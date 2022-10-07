Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuWadsworth, OH
Mattocks’ four TDs power Mercer to blowout win
Mercer improves to 5-3 after winning their fourth straight game.
Salem grad shines but Youngstown State falls to North Dakota
On the day, Davidson threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns
11-year-old Struthers football player’s jersey retired after passing
It honored Nicolas Bennett, a local 11-year-old who passed way unexpectedly Sept. 3.
Westlake High School softball player catches Cleveland Guardians' game 2 walk-off home run in Progressive Field bleachers
CLEVELAND — It may not have been #62 to set an American League record, it may not have been career home run #700. But the baseball that left the park in the bottom of the 15th Saturday afternoon off of the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez created one of the biggest moments in Cleveland sports since 2016.
Farrell runs over Sharpsville, hands Blue Devils first loss
Farrell handed Sharpsville their first loss of the season by topping the Blue Devils, 48-7.
Fans honor Cleveland Guardians drummer John Adams at Progressive Field with sign and messages
CLEVELAND — During Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, fans continued to show their love and support for legendary drummer John Adams. A sign with messages from fans was hung at Progressive Field during the American League Wild Card Game 2 that read, "Keep Rockin' John!"
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Years Ago | October 8th
Vindicator file photo / October 8, 1982 | Diane Decembly, a program assistant at the Potential Development Program Inc., encourages two children in the pre-academic program 40 years ago. Reuben “Rocky” Gordon, left, and Christine Harvey made academic progress thanks to the program that was funded in part by the Youngstown Area United Way.
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH
Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
CFB world reacts to Desmond Howard’s Ohio State trash talk
Say this much about Desmond Howard: The former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy winner is enjoying his alma mater’s first win over the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2011. After infamously taking a potshot at Ohio State’s offensive line during the Heisman Trophy presentation last December, Howard couldn’t resist needling his lifetime rival about what he perceived as their schedule of cupcakes entering Week 6.
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Winner announced in Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off in Canfield
The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers held its 27th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off at the Parks Garden Center.
YSU escapes lawsuit over parking facility
Youngstown State University escapes a lawsuit regarding the construction project bidding of the Arlington Parking Facility.
Holy SpongeBob, what a finish for Oscar Gonzalez and the Guardians as Cleveland Rocks! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The bottom of the 15th inning began with the fans at Progressive Field singing along with the SpongeBob Square Pants theme song as Oscar Gonzalez walked to home plate. Altogether now Cleveland fans, sing it: SpongeBob Square Pants ... SpongeBob Square Pants.
Crash closes busy part of Youngstown road
It's because there was a low hanging wire from a pole that was broken in half.
4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
Cost to clean up salt pile spikes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amount allocated for...
OSHP: 1 dead in Springfield Twp. motorcycle accident
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Springfield Township Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the coroner were on the scene of an accident in Springfield Township Sunday night. The motorcycle accident happened on Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road near Unity Road just after 6:30 p.m. OSHP confirmed the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Tyler Long of...
