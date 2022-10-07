ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay, AR

Kait 8

Small town festival, big time turnout

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of people were in Weiner Saturday, celebrating the 46th annual Arkansas Rice Festival. Weiner is a town with less than 1,000 people, but every year the small farming community bands together to put on the Arkansas Rice Festival, keeping a long-standing tradition alive. For Weiner...
WEINER, AR
Kait 8

30-year-old tradition to be held in Poinsett County

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re looking to do something this weekend in Poinsett County, the Trumann Wild Duck Festival is going on right now. The 30-year-old tradition has many vendors, rides, food, and much more, and is always held the second weekend of October. Among the attractions...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Spencer’s returning to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two years after a tornado destroyed its Jonesboro store, Spencer’s is returning. The new store will be located in Caraway Commons next to Hallmark. On March 28, 2020, an EF-3 tornado tore through the heart of The Mall at Turtle Creek, forcing several...
JONESBORO, AR
actionnews5.com

Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
Bay, AR
Arkansas Sports
Arkansas Society
bestofarkansassports.com

Hits Just Keep Coming with Homegrown Star Recruit’s Decision about Hogs

The hits just keep coming for Arkansas football. Riding a three-game losing streak and dealing with numerous injuries, the Razorbacks are now feeling it on the recruiting trail, as 2024 four-star running back Braylen Russell has backed off his pledge. The announcement, which Russell shared via a graphic on Twitter,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

City warning residents of vandalism at park

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Thursday that KPOT will open in Jonesboro. The restaurant, which features Korean barbecue and hot pot, will be located in the former O’Charley’s building, 2312 East Parker Rd....
JONESBORO, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas State QB commits the most unusual throwaway of the year

Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman recorded the most unique throwaway of the year Saturday evening against James Madison. The undefeated Dukes pushed the Arkansas State offensive line backwards and got to Blackman on 3rd and 5, forcing a throwaway. It seems Blackman threw the ball straight into the natural waterfall in the stadium.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Pastor identified after fatal crash in Eads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a car crash Saturday night. Willie Boyd, 44, died after his car struck a tree around 7 p.m. near N. Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road in Eads, Tennessee. Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to a fire at 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. No one was injured in the fire. The intersection of...
JONESBORO, AR
actionnews5.com

Two dogs attack family in their home, leaving two children dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two dogs attacked a family in their home on Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a scene where at 3:30 p.m., two family dogs attacked a two-year-old, a 5-month-old, and their mother in their home. The children...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
millington-news.com

NEWS UPDATE: Two children dead, mother in stable condition after dog attack in Millington home

On Wednesday evening, Oct. 5, two children in the Millington area were killed and their mother was critically injured in an attack by their pit bulls in the home. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency call and on Thursday, the dogs were confiscated by Memphis Animal Services and euthanized. Doctors say the mother is still in the hospital at Regional One in Memphis but she is in stable condition.
MILLINGTON, TN
Kait 8

Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
localmemphis.com

Funeral held for TDOT employee killed on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation employee who died Sept. 30, 2022, after a car struck him on I-55 was laid to rest on Friday. Joseph Trent Johnson was a 33-year-old bridge inspector supervisor who is survived by a wife as well as three children, according to his obituary.
MEMPHIS, TN

