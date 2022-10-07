ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Why the Saudis and Emiratis back Russia’s call for oil production cuts

By Mark N. Katz, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i879P_0iQCApv800

Why are America’s longtime allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), supporting Russia by agreeing with it to cut oil production in the OPEC+ format? The U.S. and other Western governments have asked the Saudis and Emiratis — the only OPEC oil producers believed to have spare capacity — to increase their oil production in order to tamp down oil prices that rose following Western sanctions on Russian petroleum. Their refusal to do so will likely raise prices — which benefits Vladimir Putin by allowing him to continue selling Russian oil to China and India at a higher (albeit discounted) price than would prevail if America’s Gulf Arab allies increased their production.

Further, while the Saudis and Emiratis also benefit from higher oil prices as exporters, their cooperation with Russia to increase oil prices risks triggering a recession in the West that will result in both lower demand for oil and lower prices that will hurt them.

So why take this economic risk? It may be that the Saudis and the Emiratis fear what they consider would be an even greater geopolitical risk for them: the prospect of Russia losing its war in Ukraine.

This is not to say that Saudi Arabia, the UAE, or any other Middle Eastern state actually wanted to see Russia invade Ukraine, much less defeat it. And their reluctance to criticize the Russian intervention when it first began may have been due to the widespread belief that Moscow would quickly prevail, and so there was no point in antagonizing a soon-to-be victorious Putin. But the specter that has now arisen of Russian forces being ignominiously driven back by Ukraine and instability rising in Russia itself does not bode well for Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

If Putin is not able to keep hold of Ukrainian territory that Russian forces recently occupied, and if he must devote more attention just to retaining control over Russia, then Moscow is likely to become less able than it has been to operate in the Middle East. The Saudis, Emiratis and many other Middle Eastern states allied to the U.S. do not have happy memories of what happened the last time this occurred — when Moscow pulled back from the Middle East after the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

For the two decades following, the U.S. was the main great power operating in the region. During this period, Arab states could not obtain meaningful support from other great powers in countering U.S. policies they did not like. These included the U.S.-led intervention in Iraq; calls for democratization and respect for human rights in the Middle East; lack of support for longtime U.S. ally Hosni Mubarak during the Arab Spring uprising that overthrew him; and insufficient U.S. pushback against Iran in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, as well as in general.

Especially after the beginning of Russian military intervention in Syria in 2015, Moscow’s return to the Middle East gave the Saudis, Emiratis and other U.S. allies an opportunity to avoid Washington’s demands about democratization and human rights. If the U.S. would not sell them arms because of its concerns about these issues, Putin would. If nothing else, just the possibility that Moscow would work with them when Washington might not want to was something they valued. Even Moscow’s military presence in Syria served to check Iranian and Turkish ambitions that the Gulf Arabs and Israel feared. Putin might not always be easy to work with, but unlike the Soviets, who often sought the downfall of pro-Western regimes, Putin has been willing both to work with America’s Middle East allies and even to compete with the U.S. for influence with them.

If Russia is defeated in Ukraine and experiences domestic political turmoil, Moscow no longer may be able to play an active role in the Middle East and provide the benefits that the Saudis and Emiratis in particular see it as providing now. There may not be a complete return to the post-Cold War era of American dominance, since China is playing a more active role in the region than it did before. But so far, China has not become militarily active in the Middle East the way that Russia has been. China, then, cannot be depended upon to keep Iran or Turkey in check in Syria the way that Russia has if Moscow draws down its presence there. And unlike Russia, which, as an oil exporter, shares the Saudi and Emirati preference for higher oil prices, oil-importing China (like the West) prefers lower oil prices.

A weakened Russia, then, may result in the Saudis and the Emiratis having less external support in deflecting policies that they do not like, which are being pursued by the U.S., Iran or Turkey. Staving off this possibility by keeping oil prices high, and thereby propping Russia up, makes geopolitical sense in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. They may see playing external great powers against each other as more advantageous than relying mainly on one. This is the unfortunate reality that America, Europe and Ukraine all face.

Mark N. Katz is a professor of government and politics at the George Mason University Schar School of Policy and Government, and a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Comments / 7

LadyBlueSilver(the real one)
3d ago

For the uninformed: Less oil production means higher gas prices. IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH WHATEVER PRESIDENT IS IN OFFICE.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider

Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, where he is told about a half-dozen or so of the most pressing intelligence related issues by one of his senior officials.
POLITICS
Deseret News

U.S. risks war with Russia unless President Biden defines success in Ukraine, Rep. Stewart says

If the White House maintains its continued support for Ukraine without defining success, the U.S. risks going to war with Russia, Rep. Chris Stewart said on Thursday. The Utah Republican blasted the Biden administration’s response to the Russian invasion during Fox Business’ “Kennedy”, calling on the president to define victory in Ukraine to avoid “a 20-year commitment like we ended up in Afghanistan and Iraq.”
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia

North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Oil War#Saudis#Business Industry#Western#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Syria
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

717K+
Followers
84K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy