intentionally hit a teenager with her car. Suffolk County Police said the Shirley woman approached a group of teenagers in a parking lot in Mastic Beach Friday morning to confront them about an "altercation" involving her child. As...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs

A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

112K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy