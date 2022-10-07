ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: TLC Burgers & Fries

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The calendar says it's Tuesday, so you know what that means. It's Tasty Tuesday. This week, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe continues checking out the Texarkana area ahead of our Community Caravan with a stop at TLC Burgers & Fries. Pay them a visit at 201 E. Broad Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. You'll be glad you did.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

‘The Lost City’ Is This Weeks Free Movies In The Park In Texarkana

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock movie "The Lost City" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Woman hit by vehicle Monday afternoon

Texarkana police have said that the woman was struck around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 13th Street. The woman is in serious condition at Wadley Regional Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing. Shreveport police responded to four shootings in less than an hour yesterday. A man has...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana puts area manufacturers in the spotlight

TEXARKANA, Texas - "Made in America" appears to be making a comeback. A post-pandemic manufacturing boom has increased profits and created new jobs. As part of national manufacturing week, The city of Texarkana, Texas, is spotlighting local businesses starting with Ledwell and Son. After returning from World War II, Buddy...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Woman struck by vehicle in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police were on the scene after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 13th Street in Texarkana. The crash happened during the afternoon hours of Monday. The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition. Investigators were working...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Search continues for missing Atlanta woman

64-year-old Kathleen Spanel wandered away from her home in Atlanta almost three weeks ago. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies and Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are still searching for the woman who suffers from non-violent hallucinations. She is 5’6”, 130 pounds at the time of her disappearance and was wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
ATLANTA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Sunday accident leaves one dead

A pickup crashed at the Doddridge Community Center around 2 a.m. with one person described as “unresponsive” inside the vehicle. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police worked the scene. The driver, 20-year-old Garon Dupree of Bivins, Texas, was declared by the Miller County coroner around 3:30 a.m.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Majic 93.3

Smell Twice as Nice with Buff City Soaps Now Open in Texarkana

Great news Texarkana! Buff City Soap is now open next door to Target in the Richmond Ranch Shopping Center. Buff City Soap in Texarkana is having its Grand Opening this weekend and Buff City is giving away one free bar of soap per month to the first 50 people through the door for a year. This offer is good Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Right now, customers get 20 percent off their total purchase, or 30 percent off if they spend $100 or more. Laundry soaps are 50 percent off and include BOGO Buy One Get One.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

It's officially dry in South Arkansas

Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union counties in Southwest Arkansas are all considered to be in "abnormally dry" status according to the weekly United States Drought Monitor survey. Portions of Hempstead, Nevada, and Ouachita counties are in "abnormally dry" status with a portion in "moderate drought" status. The majority of Calhoun...
ARKANSAS STATE
hopeprescott.com

Grass Fire On Highway 355 between McNab and Saratoga

The Fulton and Saratoga Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a grass fire in the 2400th block of state highway 355 between McNab and Saratoga on Monday afternoon. Residents are reminded Hempstead County is still under a burn ban and the area is extremely dry.
SARATOGA, AR
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/

